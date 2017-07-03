Will Illinois Crack The Muni Market Or Provide Entry Opportunities?

Part II of the series will identify current opportunities in the market and actionable ideas already released to members.

We think a true bankruptcy is unlikely but specific bonds may see significant price declines due to investor selling.

Illinois is approaching being downgraded to junk status as the state has lacked a budget for three years.

Back in 2010, Meredith Whitney predicted that we could see 50-100 muni defaults (counties, cities, and towns) totaling hundreds of billions of dollars. Six-and-a-half years later, after being decried for being wrong, she may be starting to see some absolution.

The municipal bond market is getting increasing attention in the last few weeks. High yield muni portfolios, using the SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Muni Bond Fund ETF (HYMB) as proxy, is up 3.78% YTD and yields 3.81%. That 3.81% is suddenly becoming very enticing again, especially given that its almost entirely tax-free and relatively safe. Plus, the prospect of tax reform is becoming increasingly unlikely, at least before late 2018.

The returns have enticed a lot of new money. The $5.3B in net new flows into the space has been indiscriminate with the new money driving up prices and YTD returns. In the chart above, intermediate and long duration returns are nearly identical (with the 7-12 year cohort returning 4.6% and the 22+ up 4.7%).

Illinois Makes Detroit and Puerto Rico Look Like Child's Play

"We're like a banana republic. We can't manage our money." - Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner

The problems with Illinois have been accumulating for quite some time. This is not a crisis that materialized overnight. Its a slow implosion of the state's finances under the weight of excessive spending and debt. The kicking of the can down the road finally ended when a new Republican Governor took office in 2014 on the promise of fixing the issues plaguing the state.

After several years of the state legislature and the governor's office failing to pass a budget, the credit rating of the state is in peril. The ratings agencies recently lowered the credit rating to one notch above junk status with a note stating that another downgrade would be warranted if a budget deal hadn't been reached by the first of July. By the end of June, the state's minority leader resigned over the fiasco.

'I have done everything I can do to resolve the state's budget crisis,' says Christine Radogno. 'If the solution will not come on my watch, I hope and pray that the governor, other legislative leaders, Democrats and Republicans in the Senate and House can find a path to solve the state's problems.'

The state is facing a substantial budget crisis and the state legislature is essentially playing a game of chicken. This is the third consecutive year that the state legislature and governor's office failed to reach a budget agreement.

S&P and Moody's warned of a downgrade to "junk" status if they could not find agreement by Saturday, July 1st. As of the second day of the month, no downgrade has materialized. The state lawmakers have been attempting to compromise and have asked the credit rating agencies for more time before slapping the lower rating on them.

Then on late Friday night, a federal judge in the city of Chicago ordered the state of Illinois to pay $293 million in state money towards Medicaid bills each month plus another $1 billion over the course of the next year, further compounding the budget problems. The Comptroller of the State Susana Mendoza offered to pay $150 million per month (of which half would come from the Federal government under the matching system) but the offer was rejected.

The state cannot legally default or file for bankruptcy. And in reality, it doesn't need to. They just need to get their spending under control and the downward spiral of their credit rating will reverse. At that point interest on their new debt will fall and the clouds on their fiscal picture will begin to clear. To the states credit, they are at least attempting to fix the problem, which cannot be said of other imperiled states.

They are now racking up large unpaid bills totaling over $14 billion. That pales in comparison to the $250 billion in unfunded pension liabilities that, sadly, are unlikely to be paid in full.

(Source: State website)

From the WSJ:

The unpaid backlog is now $14.6 billion and growing. Illinois is even late paying its utilities bills to Springfield, its own capital city. On July 1, the beginning of the next fiscal year, billions of dollars in road projects are scheduled to grind to a halt. 'Right now, our state is in real crisis,' said Gov. Rauner last week, on the eve of a special legislative session where lawmakers are trying to hammer out an agreement before the state enters its third budgetless year. Susana Mendoza, the state's Democratic comptroller, is in charge of doling out limited funds to organizations demanding payment-a job she likens to handing out crumbs to starving children. She predicted unpaid bills will soon top $16 billion. 'It is almost hard to say those numbers out loud because they seem so insane, but that's where we are right now,' she says.

While a default is not really an acute fear, should the state be downgraded to junk status, we could see a downward spiral of muni bond prices. Many institutional investors (pensions, endowments, etc.) cannot own non-investment grade debt. They would be forced to sell in a rush for the exits creating the possibility of a fire sale in prices. Other institutional pools of capital like mutual funds also have stringent stipulations in their investment strategies regarding non-investment grade debt though they wouldn't be forced to sell right away.

