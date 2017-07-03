Valeant Has More Time, And Flexibility, Than You Might Think

A little less than two months ago and then again a few days later - after its first fiscal numbers were reported - I took a good look at Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX). Specifically, I weighed its debt burden, how it was spending its money, and the progress it's made in terms of whittling down its debt burden. I'm sticking with both conclusions. They are (1) Valeant isn't yet making the best use of its capital in light of its debt load, but (2) is moving in the right direction.

Much has changed in the meantime, though. While we won't hear Q2's results until late August, Sanpower confirmed last week it had completed the $820 million purchase of Valeant's Dendreon, while (credible) chatter of a debt-to-equity swap surfaced.

Both headlines helped spur the stock higher, though it's arguable that shares were headed higher anyway, with some observers now suggesting the worst of the Valeant trainwreck is behind it.

There's still plenty of work to be done, and Valeant will have to execute with near perfection to reach the endzone. The recent bulls may be more right about the company's future than they realize though.

To Swap, or Not to Swap

Valeant hasn't been for the faint of heart since 2015, but the complexity of its situation is a fairly recent development. The $30 billion debt time-bomb began to explode this year, and several stop-gap measures the company took on (including term loans) to stay afloat have become more of a headache than they may have been worth.

There's a light at the end of the tunnel, though.

A quick recap on the off-chance anyone reading this isn't well aware of the situation. In short, Valeant is, or was, struggling to pay all of its quarterly bills from its operations. This included $474 worth of interest payments it had to dish out last quarter on $28.2 billion in debt. CEO Joe Papa is aiming to whittle down that debt tally by $5 billion before the middle of next year, primarily through sales of assets, divisions, and drugs.

He's surprisingly far down that path too. Shedding Dendreon put $820 million in the company's coffers, and the sale of its skincare business to L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY) represents a $2.1 billion boon. The bulk of those sale proceeds are being directed directly at the company's long-term debt. These asset sales diminish the drugmaker's ability to drive revenue, but as I posed in mid-May, the trade-off may be worth it. Papa clearly thinks it is.

It begs the question though... if Valeant really is en route to getting a handle on its debt by reducing it, why the chatter of a equity-for-debt swap?

It's a notion that first materialized at the Goldman Sachs Second Annual Leveraged Finance Conference, where CFO Paul Herendeen was in attendance. The buzz from DebtWire and others coming out of the conference was such a swap was likely.

The upside of such a deal is fairly straightforward. Wells Fargo analyst David Maris recently suggested, "The thinking of a debt for equity swap is that the remaining debt burden would be lower, making the other debt trade better, making a refinancing more attractive and the risk of bankruptcy lower."

Maris isn't all that convinced it's going to happen, though. He further explained:

"Based on our experience and feedback from our high yield debt analyst, we think that most debt holders do not have the ability or interest to take cross structure risk. To us, it would make little sense to do a debt-for-equity swap without ensuring a significant lock-up-period. We believe more likely a hedge fund holding equity may have taken a debt position in addition to an equity position and would look to convert its debt position to equity with certain condition and benefits."

Analyst Timothy Chiang of BTIG LLC echoed the idea, suggesting Valeant was still more likely to use asset sales to achieve liquidity than pare down debt. Besides, Chiang (like Maris) doesn't think there are many bondholders who'd be willing to take such a deal anyway. If the company did though, Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat argues they'd need something on the order of a 10% premium on their bonds, or a 10% discount on their stock, to agree to that swap.

It's difficult to imagine the company agreeing to such terms, cognizant of the fact that its shareholder base is already scrutinizing its moves.

And what did Herendeen say about it? Interestingly, he was considerably less committed to the idea than anyone, only commenting at Goldman's Leveraged Finance Conference:

"I've been seeing some flack about this in the investment community, it's like we've said, equity and equity-linked type securities are on the table. Of course they're on the table, they're always on the table. When you have a debt stack that looks like our debt stack, it's not - to say it wasn't on the table wouldn't be credible. It's something that we certainly need to think about."

