Talcum Powder Litigation Threatens Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is exposed to litigation from plaintiffs who claim that their use of talcum powder sold by the company is linked with cancer diagnoses. This type of litigation is inherently unpredictable. It will be demonstrated, however, that Johnson & Johnson has failed to achieve widespread success defending against early litigation. Furthermore, this type of litigation will likely increase in the coming years as plaintiffs organize themselves into class action lawsuits. Investors should wait to see the outcomes of litigation in the next few years before investing in Johnson & Johnson.



This article seeks to examine the most unbiased sources in order to discuss the association between talcum powder and cancer. This article does not make any conclusions about the existence of a connection between talcum powder and cancer. That conclusion is best left to medical professionals, researchers, and the legal system.



Sale of Talcum Powder by Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder product is sold to customers for the purpose of absorbing moisture from skin, eliminating friction, and providing relief to inflamed skin. Baby Powder has been sold by Johnson & Johnson for over one hundred years. Despite the name, a significant portion of Baby Powder is used by adults. The ingredients are talc and 'parfum' which is used to create the unique Baby Powder scent. Talc is a mineral which is known for its softness and its ability to absorb moisture. Johnson & Johnson sources their talc for Baby Powder from deposits in China.

The Nature of Talcum Powder Litigation

Talcum powder litigation currently stems from usage of Baby Powder by women who have applied the product their genital area and later developed ovarian cancer. It has not yet been conclusively established whether or not usage of talcum powder in this manner is associated with an increased risk in ovarian cancer. In 1971, a British study found particles of talc embedded in ovarian tumours. A 1982 report in the Cancer journal demonstrated a statistical link between genital use of talcum powder and ovarian cancer. Between the 1982 report and today, 20 studies have demonstrated that long-term use of talcum powder increases the risk of ovarian cancer by a third. Other studies, however, have demonstrated no link whatsoever between talcum powder and ovarian cancer.



Forming a conclusion on the possible association between talcum powder and cancer is rendered even more difficult because the studies conducted so far have not used consistent methodologies. Johnson & Johnson and the company's supplier of talc argue that the studies which have been conducted so far are unreliable. The situation is muddled further by the fact that juries do not typically have a solid understanding of science and medical processes.

Source: Mass.gov

Results of Litigation so Far

A rapid succession of jury trials took place in the state of Missouri between February, 2016 and May, 2017. In each of these trials, women who had used Baby Powder and later developed cancer sued Johnson & Johnson. The jury trials took place in Missouri because of the state's laws which allow non-residents to file product liability lawsuits. Johnson & Johnson requested that the trials be moved to the states where the plaintiffs actually resided but this request was denied by the judge.

Date Outcome for J & J Award to Plaintiff Jurisdiction Feb. 2016 Loss $72 million St. Louis, MO May 2016 Loss $55 million St. Louis, MO Oct. 2016 Loss $70 million St. Louis, MO March 2017 Victory N/A St. Louis, MO May 2017 Loss $110 million St. Louis, MO

Source: Drugwatch

In sum, Johnson & Johnson has done poorly in defending against talcum powder litigation in jury trials. The monetary awards have been quite high. These high awards are part of a larger trend towards high jury awards in medical trials in the United States.

Source: NBC News

Johnson & Johnson has stated that it would appeal each of these losses. For the purposes of this article, it will be assumed that Johnson & Johnson will be able to appeal these jury decisions. It must, of course, be recognized that not all outcomes of jury trials can be appealed. The appellant must demonstrate that there is a legal basis upon which the decision should be re-examined. The appeal trials which take place will be fundamentally different than the jury trials which have taken place. The judges will have the option to significantly reduce or quash the awards granted by the juries.



Litigation on the Horizon

There are currently over 1,500 pending cases which challenge Johnson & Johnson based on an alleged failure to inform consumers about the potential for talcum to be associated with cancer. Already, lawyers are offering free case consultations to individuals who used talcum powder and later developed ovarian cancer.

On June 5th, the first multi-plaintiff trial related to talcum powder began against Johnson & Johnson. In this trial, three plaintiffs are suing Johnson & Johnson on behalf of women who died from cancer after having used Baby Powder. Consolidated proceedings and class actions are proceeding in California, New Jersey, and Illinois. It is unlikely that Johnson & Johnson will attempt to settle the talcum powder lawsuits while its Baby Powder product is still on the market. In sum, all indications point to a major increase in litigation in the near future.

The 'Court of Public Opinion'

The public's view of Johnson & Johnson could prove even more damaging to the company than the legal awards. A major factor in consumers' decision to purchase products is trust in the company which is selling the product. Consumers are particularly concerned about misrepresentation about products and the safety of products. As stated by a Professor at the Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management,

Whether or not the science indicates that Baby Powder is a cause of ovarian cancer, Johnson & Johnson has a very significant breach of trust.

An additional thorny issue is that Johnson & Johnson is accused of specifically marketing Baby Powder to African-American women in the United States. Social justice campaigns targeting Johnson & Johnson for such practices could fundamentally harm the brand in minority demographics.

The sale of Baby Powder comprises a quite small amount of Johnson & Johnson's total revenue. In 2014, Baby Powder sales amounted to approximately $374 million while annual revenue was $74.3 billion. The value of Johnson & Johnson's baby products division, however, is approximately $2 billion. A widespread boycott of baby products would clearly hurt Johnson & Johnson's bottom line.



What Investors Should Watch for

Investors should pay close attention to the outcome of the talcum powder litigation. Investors should monitor whether juries continue to award large sums to plaintiffs. In particular, investors should grow increasingly concerned if appellate courts uphold jury damage awards. Finally, widespread media attention on talcum powder litigation and potential boycott campaigns against Johnson & Johnson should be monitored.



Conclusion

Johnson & Johnson is threatened by lawsuits related to the use of talcum powder marketed under the brand name Baby Powder. These lawsuits are likely to increase in scope and magnitude as plaintiffs organize themselves into consolidated groups. Investors should be wary of this impending wave of litigation and the potential for lasting damage to Johnson & Johnson's public image.

Additional disclosure: Any information contained in this article should be considered general information and does not constitute legal or professional advice.