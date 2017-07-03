SwissCom: A European Alternative For Value Investors

Given the overall frothiness of the current U.S. stock market, with the NASDAQ closing its best first half since 2009, value investors need to look further afield in order to expand their options. In Europe, a number of such options do exist, and one of the most overlooked is SwissCom AG (OTCPK:SCMWY) (OTCPK:SWZCF), a firm whose coverage on Seeking Alpha is practically non-existent.

Company Overview

Though its roots date back to the 1850s, present-day SwissCom AG was established in 1998. SwissCom is a holding company, which provides telecommunication services in Switzerland and Italy. It divides its operations into four segments: SwissCom Switzerland, Fastweb, Group Headquarters, and Other Operating Segments.

SwissCom Switzerland is composed of several customer segments such as enterprise customers, residential customers, and wholesale, in addition to information technology, infrastructure and network. Fastweb is an alternative service provider in the Italian fixed-network market for both residential and business customers.

Group Headquarters includes Group Business Steering, Group Strategy and Board Services, Group Communications and Responsibility, Group Security, Group Human Resources and Worklink AG. Other Operating Segments includes the digital business, as well as payment solution participation and subsidiaries, network construction and maintenance, radio transmitters, energy management and event solutions.

SwissCom AG has a market capitalization of 23.969 billion CHF ($24.992 billion), has a workforce of approximately 21,000 employees, and is headquartered in Worblaufen, Switzerland.

Competitive Advantage

The Swiss telecommunications sector is dominated by four players: SwissCom, Salt Mobile S.A., Sunrise Communications AG (OTC:SMCCY) (OTCPK:SNMMF), and UPC Switzerland LLC.

The reason why there are so few players is due to the huge upfront costs involved in starting and maintaining the infrastructure required for a telecommunications network, which dissuades potential competitors. In addition, telecommunications is a government regulated sector, and the regulatory hurdles that result act as a further competitive deterrent.

SwissCom, which is 51% controlled by the Swiss government, has been able to profit from its position within this oligopoly, and its financial health can be attested to by its revenue and net income figures.

Year Revenue (CHF) Net Income (CHF) 2012 11.38 billion 1.81 billion 2013 11.43 billion 1.69 billion 2014 11.70 billion 1.69 billion 2015 11.68 billion 1.36 billion 2016 11.64 billion 1.60 billion

SwissCom's profitability can also be gleaned from its dividend record, it has made steady and rising dividend payments since it went public in 1998 - something that unprofitable companies are simply incapable of doing.

Valuation

Currently, SwissCom trades at around the 460 CHF ($480) mark, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and offering a dividend yield of 4.75% with a payout ratio of 70.72%. The P/E ratio is lower than SwissCom's five-year average ratio of 18.8, and the dividend yield is slightly higher than SwissCom's five-year average yield of 4.73%. These factors suggest that SwissCom is either fairly valued or trading just below fair value at this time.

Final Thoughts

SwissCom is an entrenched telecommunications provider, which has steady revenue and net income figures and a solid dividend record. Its current valuation recommends it for value investors seeking a bargain in today's market.

Disclaimer: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.