That's hardly an effort to prep investors and soften the blow a dilutive debt-to-equity would cause.

With all of that as the backdrop, one can only conclude the primary purpose of even bringing up the idea of turning some of its debt into shares is to point out that it's not likely to happen (though the stock made forward progress on the notion it was going to happen).

The knee-jerk reaction to that suggestion might be bearish; Valeant needs liquidity, and it needs it now. What if, however, it didn't need as much liquidity as you might think as soon as the market thinks it needs it?

No Major Near-Term Maturities

It's been one of the under-explained nuances of Valeant Pharmaceuticals' debt structure, but the company has some time.... more than Papa's arbitrary goal of whittling down Valeant's debt load by $5 billion by the middle of next year would suggest. As the chart from Thomson Reuters below illustrates, while a little more than $3 billion worth of bonds are coming due in 2021, the biggest swatch of debt doesn't come due until 2023. The 2023 maturities tally up to nearly $8 billion. 2018's maturities total less than $1 billion, and 2020's $2.6 billion in maturities is manageable as well.

Source: Thomson Reuters

That's NOT the whole picture. Not included on the bond-maturity visualization is the company's term loans, which totaled $7.3 billion as of the end of March. The bulk of that ($6.83 billion worth, to be precise) isn't due until early 2022. The other $525 million is part of a revolving line of credit.

Source: Valeant Pharmaceuticals' Quarterly Reports, as of March 31st, 2017

That's still not a perfectly accurate picture of the company's debt burden. The sale of assets like its skincare business and Dendreon, per the credit agreements, have to be used to pay back those term loans.

The secured and unsecured bonds can be repaid using the company's free cash flow... which totaled $785 million last quarter. Operating cash flow was an even healthier $954 million. If the company continues to produce as it has been, it shouldn't have much trouble handling any principals that come due which can't be refinanced,

Source: Thomson Reuters, image made by author

That's a big "if" though. As Chiang also (correctly) opined, "I don't see a lot of growth in the company if they keep selling assets." In the meantime, loss of patent protection on some of its portfolio will cost it roughly $800 million in revenue next year.

But (and as I explained in May), Valeant isn't dead in the water. It's got assets that it can sell, and assets like Xifaxan that can drive revenue growth. It's also got Vyzulta and Luminesse in the pipeline, both of which have PDUFA dates schedules for later this year.

Oh, and Valeant isn't required to pay its debt back early. That's just a nice-to-have.

The turnaround plan can work and Valeant can manage its debt burden IF Papa can manage those assets well. It needs to get good prices as future sales of assets, it needs to get decent ROIs on what's in the pipeline or going to purchased, and it needs to manage expenses. So far, it's done all of those things relatively well. And, perhaps more important, it's got until 2021 before it has to really worry about it. And, it's got until 2022 before it hits a huge debt wall. That's enough time to prove it can stand on its own, allowing it to secure the refinancing it needs.

It doesn't need too much liquidity and flexibility right away though... at least nothing it can't provide for itself.

Bottom Line

Don't misunderstand. Valeant has still got a mess on its hands, not the least of which is an again portfolio and a fairly limited pipeline. As Maris concluded:

"We believe that if a debt for equity swap is made, investors should remain focused on the business trends, which remain poor in our opinion, and consensus forecasts for strong EPS growth in 2018-2022 which we believe is increasingly unlikely. Additionally, one must question the real costs of previous deals."

He's right in many regards. It is time to take an honest look at the true cost of all the previous deals, and the company's trends are anything but thrilling. The business itself rather than the debt - with or without a swap - should be the focus here.

And not everyone agrees that the outlook is grim. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. analyst Louise Chen recently raised her target price on VRX from $18 to $23, explaining, "We think this is deserved because Valeant's execution has continued to meet or exceed our expectations."

In the meantime, with free cash flow of roughly $2 billion per year now - and reasonable hope for ramping that figure up going forward - Valeant's path forward is clear, and palatable. The recent buyers aren't crazy, even if they were buying in anticipation of a stock-for-debt swap that isn't actually apt to happen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.