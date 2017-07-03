Diamond And Noble Could Be A Done Deal - Here's Why

This potential merger is making sense, in my opinion, and will create a lot of helpful synergies while struggling in this difficult oil environment.

Nonetheless, the growing sentiment in the offshore drilling sector is that the market had stopped getting worse and may have bottomed.

The floater and the jack-up market - for both offshore developments and exploration activities - are still in the middle of what is arguably the most dramatic downturn in history.

Investment Thesis

According to Rystad in January 2017, last year saw a record decline of 29% in the floater market, from 225 units on contract in 2015 to 159 units in 2016. This was more than double the decline seen in 2015, when the market dropped 14% from 261 units on contract from the year before. Conversely, Rystad qualifies the jack-up market outlook as "not too bright, but less downside".

Nonetheless, the growing sentiment in the offshore drilling sector is that the market had stopped getting worse, prompting offshore drilling companies to start looking ahead to new opportunities. Alan Kennedy from KPMG partner said at the end of last year:

There is a growing view that things have stopped getting worse, at least in some areas of the sector. Companies that are in reasonable shape in terms of their balance sheets, have sorted out their finances and have stabilized their trading at today’s lower level are beginning to think strategically again and looking ahead three to five years. M&A growth through acquisition is a big tool in the box for them when there’s limited organic growth to be achieved through new projects in the current market.

The first M&A growth through acquisition in the offshore drilling has been unveiled in May 30, 2017. Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) and Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (NYSE:ATW) jointly announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. To read more about the merger, Seeking Alpha published my article on May 30. Please click here for details.

Obviously, the Street considered the deal more favorable for Atwood's shareholders than Ensco's, looking at the two-month chart. Probably due to the recent weakness in oil prices we have experienced since the last OPEC decision in May 25.

Yet, this merger marked undeniably the beginning of a new consolidation phase. The offshore drilling industry is facing a very difficult market environment and will have to turn to M&A to cut operating expenses by cost synergies. The topic of this article is to guess the next M&A in the offshore drilling sector.

My guess is that the Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) and Noble Plc (NYSE:NE) merger could be the next one and here is why?

1 - Diamond Offshore's financial and technical snapshot

DO's last fleet status released in May 1, 2017

1Q'17 conference call (click here).

A - Contract backlog as of 7/1/2017 (estimated by Fun Trading)

B - Revenue trend

Liquidity and long-term debt (1Q'17)

Cash on hand is $123.1 million and long-term debt is $1,981.2 million. DO currently has an undrawn revolving credit balance of $1.5 billion.

2 - Noble Corporation's financial and technical snapshot

NE's last fleet status released in June 15, 2017. Fleet status details (click here for my article).





B - Revenue trend

Adam C. Peakes, CFO, said in the conference call:

Liquidity at the close of the first quarter was $3 billion, down only slightly from $3.2 billion at December 31. The decline was due largely to the repayment of $300 million of senior notes maturing in March with cash on hand, partially offset by net cash from operating activities of $142 million. The components of liquidity at March 31 were cash and equivalents of $520 million and an undrawn revolving credit facility of $2.445 billion, which does not mature until January 2020. Following the repayment of the $300 million in senior notes, total debt at March 31, 2017, declined to $4 billion and was composed of long-term debt of $3.8 billion and debt due within a year of $250 million.

3 - Potential merger analysis

Diamond Offshore is showing a very low debt level compared to Noble. Net debt is about $1.8 billion for DO and $3.5 billion for NE. Both companies have no under-construction rigs to worry about, and capital expenditure is below $200 million for the year.

The biggest advantage that I see technically resides in the combined fleet. The combined new company will have a very versatile rig fleet, well balanced between the floaters and the jack-ups.

The semi-submersible segment is one of Diamond Offshore fleet's weaknesses, and the combined company will have to retire a good part of the 14 semi-submersibles actually cold stacked.

In this alliance, I see a good potential for cost synergies and increased competitiveness both in the jack-up and floater segments.

4 - Potential conversion

The predominant question is how to evaluate both companies and decide a fair ratio for the conversion in stock price, assuming the merger involves an all-stock deal?

Interestingly, the one-year chart is quite telling. Both DO and NE have lost 56% of their market cap. Based on the close on Friday, we can determine that a 3:1 ratio as a fair deal.

Conclusion

This potential merger is making sense, in my opinion, and will create a lot of helpful cost synergies while waiting for an elusive recovery in this difficult oil environment.

The new entity will own a versatile fleet comprised of modern floaters and a strong jack-up segment. The main weakness is probably the semi-submersibles segment with 14 rigs cold stacked. Nonetheless, this merger will create a stronger player in the offshore drilling Industry, more fitted to compete with peers such as Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Ensco.

Diamond Offshore is a subsidiary of Loews Corp. (NYSE:L). Loews owns 73,119,047 shares, or 53.3% of DO. The company is based in the USA. Noble Corp. is based in the UK. I do not think it is an obstacle that can prevent such a merger.

