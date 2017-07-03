Don't Bet On A Potash Recovery

Belaruskali and Uralkali are likely to absorb any increase in Chinese and Indian demand, leaving limited upside in terms of export tonnage for North American potash companies.

North American producers are poised to decline further due to increasing production from Belaruskali and Uralkali, along with their willingness to sacrifice price for market share.

Since the break-up of the Belarusian Potash Company (BPC) cartel in 2013, muriate of potash (MOP) prices have declined drastically from previous highs as oversupply and additional capacity continue to plague the industry. Rising global demand is fairly predictable at 2 - 3% annually, which means supply remains the real determinant of the market price for potash. Global export demand this year is projected at 62-63 million tons, with China being the largest single importer at 10-11 million tons.

In the past year, valuation multiples for North American potash producers have shot up as the market anticipates a turnaround in market conditions.

(Source: YCharts)

However, these expectations seem to be misguided given that the market remains oversupplied, producers continue to operate at low utilization rates, and the incentives for producers encourage greater volume production over price discipline.

Prior to 2013, the global pricing process for potash was fairly straightforward - Canpotex, which markets potash exports for Agrium (AGU), Potash Corp. (POT), and Mosaic (MOS), was usually the first to sign a major supply contract with the Chinese importers. This would set the standard for prices around Asia and the rest of the world, with spot prices reacting to this new benchmark.

However, Belaruskali has usurped that position since three years ago, as they displayed a greater willingness to stomach lower prices for higher market share and volume. From 2013 to 2017, Belaruskali took the initiative to sign major supply contracts with China and India earlier than Canpotex, Uralkali and other competitors. They significantly undercut prevailing prices in 2015 when they signed a supply contract with China at $315/ton (market prices were between $330 - $340/ton), and did the same in 2016 with a $219/ton contract. The company executed similar contracts in India and other parts of Asia, showing their willingness to expand at lower price points.

The Demise Of North American Potash Exports

North American producers have effectively been reduced to price-takers in the fast-growing Asian market, as they sign these large supply deals much later and take reference to the benchmark prices set by lower cost producers (Belaruskali and Uralkali). High production volumes do not insulate them from fierce competition, particularly when their cash costs of production are much higher than Belaruskali and Uralkali. This forces them to settle for lower volumes at even lower prices, with no viable way of fighting back against the expanding influence of the two Eastern European behemoths.

(Source: Author's Work, Annual Reports, SEC Filings)

Even after significant restructuring efforts aimed at reducing costs, the lowest-cost North American producer (Potash Corp.) continues to incur far higher expenses compared to Uralkali and Belaruskali (although we do not have concrete data on Belaruskali's costs, it is likely to be very similar to Uralkali). This largely explains why they have been priced out of the Asian market, which will only continue to grow in significance.

The long-term implications of this cost disparity are dire.

First, it suggests that Potash Corp., Mosaic and their NA peers will continue to lose market share globally. Given that the vast majority of potash produced in Canada and the United States is sold overseas, it signals a continued decline in sales for those heavily exposed to foreign markets. Among these producers, Potash Corp. stands out as potentially the biggest loser, with over 67% of their production being exported.

If these competitive pressures were not enough to dispel any notions of a recovery, consider that even more potash production capacity is coming on-line, and these companies are all targeting the lucrative Asian and Latin American export market.

For instance, K+S recently began ramping up their Bethune mine, which is expected to produce approximately 2 million tons of potash by year-end (full capacity). In other parts of the world, Turkmenistan recently built a large potash plant capable of exporting 1.2 million tons of potash to India and China (with a max production capacity of 1.4 million tons). Moreover, the country is already looking to build more potash mining and production facilities with the help of their Belarusian counterparts.

Even among smaller companies, there are a host of exploration and development activities - as a simple indicator, just look at the number of potash mining juniors listed in the US, Canada and Australia - the list is staggering (see Appendix I). All signs point to continued pressure on global potash prices, yet the market seems to be anticipating a recovery.

The Case For A Price Recovery Is Flawed

The recovery narrative is as follows: NA potash majors say they expect higher prices due to lower inventories in China and India; news sources reported that Canpotex are seeking price increases in their ongoing negotiation with Chinese importers; some spot markets have shown signs of recovery in early 2017.

Whilst these facts appear convincing at face value, one has to look at the incentives of various producers and prevailing industry dynamics to determine if these developments will have any positive effects on the potash price. Even though inventories in China are at lower levels, it does not necessarily suggest an increase in prices. Belaruskali is fully capable of increasing utilization to meet their needs, and is likely to prevail in any price negotiation against Canpotex.

More importantly, most observers have failed to note that Belaruskali's expansion strategy is closely tied to general economic conditions in Belarus, where the company accounts for over 7% of total export revenue and provides much-needed foreign currency for the country's declining economy. Since the oil crash began in 2015, Belarus has been experiencing a severe drawdown in their foreign reserves, and selling greater volumes of potash is the quickest way to acquire much-needed currency.