What about Illinois revenue bonds?

Many have opined that the pain would be relegated to state general obligation bonds. While most likely true, the G.O. bondholders could demand that the state clawback all tax revenue to pay G.O. debt interest and principal. That includes tax revenue supported by revenue bonds. The chances of them being successful taking this route are very slim to nearly impossible.

Still, the municipal bond market is primarily owned by unsophisticated retail investors. These are the type who may panic and order their advisors to sell any Illinois municipal debt not knowing the difference in the types of bonds they own.

The problem for places like Puerto Rico and Detroit is that people (and capital) are mobile. When Detroit was mismanaged for decades, the wealthy residents left the city for surrounding towns and cities. The wealth flight exacerbated the decline.

The same is occurring in Illinois. The state state has lost more residents than any other state, for the third year in a row. $0.30 of every dollar they pay in pension benefits leaves the state. This accelerated after the state significantly raised taxes a few years ago in response to their budget crisis and making it a top 5 state for total tax burden. The increase in rates netted the state another $6 billion in revenue (+19%) in 2012 to $36 billion.

At the time, the state had $8.5 billion in unpaid bills. But fast forward 2 years and the bills were still over $7 billion. If they netted $6 billion in addition taxes each year, why did the unpaid bill total only decrease by $1.5 billion? Where did the money go? Again, today, there are $14.5 billion in bills owed. Another tax increase will do them little good.

The money clearly left the state. As we saw in the city of Detroit, the state of Illinois is experiencing wealth flight. The chart below is horrific for the state's finances. The $20K variance between those who leave the state versus those who migrate in equates to a substantial amount of wealth leaving. And remember, more people are leaving than entering so the effect is amplified.

Its no wonder that Illinois muni debt yields 4.8% for a ten-year obligation, approximately double the national average. That 4.8% tax-free yield (double-tax free if you happen to be an Illinois resident) is very enticing given the risk versus return, even for Illinois. Most of the debt is insured at this point though it remains to be seen the health of the monolines should Illinois "default" and the pain spreads to other weak states like Connecticut, New Jersey, and Kentucky.

At the 33% tax bracket, the 4.8% is equivalent to a 7.3% taxable bond. Even if the debt is downgraded to BB, the typical BB taxable bond yields just 4.22%. If you're in the highest tax bracket, the bonds yield 8.5% taxable, about the same as the junkiest credits (CCC).

But the recovery rate on muni debt, should there be a default (which we think is not a high likelihood at this point) is much higher. From Moody's:

On average, the ultimate recovery rate for municipal bonds was about 60% for the period 1970-2013, compared with 48% for corporate senior unsecured bonds over 1987-2013. However, individual historical recovery rates of defaulted bonds are highly dispersed, ranging from full recovery to 2%.

What you should do? If you want to buy into the sector because you are more of a risk-averse muni bond investor, note the following:

We like to focus on revenue bonds, especially those that are essential services like water, utilities, and transportation.

Avoid most things at the state level as county and local debt tied to revenue sources are likely to be safer going forward

Avoid appropriation bonds. These typically need to be reaffirmed annually through the budgetary process or are simply used to make pension obligations.

High yield municipal bonds are very much like preferred stocks. They are great assets to purchase during periods of financial stress and then held until they recover towards their "par" value.

Part II of this series will look at the current municipal bond fund space and conditions in the closed-end fund market as well as opportunities that are present. Members of Yield Hunting have already received those recommendations.

To get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just click on the "Follow" button next to my profile and choose the "real-time alerts" option.

Marketplace Service for Those Hunting for Yield

In April 2016, we launched our marketplace service Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Investing dedicated to yield/income investors who wish to avoid the froth associated with most of the equity market. We encourage investors to utilize the free two-week trial in order to benefit from our yield opportunities within closed-end funds, business development companies, and other niche areas. Our goal is to construct a "low-maintenance portfolio" with a yield in excess of 8% on a tax-equivalent basis with capital gain optionality. The core portfolio is now up 26.6% over the trailing year through the end of May and generates a high-single-digit yield. For safe and reliable income streams, check out our unique marketplace service.

To subscribe to "Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Investing," click the following link: Seeking Alpha Author Research.

Disclaimer: The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned. The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective. The information provided is not intended to be a complete analysis of every material fact respecting any strategy. The examples presented do not take into consideration commissions, tax implications or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.