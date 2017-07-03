Back To Banks

Since late 2015 there has been an employment flow out of hedge funds and back into investment banks, which is likely to continue.

In the midst of recent events – most notably, the success of all major US banks in passing FED stress tests and the opportunity to lower the amount of capital needing to be held – it would appear to be a good time to reassess the valuation of the top financial institutions, including the likes of Goldman Sachs (GS), Citigroup (C), JP Morgan (JPM) and the Buffett-backed Bank of America (BAC).

As the second half of the financial year begins, investors may take a more bearish stance to Wall Street and tread cautiously around the potential bubble building in certain sectors, such as tech. However, the US banking sector is one area that there seem to be a lot of reasons to be bullish about; ranging from the increasing global interest rate environment to the announcement that all major US banks are now free to return bulks of their "excess capital" to their investors.

Macro-economically, it would appear that the tides are turning heavily in the favour of the US’s biggest investment banks, with the ongoing attempts to repeal parts of the Dodd Frank Act (including the infamous Volcker Rule) which would bring back some level of proprietary trading within these firms and furthermore, the flow of hedge fund employees returning to the banking sector. These two topics come hand-in-hand; as hedge funds have struggled in the last year to efficiently and consistently generate the amounts of capital that they had been in years prior, it is only natural to turn back to the more stable investment banking sector as it marches forward under President Donald Trump. The following graph displays the turnaround in fortunes of some hedge funds - with a higher number now beginning to close QoQ than open. Read more about this trend, here.



So, will this employment flow necessarily translate to better performance from banking stocks? I expect so. This inflow of workers into the sector will increase competition for employment and lead to an increase in productivity driven across the industry. Also, with the attraction of proprietary trading and Trumps further plans to deregulate the sector, there will come wave after wave of increased investor optimism that banks will be able to pick up revenue streams and grow as an industry, rather than see numbers shrink as they did in 2016.

The below figures, from January 2017, show how small the revenue stake was being taken in by each investment bank from the equity capital markets – figures that may be turned around if in-house trading levels are allowed to be raised again. This would add significant value to each bank as the revenue stream grows and the respective banking stocks flourish.

Revenue Breakdown Of Largest Investment Banks, By Product Group (Jan '17)

Although the macro-economic future of the investment banking sector may look bright, some investors may question the ability of the global equity markets to match the growth rates that they have achieved recently, as an impressive first half of the year draws to a close. Richard Turnill, the global chief investment strategist at Blackrock gave a slightly more bullish outlook on the general global marketplace and told Bloomberg that he believes it is not too late to buy into the equity rally. He picked out financials especially as a sector with a lot of growth opportunity and value for investors, following the recent stress tests and their new-found ability to repay large amounts of capital to loyal investors.

To conclude, I believe that as the second half of the financial year begins, investors will slowly filter their focus across to the valuable financial stocks, and away from the growth opportunities that tech stocks are currently providing. The global environment and sentiment around interest rates looks favourably on these stocks, and simultaneously, so does the likelihood that investors will be rewarded with hiked dividends and stock buyback opportunities.

I will be completing further research into specific banking stocks to try and evaluate where the best value lies, for notifications as and when these are published, feel free to click follow.

