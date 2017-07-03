Fear And Greed In The GLD Options Market

The smart money apparently takes the other side of the herd in the GLD options market.

We have recently embarked on a detailed study of the options markets for COMEX gold and silver, as well as other precious metal ETFs like the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). This has been a fruitful endeavor, and we have uncovered some things that will help inform our future trading.

Herd buying of GLD call options tends to occur at tops in the value of GLD. Herd buying of GLD put options tends to occur at bottoms in the value of GLD. The examples that we provide below show that the buying of GLD options is a good case study in fear and greed.

A Quick Option Primer

As a quick primer, a call option gives the option holder the right but not the obligation to purchase a security at a future price (the "strike price"). A put option gives the holder the right but not the obligation to sell that security at a future strike price. The main thing that the reader should know for this article is that buying a call option provides long exposure, and buying a put option gives the holder short exposure. In addition, a put can be purchased to hedge the downside risk of a long position in the security itself.

Specifically, if you own 100 shares of the GLD ETF, if you buy 1 put option (which represents 100 shares), then you have essentially purchased insurance or downside protection on the 100 shares of GLD.

Options are usually bought and sold on the basis of the Black-Scholes model. One key characteristic of the Black-Scholes model is that higher perceived future volatilities raise the clearing price of all of the options. When implied volatility increases, both puts and calls become more valuable.

Six Examples of Fear and Greed

Let's just assume for the purposes of this article two basic scenarios.

Scenario A - call options are purchased on GLD as a leveraged bet that GLD will continue to rise.

Scenario B - put options are purchased by investors in GLD to protect against future declines.

The chart below shows the value of the GLD ETF, charted weekly over three years, together with several indicators of the option market.

The first indicator, in orange, is the implied volatility of the puts and calls. We can see that the current implied volatility is at historic lows. The second indicator, in blue, shows the Put/Call ratio in terms of dollar volume. A higher Put/Call ratio of 3.0 means that 3X more money was spent on put options that week than call options. The third indicator shows the dollar volume of both call and put options over the prior week.

We will provide commentary for the six peaks labeled in the graph above. The first four are examples of peak fear, where we assume for simplicity that holders of GLD purchased protection against downside risk. Examples five and six might be considered examples of peak greed, where buyers of GLD call options purchased record dollar amounts of calls at short- or long-term market tops.

Example 1 - The put/call dollar ratio spikes to 2.0 the week following a significant drop in the value of GLD. The buyers of the put options that week may have seen a significant reduction in the value of those puts over future weeks as the value of GLD quickly recovered. Example 2 - The put/call dollar ratio spikes above 2.0 the week of a significant drop in the value of GLD. Since the price stabilized at this level, the buyers of the puts lost value as through time decay. Three weeks later, the price rose again and volatility dropped, rendering the puts purchased that week value-less. Example 3 - The put collar ratio spikes again to 2.0 near a bottom in GLD. The next week, these puts likely increased in value, but the following week, the value of GLD began a dramatic increase. Example 4 - The put/call dollar ratio spike to an extreme high above 3.0 the week of a sharp bottom in GLD. Buyers of puts here quickly lose the value of the puts as GLD recovers sharply. Example 5 - The total dollar volume of purchased GLD calls hits an extreme multi-year high the fourth week of a meteoric rise in GLD in early 2016. Buyers of the calls in this week could have profited on the calls depending upon when they were purchased. However, volatility had spiked to a multi-year high that week, making the call options more expensive. Over the next several weeks, the value of GLD went sideways, and volatility declined, reducing the value of the calls purchased both through time decay and lower volatility. Example 6 - Total dollar volume of purchased calls again nears a multi-year peak the very week of the top of the market. Buyers of calls here, perhaps greedily hoping for a breakout, became sorely disappointed.

Summary

Buyers of call and put options in GLD have generally had poor timing at chasing tops and hedging against downside risk in GLD. For our own accounts, we will be watching these metrics of "peak fear" and "peak greed" and will look to take the other side of the trade with the disciplined smart money.

