Oracle: A Giant Has Woken Up

Amidst the improved prospects Oracle looks quite interesting for the coming years, as I will be a buyer on dips to the mid-forties.

Valuation multiples have increased to the point at which they are equivalent to the overall market, supported by the narrative which has improved a lot.

Oracle (ORCL) has long been a stagnant stock, and perhaps a stagnating business as well. Shares have been stuck in a $30-$45 range while other technology giants were setting fresh highs, as investors feared that the company missed on out the cloud transition and was losing market share. Oracle's strategy to buy competitors backfired according to some investors as no real results were seen in those years.

A part of those doubts appear to have been taken away following the release of very strong fourth-quarter results, which triggered a huge rally in the shares to a high in the low-fifties, levels last seen in the dot-com crisis. As investors now have proof that the company made the transition into the cloud, following serious doubts about this transition in the past, valuation multiples have risen to market-equivalent multiples. While the recent growth trajectory appears set to be continued in the years to come, I do think that shares find continued support from this tailwind, making me a buyer on dips.

Solid End To 2017

Oracle posted a 2.8% increase in Q4 revenues to $10.89 billion, which is not a growth number to get excited about, although it marked an acceleration from the 1.8% growth rate posted for the entire year.

Sales of core software licenses and, in particular, hardware revenues have been struggling as the modest growth is entirely the result of the cloud business. Sales from cloud software SaaS and platform SaaS were up 58% to $1.36 billion, as the cloud business now makes up 12.5% of total revenues. The pace of growth is very solid even as the company is scaling up. Revenues from these divisions were up 60% for the year, coming in at $4.57 billion.

The company remains incredibly profitable, as margins are stable at 34% of sales for the year. By the way, those are real GAAP operating margins. Despite very modest topline sales growth and flattish margins, Oracle managed to grow its net earnings some 5%, to $9.3 billion for the year, driven by a reduction in the effective tax rate to 19%.

Amidst a roughly 2% reduction in the outstanding share base, Oracle managed to grow its GAAP earnings from $2.07 to $2.21 per share. Adjusted earnings amounted to $2.74 per share. The $0.53 per share gap between both earnings metrics can roughly be explained by non-cash impairment charges on past acquisitions. Other items are more structural and do hurt the interest of investors, such as stock-based compensation and restructuring efforts. All in all, the realistic earnings power probably approaches the $2.50 per share mark.

Solid Base

CEO Safra Katz was very pleased with the stronger Q4 results, and Oracle's Cloud business seems well positioned, as it is growing by very impressive percentages on an already huge revenue number while the decline in the core is very modest. More important, the shift to the cloud is accretive to already very high operating margins, as earnings per share growth is forecasted to accelerate in 2018. Larry Ellison claimed that PaaS and IaaS revenues, which were growing much slower than SaaS this quarter, is going to see growth acceleration into ¨hyper¨-growth, defined as the same growth rate as SaaS or more. For your reference, SaaS revenues were up 76% year-on-year in Q4, while PaaS and IaaS were ¨stuck¨ at 40%.

With realistic earnings coming in at $2.50 per share, and reported earnings per share being up 7% in 2017, a $2.75 per share "realistic" earnings number (defined as GAAP earnings + amortization charges) might be within reach. At $50, that values the company's equity at a market multiple of 18 times earnings.

That excludes the rather complicated balance sheet of Oracle, that is a balance sheet which contains large cash balances and debt as well, as Oracle of course has large cash positions overseas which it can not repatriate without incurring large expenses. While those taxes would be very expensive, the current situation is not too great either as Oracle pays $1.8 billion in interest expenses, despite the fact that it really does not need to borrow money. Cash & marketable securities holdings stand at $66 billion, with debt amounting to $58 billion, for a modest net cash position of $8 billion, close to $2 per share.

It is clear that debt holdings are increasing over time, while net cash holdings are coming down. In 2012 for instance, Oracle still held $13 billion in net cash, but total debt holdings did not even come in at $17 billion at the time.

What Now?

Oracle has posted flattish sales since 2012, as total revenues have been stuck in a $37-$38 billion range, the key reason why shares have been stagnant in the $35-$45 range. While the company made some smaller deals, most of the focus went into delivering new offerings for customers in terms of the cloud, as Oracle bought back little over 15% of its shares well since 2012, reducing the share count by nearly a billion shares. While this has been a reasonably solid investment, the company can only use domestic cash holdings for that purpose which means that debt has been on the increase, as well as interest costs.

Investors are clearly relieved that Oracle is finally showing growth again. Based on the $1.36 billion cloud number for Q4, Oracle has a +$5 billion business, which as a standalone business would probably be very valuable, as investors are discounting the flattish to falling earnings at what still is the core business of Oracle.

If we use a $5-6 billion run rate for the cloud business, which is growing by 60% a year, the stand-alone valuation of such a business would likely to be sky-high in this market. A company like Salesforce.com (CRM) is valued at 7 times sales, with growth rates coming in at roughly 25%. Workday (WDAY) even trades at 10 times sales as its revenues are growing at nearly 40% per annum. If we would value Oracle's cloud business at a 10 times multiple as well, given that the company claims that the 60% growth rate is organic, that business alone could be worth $60 billion, or nearly $15 per share, even if it adds just 12.5% to Oracle's sales.

As the enterprise valuation of all of Oracle comes in at $200 billion, a $60 billion valuation of the cloud business implies that the core assets are valued at $140 billion. This in valuation, in combination with net cash holdings implies that multiples for the core are still not that demanding.

Final Thoughts

I think that Oracle is fairly valued at this point in time as investors have priced in quite some good news already this year, trading with gains of 30% in just six months. This move added $50 billion to the valuation, as the market is much more confident in the company's transition into the cloud. While earnings have beaten consensus expectations, multiples and expectations have been on the increase as well.

To Oracle's credit, this was a breakthrough quarter, but a lot of good news has been priced in. Does that make me a buyer of the shares at market-equivalent multiples? The reality is that growth is likely to accelerate quite meaningfully in the coming years, which makes it unlikely that shares will trade at a discount to the market, with realistic earnings multiples now coming in at 18 times forward earnings.

As a result I have to give credit to investors and management who believed in the business, after having seen a standstill in recent years. If shares unexpectedly dip and can be bought at levels in the mid-forties, I am glad to pick up a few shares as the narrative has changed from an uncertain transition, into profitable and accelerating growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.