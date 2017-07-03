No, Exxon Mobil Is Not Necessarily 'Wasting' Shareholder Capital

Carbon Tracker Initiative, which is a non-profit outfit that studies the market impacts of climate change, released a new report on Big Oil's "stranded assets" late last month. The report purports to quantify the amount of petroleum company's upstream capex through 2025 that "should not be deployed" (i.e., will be wasted) if the world is to avoid the 450 ppm atmospheric CO2 / 2 degrees C temperature increase threshold that the scientific community associates with the onset of catastrophic climate change. It ultimately places this value at the eye-popping figure of $2.3 trillion, or roughly 33% of potential upstream capex over that time period. One of every three dollars of upstream investment over the next eight years will be lost, in other words, if the world acts to avoid catastrophic climate change.

The report also breaks the "should not be deployed" value down by individual corporate entity. As Seeking Alpha's own headline on the report states, Exxon Mobil (XOM) is the "most exposed" on an absolute basis of the dozens of firms covered by the report. (Others, such as Apache Corporation (APA), are higher on a relative basis but quite small overall.) Specifically, the report calculates that the company will exceed its upstream carbon emissions "budget" (under a 450 ppm, 2 degrees C scenario) by 3.1 gigatons of CO2 through 2035, which translates into a capex budget overage of 40-50% through 2025 (projects are assumed to continue generating emissions for several years after the capex). The report's authors further calculate that the world's oil and gas firms will exceed their collective carbon budget by 61 gigatons of CO2, meaning that Exxon Mobil is expected to single-handedly contribute to more than 5% of the oil and gas sector's collective budget overhang.

Surprisingly or not, investors have largely ignored the report's release despite the substantial attention paid by the media to it. The market caps of Exxon Mobil and the other large publicly-traded firms described as being especially exposed by the report, Shell (RDS.B), Chevron (CVX), BP (BP), and Eni (E), mostly increased in the subsequent week, which is not what one would expect from investors upon learning that the management of their holdings planned on effectively burning large quantities of cash. Are investors correct to ignore forecasts of stranded assets resulting from future climate policy? And how does this reaction fit with the success of the recent vote by Exxon Mobil's shareholders to encourage the firm's management conduct a climate change "stress test"?

Stranded assets



The rationale for the expectation in some corners that climate change will cause fossil fuel reserves to become "stranded" is as follows. The planet is currently on course to exceed the 450 ppm atmospheric CO2 concentration in the relatively near future (see figure). The sense of urgency that this trend is creating in the global community will result in an international effort to reduce CO2 emissions and stabilize the temperature increase below the 2 degrees C level. The global community will accomplish this task by banning the combustion of any fossil fuel that will result in the breaching of this threshold. A large fraction of the world's known fossil fuel reserves will necessarily be covered by this restriction and, since fossil fuels have value only when burned (a flawed but integral assumption behind the rationale), this fraction will become stranded. Oil and gas firms continue to invest heavily in exploration and the development of new reserves, however, which leads to the conclusion by Carbon Tracker Initiative (among others) that much of this capex will ultimately be wasted.

Exxon Mobil's past refusal to treat this capex as a loss has been cited as part of New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's lengthy and multifaceted fraud investigation into the firm, so the stranded assets concept does have some immediate bearing on the company's investors. I am skeptical of the concept because of its insistence that it describes with complete certainty a future in which specific political (global support to keep the 450 ppm threshold intact) and technological conditions (no capture and sequestration of atmospheric CO2) prevail. Certainly the election of Donald Trump as President of the U.S. and his subsequent decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement, an agreement cited by some environmentalists as early evidence of the concept's inevitability, did much to discredit it. Still, though, investors should be familiar with all major contingencies involving their investments, and the possibility that Exxon Mobil's reserves will be stranded in the future cannot be entirely dismissed for the same reason that it cannot be assumed.

Windows on the world

Isaac Asimov is credited with saying that assumptions are "windows on the world" that must be scrubbed in order to let the light in. How does the Carbon Tracker Initiative report's assumptions look after a thorough scrubbing, and what does it mean for Exxon Mobil's investors?

The report is unique compared to previous work in that it treats the carbon budget overage resulting from natural gas as being comparatively greater (21% over) than that from petroleum (17% over). This is notable because natural gas demand has historically been greatly boosted by increased investment in renewable energy capacity. If the 450 ppm threshold is to be maintained via reduced emissions instead of net carbon sequestration, then renewable capacity will need to experience unprecedented future global growth. Barring a major and as-yet uncommercialized breakthrough in battery storage technology, this investment will in turn require even greater investment in new natural gas capacity. Exxon Mobil is already the largest natural gas producer in one of the world's largest gas-producing countries and could be expected to benefit from a surge in renewable electricity production. The assumption that natural gas reserves will be as vulnerable to stranding as oil reserves is therefore critical to the report's finding that Exxon Mobil is the "most exposed" of the world's oil and gas firms.

The bigger problem with the report, however, is due to the widely-disparate manner in which it treats firms in different countries. Exxon Mobil has the largest overall carbon budget overage despite having far from the largest "carbon reserves" on the report's list. Saudi Aramco has carbon reserves of 30.2 gigatons (compared to 8.6 gigatons for Exxon Mobil) but an overage of only 0.4 gigatons, or 1.3%. Russia's Gazprom has reserves of 17.8 gigatons but an overage of only 11.2%; China's Sinopec (SNP) has an overage of 8.7%, PetroChina (PTR) of 7.2%, and Norway's Statoil (STO) has one of 14%. Being a state-owned entity, especially one headquartered in a less-developed country, appears to be a major advantage. The report explicitly states that private firms are assumed to be more exposed than state-owned entities. While it does not provide a justification, this assumption in turn likely rests on the expectation contained in the Paris Agreement that developed countries will bear the bulk of the costs associated with keeping the threshold intact.

To an extent this disparate result can be attributed to the report's methodology, which uses cost curves to calculate the overages. Companies in countries with comparatively low extraction costs and carbon costs will have lower overages than companies owning shale reserves in developed countries, for example, since those assets that are the most expensive to extract will be the first to be stranded. However, to say that such an outcome would be politically contentious is to put it mildly, especially given that the disparate country burdens were cited by Mr. Trump as a reason for withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Agreement. The specific outcome envisioned by the Carbon Tracker Initiative report would further require American politicians to force American firms such as Exxon Mobil to make financial sacrifices that benefit state-owned entities in countries such as Russia and China. While possible, I suspect that I would not be alone in attributing a low probability to this scenario.

Exxon Mobil's investors should certainly be aware of projections regarding the size of the company's future policy-induced stranded assets. As a potential, albeit unlikely, risk it must be considered by investors when deciding where to allocate their scarce capital. That said, they should also approach such projections with a skeptical eye. Forecasts about the concept are still very much in their infancy and, as the Carbon Tracker Initiative's recent report demonstrates, contain substantial uncertainties and controversial assumptions to arrive at the conclusion that Exxon Mobil is, as America's largest oil and gas firm, also the one that is most exposed to future climate policies.