(Source: Trading Economics)

This suggests they would be willing to undercut Canpotex (or any other supplier) on price in order to absorb a greater share of the increase in Chinese and Asian demand.

Even if an increase in potash prices materializes, it is unlikely to last. The industry has immense spare capacity globally, as potash producers idled mines in 2015 and 2016. Any price recovery should result in a swift increase in production, rebalancing the market at lower levels. It's important to note that although prices have fallen significantly since 2013, it is nowhere near industry break-even levels. Newer, and more productive mines in North America have cash costs of production as low as $40, and potash majors still have the option of shuttering higher-cost mines to reduce their expenses and produce at lower volumes. These numbers suggest there is no lack of room for further declines.

History tells us that the rise in potash prices from the mid-2000s were almost purely a result of the formation of the BPC cartel. Any bulls hoping for a recovery in potash prices needs to realize that this scenario is almost impossible without the re-establishment of the BPC cartel and an increase in market share for Canpotex.

(Source: Ycharts)

Note that potash prices had been fairly stable from the 1960s till mid-2005, with no large supply/demand imbalances. In fact, the large spikes in the 1970s and 1980s were mainly due to the severe spikes in inflation that were hitting the United States. This allows us to contextualize the trend in potash prices, and clearly suggests that prices would not have reached the highs in 2008/2009 without a combination of macro and supply factors that were not associated with long-term supply/demand dynamics.

Looking at historical evidence, it becomes clear that the formation of BPC in 2005 that dramatically changed the supply dynamics of the industry, as the Canpotex-BPC duopoly asserted their bargaining power over potash buyers. Now that the duopoly has disintegrated and a larger number of potash suppliers are operating in the market, potash prices are headed for lower, normalized historical levels. This means prices would trade more in-line with pure supply/demand dynamics, as the industry's margins reflect a more competitive structure.

Given that current price points are still far above the all-in costs of the industry's low-cost producers, there is far more room for potash prices to correct downwards. At current levels, companies like Uralkali and Belaruskali continue to record EBITDA margins in excess of 60%, and even higher-cost NA producers like Potash Corp. and Mosaic are able to churn out sizeable profits from their operations. These margins certainly do not reflect the increasingly competitive dynamics of the global potash industry, and hence I expect a prolonged cyclical correction that would take years if current conditions hold.

Leverage & Cash Flow Weakness

As with most mining operations, leverage among the sector is high as exploration and development of potash mines are largely funded with debt. This also applies to Belaruskali and Uralkali, who have borrowed heavily from Russian banks.

(Source: Author's Work)

This could lead to a situation that parallels the dilemma of indebted oil producers - higher leverage may push producers to continue producing near or below COGS/ton levels in order to meet existing debt obligations. Although Potash Corp. and its peers are not at this stage yet, I believe it is quickly becoming the most likely outcome given a prolonged decline in potash prices. The company's impending merger with Agrium makes it the most vulnerable to reduced cash flow from lower Potash prices, particularly since management promised to sustain dividends at Agrium's level.

There are many reasons why I believe Potash Corp. is the most vulnerable major producer, but I'll save the more detailed analysis for a separate piece. Suffice to say, the merger was done out of desperation, with management seeking to stabilize cash flows and operating performance. I am highly skeptical of the $500M figure quoted for expected synergies, and the vertical integration of Agrium's retail fertilizer business does not create any value for the combined entity.

Conclusion

The facts are clear - the industry poised for further declines as potash prices reach new lows in the near future. The probability of Uralkali and Belaruskali forming a cartel again is low, and the growth in potash producers means large cartels are likely to gain less pricing control even if they form.

In the long term, there is even the possibility of Belaruskali and Uralkali entering the North American market in a meaningful way. Prior to sanctions against belarusian state-owned companies in 2006, they had a much larger share of the US market. Given that sanctions expired in 2015 and freight rates have fallen significantly, there is a real risk that Belaruskali might increase their shipments to Canada and the US over the long-term, leading to pricing pressure and volume competition in the domestic market.

Overall, market participants are far too optimistic as they are pricing in a recovery for potash prices. This backdrop provides good conditions for a short play on certain NA potash producers, but a compelling short thesis requires more detailed analysis on some of companies.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Appendix I

Encanto Potash [CVE: EPO] Karnalyte Resources [TSE: KRN] Highfield Resources [ASX: HFR] Western Potash [TSE: WPX] Potash West [ASX: PWN] IC Potash [TSE: ICP] Danakali [ASX: DNK] Sirius Minerals [LON: SXX] Reward Minerals [ASX: RWD] Gensource Potash [TSXV: GSP] Chemical & Mining Co. Of Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in MOS, POT, AGU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.