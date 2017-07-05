Smart Retirement: How Do Your Retirement Goals Affect Your Investing Decisions?

We’ll examine some of these goals and offer some specific stock suggestions on how to achieve them.

As we live our lives we set broad goals for ourselves in all aspects of our endeavors. With differing levels of effort, we attempt to achieve them. As youngsters, most of us try our best to excel in school and shoot for straight As on our report cards. If we have athletic abilities, we strive to be a good team member on the little league team and hit the ball out of the park. If we have musical abilities, we practice and try to master our chosen instrument in order to perform in front of family and friends.

When it comes to retirement, far too many of us have kicked the can down the road for far too long.

What are your retirement goals? How do your goals affect the way you make your investing decisions? Each of us has our own particular goals for retirement.

In a recent article titled "Separating Retirement Fact From Retirement Fiction," I attempt to separate out many misconceptions, the fake news about retirement, from the facts that investors must face if they are to have a chance of succeeding with their goals to have a secure and comfortable retirement.

Three major retirement and investing goals that I try to address, in one form or another, in all of my writings begin with:

1. Building - Constructing a portfolio that will generate income to replace the earned income from work that we no longer have in retirement. In a recent article I delved into the concept of spending less than we earn, or less than our income, and explained that if we could just accomplish this small goal, if we did not waste, we would never want for anything. And so we talked about how this saved portion of our income could be used to buy a stock on sale. By so doing, it was possible to build and increase our income on Realty Income (NYSE:O) by 49% more than what was available just nine months ago to buyers last year. Building a sustainable, reliable income stream is job one for me, and I try to communicate this clearly to all who would read my work, both readers and subscribers.

2. If building income is the first step up the stairway to a secure retirement, then certainly growing that income stream is the second step. By choosing quality stocks with discernible records of increasing their dividends on a regular schedule, we gather unto ourselves the armor necessary to battle inflation for the remainder of our lives. No longer having the ability to work those longer, extra hours to increase our income, we must do everything possible to make our saved assets work as hard for us now as we worked to earn them in the first place.

Growing income is addressed in this article where we demonstrate a new horse recently added to our stable. We've bought a fallen angel in DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) based on our perception that new management has a shot at turning around a struggling casual dining chain. The method we employed in this instance was buying a stock whose price has fallen almost by half over the course of the past 52 weeks. At the same time, it raised its dividend, giving us, and current buyers, a yield of 8.1%, which is twice as much as it yielded within these past 52 weeks. Sometimes, going against the grain, taking a contrary position to the market, has a great payoff, both in the growth of portfolio dividends and capital appreciation.

3. Once we've built the portfolio for income production, and used various strategies to enhance the growth of that income on top of the dividend growth characteristics already inherently built into dividend growers, our third step on this stairway to retirement is to protect the income we've built and grown.

Protection of the income in a portfolio involves a few things. First, we monitor all of our portfolio positions on an ongoing basis throughout the trading day. We monitor trading volume and read news on our companies, always on the lookout for negative developments along with positive ones. The negative impacts are digested and analyzed to ascertain whether they are temporary obstacles that we feel the company can overcome, or if they are more permanent impairments to the company's business operation. If we feel that a fundamental change has impacted the original reason for investing, we may sell all or part of a position to reduce further risk to capital and dividend income.

In this article, I addressed the gathering fears of investors as we hover at and make new highs almost daily. I offered several strategies to deal with a bear market that will someday be upon us once again. One of those strategies dealt with the necessity to diversify your holdings, buying income assets in various sectors of the market, including bonds and CDs for a fixed income portion to add ballast and to tide you over the fears that declining prices bring to most investors. I also stress the importance of protecting dividend income by using a strategy I call weighting for income.

The idea is to buy stocks in such a way that each of your portfolio constituents generates an approximately equal amount of income. The simple way to understand the logic of this is the following:

If you own 50 stocks, and one company decides to freeze, cut or completely eliminate the dividend, the worst damage you will incur is the temporary loss of 2.0% of your portfolio income. Once you sell the errant shares and redeploy the cash to another more reliable dividend payer, you will have restored the bulk of the lost income, especially if you decide to replace the cutter with a higher-yielding equity. In some instances, you can find yourself with even more income than before the cut was implemented. This strategy to mitigate risk to income is quite powerful, and I have employed it successfully since the bottom of the financial crisis, March 9, 2009, on the occasional occurrence of a dividend cut.

Building, growing and then protecting income constitutes the three steps that, once ascended, lead the investor to a comfortable and secure retirement.

There are several factors a near-retiree must take account of when planning for his retirement.

How many years from now till he plans on retiring? What age will he be when he retires? What is his expected longevity, based on family history and general health? What are the sources of retirement income he can expect, i.e., Social Security, defined pension benefit, annuity income, bond and CD income and dividend income, to name a few?

