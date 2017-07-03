Week Ahead - Fireworks On Independence Day And Maybe At The G20 And Qatar Too

President Trump has his first face-to-face with Putin. Qatar has a deadline ahead of it with demands it figures to defy.

The week ahead is holiday shortened and short on data as well, though with one heavy hitting point of interest at the close of the week. Light trading volume is almost a guaranteeable attribute of this week's securities markets activity (NYSE: SPY)(NYSE: DIA)(Nasdaq: QQQ), at least for as long as the week's fireworks are limited to the night sky. The report on the labor situation will dictate how we close out the week, while manufacturing data will dictate its start. In between, look for the release of the Fed meeting minutes to matter. Now, the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit in Hamburg, Germany is on July 7-8. Considering what happened the last time President Trump attended a meeting like this, and the fact that he will have his first face-to-face with Vladimir Putin, well let's hold our collective breath. Also, Qatar is up against the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) deadline and it is not going to comply with their demands.

Market Moving Data this Week

Monday will be a holiday shortened trading session, with the NYSE closing at 1:00 PM EDT. Manufacturing data will lead the day's economic news, with reports being released for the U.S., the eurozone and the United Kingdom, among others.

In the U.S., look for updates from the Institute for Suppy Management (ISM) and from Markit Economics. After some drift in ISM's index in April and May, economists expect a slight pickup in June to a mark of 55.1, up from 54.9 in May. I expect data to signal better economics over upcoming months, perhaps as soon as today. New orders and order backlog data never soured, so the signs are positive. This data might matter a bit to markets given the scarcity of other market moving news.

Markit's PMI Manufacturing Index is expected to stick near its "Flash" reading level in its "Final" report, with economists' looking for the index to land at 52.2. It's notable, though, that the consensus range starts at 52.1 and extends to 53.0.

Construction spending data is due for the month of May at 10:00 AM EDT. This always choppy monthly reading is expected to mark higher by 0.5% this month, after dropping by 1.4% last month. The 6.7% year-on-year increase in construction spending is much more telling. Single family home construction was strong last month despite the poor overall reading. I expect this data-point to matter more than usual this month, because of recently sluggishness in housing activity (NYSE: XHB) (NYSE: PHM).

Monthly motor vehicle sales are reported on the first business day of each month. This month's data is expected to show domestic (NYSE: F) (NYSE: GM) vehicle sales ran at an annual pace of 13.0 million in June, versus 13.1 million in May. Total vehicle sales are expected to show a similar change, down to 16.6 million this month versus 16.7 million last month. For those looking for a pickup in economic activity, like yours truly, this will be our first important insight into June consumer spending (NYSE: XLY).

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will address a conference in London, and provides a prelude to the Wednesday FOMC meeting minutes release.

Not many firms would report earnings the day before a big holiday like Independence Day, unless they report on a certain day every year. Investors beware that companies that report news on a Friday afternoon or ahead of a holiday can be waving an important red flag. The implication is that it can be an attempt to sweep something past the audience. Obviously, that is not usually the case and I don't want to imply it is for the list of reporters today, including International Speedway (Nasdaq: ISCA), Rosetta Genomics (Nasdaq: ROSG) and Synchronoss Technology (Nasdaq: SNCR).

Tuesday is Independence Day in America, my favorite non-religious holiday. The stock market is closed. God bless America.

Wednesday's headliner is the FOMC meeting minutes release, though it doesn't come until 2:00 PM EDT. The last Fed meeting was a bit controversial in that the Fed held steadfast to its forecasts and its tightening trajectory despite recently soft data. As of today, the market believes the Fed will next hike rates in December. Any significant indication of something sooner, and stocks should sell off. Given the light market participation this week and probably the rehashing of info we already know, I would not expect much here.

Factory orders for May are expected to decline 0.6%, after slipping 0.2% in April. You can probably count on a pessimistic point here, given the durables orders data has already pointed us that way. The economists' consensus range is clearly pessimistic here as well.

