The Fed Vs. The Market: Who Is Right?

At the beginning of the month, the Fed raised their key interest rate by 25bp to the target range of 1.00%-1.25%. The decision was highly expected by the market as Bloomberg consensus expectations showed that 90% of market participants expected to see a rate increase.

At the same time, the Fed kept its future monetary policy guidance unchanged compared to their previous meeting in March. That said, the Fed still expects to see one more rate increase of 25bp this year, followed by three more rate hikes of 25bp in 2018 and 2019. According to the Fed's projections, the Fed funds rate will reach 2.1% by the end of 2018 and 2.9% by the end of 2019.

Table 1: FOMC's median projections

Variable 2017 2018 2019 Federal funds rate - June projection 1.4 2.1 2.9 March projection 1.4 2.1 3.0

Source: Fed June statement

However, the market does not share the same view as the Fed (see chart below). The Fed funds futures imply the Fed fund rate of 1.24% at the end of this year. The latter is the upper bound of the current Fed’s target range and suggests that the market is skeptical about another rate hike this year. Futures for the end of 2018 suggest Fed fund rate of 1.5%, implying just one rate hike in 2018. The same thing is in 2019 where futures imply Fed fund rate of 1.65%.

Graph 1: Fed funds futures vs. FOMC median expectations

Source: Fed June statement, Futures & Options Trading for Risk Management - CME Group

That said, there are huge differences between the market and the Fed view regarding Fed’s future monetary policy stance. The Fed is aware of the latter and is trying to move the market view into a more optimistic direction. Therefore, FOMC member speeches became more hawkish in the recent period. Even the usually dovish Evans last week suggested that there is room for not just one but two rate hikes this year.

He also stated that he is confident that inflation will increase to the expected 2% in the near term. But it seems that Fed has problems moving market into the wanted direction. While one might argue that this is no problem for the Fed as it keeps the dollar undervalued, the last thing the Fed wants is to shock the market. The Fed has raised rates four times so far since the beginning of the policy normalization and every time it was an expected move priced with roughly 90% probability.

However, the Fed is not in a hurry. After all, the March rate hike was not expected at the beginning of the year and the Fed members stepped out to prepare the market only a month before the hike. That said, the Fed has time until the December meeting to decide if it wants to deliver another rate hike. Therefore, I do not believe we are going to see any stronger changes of the current market stance in the near term.

However, the market participants will be carefully watching data releases. Any surprising and better than expected data outcome combined with a more hawkish Fed will certainly move the market expectations closer to those of the Fed.

The dollar thus has a strong gain potential versus both the euro and yen while current levels seem like a good entry point, especially after optimistic comments from Mario Draghi boosted the euro last week. Even if the Fed is over-optimistic regarding its future monetary policy stance, the differences between the Fed and the market are so huge that the realization of half of it still implies a solid profit.