I'll try to briefly address each one with suggested stocks that reflect each factor.

How Many Years From Now Until Retirement?

If we're addressing the retirement needs of a young investor, just starting out in his working career, we'd assume a work span of around 40 years, assuming retirement around the age of 67 which is the full retirement age currently for young millennials. With some 40 years ahead of them, the goal might be to set aside 10% to 15% of earned income and invest in high quality stocks with good growth rates of the dividend.

A young investor can invest in Dividend Aristocrats with lower current yields but with solid, high dividend growth rates. He'll have the benefit of those 40 working years to see his dividend income grow at fast rates with an assist from compounding. Though the dividend income will appear small at first due to lower yields, the overall income will surely pick up heft and speed in the middle to latter years of his investing career, ending with an excellent supplement to Social Security benefits.

A Dividend Aristocrat with 55 years of steadily increasing its dividend under its belt can be found in a company like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). This pharmaceutical and consumer product company offers a solid, but low starting yield of 2.62% along with a very strong five-year dividend growth rate of 7.0%.

The strength of its dividend growth is apparent from the above chart. Assuming this stalwart continues to serve the needs of a huge worldwide population, a young investor can count on this equity to provide dependable dividend income which, reinvested, will pay off with high dividend income when he needs it come retirement.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which is a long-time core holding of the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio, is another equity with a lower current yield of just 3.23%. Anyone searching for a dependable dividend grower need look no further. With 47 consecutive years of paying a steadily higher dividend, Altria has demonstrated a five-year dividend growth rate of 8.3%. This company has smartly navigated declining consumption of its major tobacco products by implementing price increases, cost cuts in manufacturing by streamlining production, and the introduction of smoke-free products that are less harmful to consumers than tobacco.

What Age Will He Be When He Retires?

If the investor will be on the younger side at retirement, say 50-60 years of age, he'll need to plan on some 30 to 40 years of retirement ahead of him. This will require choosing investments that start out at mid to high yields and that also have shown decent rates of growth in their dividends. Without that growth, this investor will quickly fall behind inflation and come up short.

One name that these investors might consider would include telecommunications giant (and FTG core position) AT&T (NYSE:T) that has a mid-level current yield of 5.09% and 33 consecutive years of paying a higher dividend. Its five-year dividend growth rate is just 2.2%, however, for the investor playing catch-up, needing to generate higher income from the start, the 5+% current yield takes on greater importance than the DGR.

Because we are monitoring AT&T for further share accumulation, we can make use of the Real Time Portfolio Tracker as we input various price scenarios to see the expected dividend yield and income result.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker - Where Theory and Practice Mesh

If T suffers with other interest sensitive equities as interest rates continue their upward climb, as most expect another quarter point jump from the Fed soon, then we can project a possible move downward in price, from the current $38.17 to around $36.00 per share. Should this occur, column L, circled in red, indicates the current yield of 5.13% will be bumped up to 5.44%.

Should the price erode further, to $35 per share, the yield will rise to 5.60%. This would be significantly higher (12% more) than T's average yield around the 5% range.

A $100,000.00 investment at that price would give an investor $5,600.00 of annual income, fully 12% higher than the average yield would bring.

We'll monitor developments carefully, along with the expected merger with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), whether regulators allow the combination, and whether the projected synergies between the two companies pay off as expected.

We'll be guided by these developments, interest rate movements and price movement to determine our next entry price.

Another mid-level yielder with a current dividend yield of 4.95% that can accomplish the same goal here would be Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VZ). While its record of consecutive dividend increases is just 12 years, its dividend growth rate for the past five years is higher at 3%. This equity can get the job done for our 50-ish to 60-ish investor, too.

"Retirement, For People In A Hurry" delved into several ways the harried investor, lacking the time, attention and desire to learn much about self-directed investing, could realize his investment goals and how they might affect his investing decisions if left to others to manage his money for him.

The older investor, retiring closer to the 67 to 70 mark, will necessarily have a shorter life expectancy ahead of him and the need is to account for spending requirement for perhaps only 10 to 15 additional years. If he is married, he'll need to take into account the expected life span of his spouse (women live several years longer than men). With his shorter life expectancy, planning for inflation is less urgent than the earlier example. In addition, if he is planning to sell shares to fund retirement expenses, he can safely withdraw larger annual amounts than his younger retired counterpart. He can also rely more on fixed income products paying somewhat decent yields, like municipal bonds or Treasury bonds. If they provide enough replacement supplemental income, they'll also have the benefit of being a worry-free investment which will give most retirees greater comfort.

If our older investor finds himself in need of higher current income and less concerned about daily stock price changes and what happens to his principal, he might consider choosing some stocks to raise his overall portfolio yield and annual income to pay his bills. These might include an equity like Iron Mountain, Inc. (NYSE:IRM). We recently added this technology REIT to the FTG Portfolio to increase portfolio income and widen our exposure to a growing field of data storage, both paper and electronic, as cloud computing becomes ubiquitous and widely used.