Wednesday's earnings releases highlight reports from Chase Corp. (NYSE: CCF), Emmis Communications (Nasdaq: EMMS), Herman Miller (Nasdaq: MLHR), PriceSmart (Nasdaq: PSMT), QEP (OTC: OTCPK:QEPC) and Yum China Holdings (Nasdaq: YUMC). Herman Miller makes office furniture and is worth a look for some insight into the spending of businesses.

Finally, Thursday, we will start to get into some labor market data, with the ADP estimate of private payrolls and Challenger's layoff data due.

Announced corporate layoffs amounted to 51,692 in May. It marked a significant spike, so given the trend existing before May, I would look for layoffs to slip back to between 35,000 to 45,000 in June. A bigger number might raise a few eyebrows for trend seekers.

ADP's Private Employment Report offers an estimate of a component of Friday's government data on labor. Still, given the importance of the government data and the fact that the media has to talk about something, this data will be a focal point Thursday. Economists expect ADP's figure will mark 178K for June. It read 253K for May, but the government data was reported much lower at 147K. In other words, don't read too much into this data point.

Service sector data (PMI) will be reported by ISM and Markit Thursday morning. The service sector is significantly more important (90%) to the American economy than is manufacturing, so pay attention. ISM expects the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index to read 56.5 for June, down from 56.9 in May. I'm looking for more, as new orders and backlog were strong last month. Markit's data point is expected to slip to 53.0 in June, down from 53.6 in May.

Individual retailers (NYSE: XRT) (Nasdaq: COST) will begin reporting their same-store sales, with the majority of them coming on this day. As the saturated retail sector, coming under stress from disruptors online (Nasdaq: AMZN), is picked through, data like this helps us to see the wheat from the tares.

International Trade data will be reported in the premarket. Economists expect the trade deficit to narrow to $46.2 billion in May from $47.6 billion in April. Increasing exports is a good sign, but increasing exports and imports is an even better one, as it will signal a strengthening global economy with demand enough for all participants.

On weeks with holidays, the EIA Petroleum Status Report gets pushed out to Thursdays. This data is a must see every week, but these weeks, it's even more so. Last week's data showed just a slight build in oil inventory (NYSE: USO) combined with draws in gasoline and distillates stores. More of the same would be great news for energy bulls (NYSE: XLE). (I'm one)

The day offers two Fed speakers, in John Williams and Jerome Powell, for your information. Fed speakers can move markets if they stray too far from the Fed script.

Thursday's earnings schedule includes data from AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), Acorn Int'l (NYSE: ATV), Cherokee (Nasdaq: CHKE) and Griffin Industrial Realty (Nasdaq: GRIF).

Thank God it's Friday doesn't really apply for the many market participants who took the whole week off. Even those who do not need to tune into the market wire each morning will need to do so on Friday. The so-called grandaddy of all economic reports is due, the Employment Situation Report.

Economists are looking for unemployment to hold at 4.3% in June. Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have increased by 170K, versus the 138K increase in May. Private nonfarm payrolls are expected to have increased by 164K, a bit less than ADP's estimate for 178K.

Perhaps the most important tidbit in this month's data will be the change in average hourly earnings and also the average workweek. Economists expect earnings rose 0.3%, versus the 0.2% increase last month. That would mark a 2.6% year-to-year increase in wages, and fire up inflation speak... The workweek is expected to hold at 34.4 hours.

Nowadays, every Friday is a must-see, with the weekly Baker-Hughes Rig Count data reported at 1:00 PM. Last week's data was bullish, as U.S. rig count activity, especially for oil, stalled.

In conclusion, the holiday shortened week should be light on volume and hopefully on price action as well for those of you on vacation. I'm sure you prefer the fireworks be up in the night sky only this week, but with President Trump about to meet with the G20, including Putin; and with Qatar up against a deadline, who knows. We will definitely want to pay attention to the monthly jobs data, the FOMC minutes release and the manufacturing and non-manufacturing data, along with monthly reporting of chain store sales and motor vehicle sales. Have a great fourth folks! Readers interested in more of my work on markets may follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

