Rubicon's No Fluff Retail REIT Recap - June 30, 2017

Due to the returns, there was a multiple expansion of 1 turn.

Malls continue to have the highest yields, followed by grocery anchored and power center at 6.70% (22bp tighter than last week), 5.14% (10bp tighter) and 4.93% (15bp tighter), respectively.

One-week return was positive across all retail REIT sectors, and only GGP had a negative weekly return.

Welcome to the second installment of the retail REIT recap. Why so focused, you might ask? Well, I believe that there is value in the sector, and it is positioned for outperformance across the intermediate and longer term (we will see continued volatility across all terms, with the short term having the most volatility).

The universe:

Only GGP (NYSE:GGP) had a negative return on a week-over-week basis, and the higher beta names like DDR Corp. (DDR) and the tier 2 malls such as Washington Prime (WPG) and CBL & Associates (CBL) turned in strong returns of 4.72%, 3.76%, and 3.99%, respectively. The tenant base - as reflected in the Spider S&P Retail (NYSEARCA:XRT) turned in a strong 3.23% return for the week. All crushed the S&P 500s - 0.58% return for the week and the broader REIT index as reflected in the Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) return of -1.09%.

Return charts (No red this week, nice).

Mall weekly return:

Shopping center weekly return:

Mall year-to-date return:

Shopping center year-to-date return:

A pricing overview of the space:



Unsurprisingly, malls and GA shopping centers have the lowest p/FFO at 10.72x and 13.12x, respectively. Note that the multiple has increased a turn (1x) over the week. I would prefer a slower move as they are typically more solid.

Yields on retail REITs:

FFO multiples:

The highs and lows of the sector:

Again, we have moved another 2 percentage points from the lows.

Graphically from the highs:

And the lows:

A look at the retailers for an understanding of the underlying dynamics:

Retailer returns were broad-based. Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) had a great week, up over 4%.

Year to date:

From my note on short interest (Swimming Against The Tide In Retail - A Look At The Shorts) the following table:

The tenants short interest stats:

Grocers:

Retailers:

All in all, it was a good week to be involved in the retail space (tenant and REIT). One week shouldn't allow us to lower our guard, as there will be more news which will create volatility and opportunity.

Have a great Independence Day to those in the States and a good week to those not in the States.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI, SKT, WPG, CBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.