IRM has increased the dividend for six years running and pays a current dividend yield of 6.3%. In addition to a higher starting yield, this name has increased the dividend over the past five years at an 18% annual average rate. Such characteristics offer the investor an excellent higher yield and prospects for continued large growth in the dividend to counteract the effects of inflation that a retired investor will face.

IRM converted to a REIT in 2010 and began paying dividends at that time.

Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) is another stock that fits the bill for a higher starting yield. This REIT announced last week that it was taking over First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) for $1.4 billion. GOV's portfolio of client leases is devoted mostly to federal, state and municipal tenants. FPO has some exposure to this market, but the majority of its leases are outside of the government sphere. This will add to and expand GOV's footprint. When the company announced a secondary issue of 25 million shares, offered at $18.50 per share, plus debt issues to finance the purchase, shares traded down significantly.

This gave us the chance to add to our position while greatly expanding our income and yield from this name for the FTG Portfolio. The company pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share. We bought shares for $18.30 and obtained an excellent starting yield of 9.40%.

What Is The Family History of Longevity And Your General Health?

History of family longevity and general health will figure in his calculations in a similar manner as the age at retirement.

What And How Much Are Your Expected Sources Of Income?

Depending on sources of income and asset levels at retirement, planning and goals for investing at that time will vary considerably. The investor who has achieved a large asset base could be in the position of living off of dividends and not need to sell off any shares to fund his retirement. That is the goal I suggest all investors strive to achieve in my management of the public Fill-The-Gap Portfolio on Seeking Alpha. Readers can read an example of these types of decisions and how they are managed in my new article, "Fortify Your Portfolio Against The Next Crash."

The greater and larger the sources of income at retirement, the less risk the investor needs to take on. For example, if the investor will have the maximum monthly Social Security benefit payment (which for a person retiring in 2016 at full retirement age is $2,639) and his spouse will have the same maximum, their combined $5,278 in monthly income will give them a guaranteed annual income from this source of $63,336. Many couples in various parts of the country could live comfortably on this alone.

Though inflation kickers are built into this income source, they should not be counted upon to any real extent since inflation adjustments of the last several years have been 0% to .7%. Not much to hang your hat on. So this couple may need fewer additional sources of income to pay retirement expenses.

Those with lower or much lower Social Security benefit will need to invest in products that will fill the gap for them between expected expenses and their S.S. benefit. If they are behind in their saving and investing, they may need to reach a bit further out on the risk and yield scale to gain the income they require.

This would entail investment other than very low paying savings accounts, money market accounts and most CDs.

Long-term bonds offer the highest yields, and dividend stocks provide higher yields though entail greater risk. So, a couple needing greater income in addition to S.S. benefit will be spreading their investments into various product structures just discussed to obtain the mix that meets their income goals and tolerance for risk.

I would opine that most investors needing income to supplement their S.S. benefit (and that would include most investors) should give serious consideration to investing a goodly percentage of their savings in very high quality stocks that sport long histories of paying a dependable stream of dividends that have evidenced a decent level of growth over the years.

As an example of going further out on the risk and yield scale, I recently wrote, "Feast On This 8.1% Yielding Restaurant." It is a good example of the risks that come with the reach for yield. The small position we just added in DineEquity has declined about 8% since our purchase as it continues to be beaten down along with most of the casual dining sector. Because I believe management is taking steps to turn the company around, I believe for some investors in need of higher yield to meet spending needs, this is a viable investment choice because we are interested in the sustainability of the income stream, not the daily price of the stock.

This is where the annual dividend income from the FTG Portfolio currently stands:

FTG Annual Dividend Income

Your Takeaway

It is better, under any circumstances, to have goals for our retirement plans as opposed to having no plans at all. Even the worst plan would be better than no plan at all.

Taking account of the many factors that can impact our investment decisions gives us a leg up as we formulate those plans. The clearer our goals, the more our investing decisions can come into focus. With each decision, another piece of the puzzle is set in place until the whole picture is realized.

There are many factors in conjunction with retirement goals one must consider when making investing decisions as they affect the investor's ultimate success in retirement. The more attention the investor pays to such factors, the better chance he'll have of attaining that success.

Author's note: Should you be interested in reading any of my other articles detailing various strategies to enhance your returns on a dividend growth portfolio, you will find them here.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion, and questions. Have you begun to make retirement plans? Please share with us in the comment section below if you've managed to tie your specific goals to your plan. Have you made your investing decisions in accordance with your particular goals, expected retirement date and age?

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, VZ, O, OHI, EPR, ARCC, CLDT, CTL, DIN, ED, GEO, GOV, IRM, MAIN, MO, RAI, RMR, SO, SUI, VGR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.