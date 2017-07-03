Seadrill - Why Has Hemen Holding Extended Expiration Of The TRS Agreement For 3.9 Million Shares?

Every move made by John Fredriksen is an important topic to analyze. Are we going to get another delay of some sort?

The new expiration of the TRS agreements is September 6th, 2017. The exercise price on the agreements is NOK 3.888 ($US 0.466) per share, down from NOK 10.8759 ($US 1.306).

Sadly, filing for bankruptcy is now a familiar occurrence in the offshore drilling industry. After Hercule offshore, now gone, Paragon offshore (PGNPQ), Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG) and probably soon Pacific Drilling (PACD) we are waiting for Seadrill to release the "news".

Everyone here knows that Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) and its subsidiaries such as North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) are in the process of restructuring their huge debt (~$14 billion), either through an out-of-court deal or through Chapter 11.

We all expect now an agreement by the end of July, after the company announced early April that it managed to get another delay to complete the restructuring plan. Of course, Seadrill may push the can even further down the road if necessary?

As I said before, very often in these particular situations, shareholders will be offered a tiny percentage of the new stock, and I believe Seadrill restructuring plan will leave between 1% to 5% to present shareholders. The company warned in April that shareholders will get a "minimal recovery" which implies that SDRL shareholders should expect for a "tiny stake" in exchange of their shares -- different from zero -- in the new reorganized Seadrill. The stock took a dive on the news.

Depending on which side of the fence you are standing on, it is easy to use this statement "any which way you can" as Clint Easwood said.

As I indicated in my preceding article, Seadrill may come up with an out-of-court deal -- with the consent of the majority of the bondholders -- which is generally more favorable for present shareholders, in my opinion. The major difference in this particular restructuring case is that the main player is John Fredriksen, worth over $9 billion, who owns 23.41% of the company stocks through Hemen Holdings Ltd.

Hence, the best strategy is to adopt a "middle way attitude", based on the "most likely" scenario which is a restructuring under a pre-packaged bankruptcy deal that leaves a small stake to shareholders in the new company.



The topic of this article is to talk about what could be a "minimal recovery" translated in share price and how to trade the stock with a profit?

Recent development from Hemen Holdings Ltd.

On June 7, 2017, we learned the following:

Hemen Holding Ltd, which is indirectly controlled by trusts established by John Fredriksen for the benefit of his immediate family, has extended TRS agreements relating to 3.9 million shares in Seadrill Limited. The new expiration of the TRS agreements is September 6th, 2017. The exercise price on the agreements is NOK 3.888 per share. Hemen Holding Ltd's affiliated ownership in Seadrill is following this transaction unchanged 119,097,583 shares, constituting 23,41 percent of the issued share capital. In addition, Hemen Holding holds TRS agreements with exposure to 3,900,000 shares in Seadrill Limited.

A TRS is a Total Return Swap is another popular derivative contract that was developed from a traditional swap format to enable synthetic replication of financial asset.

I waited a few weeks to give my opinion on this recent development because I was curious to see what effect could represent this announcement on the stock price?

Based on an exchange rate between NOK to $US (1 Norwegian Krone = 0.119835), NOK 3.888 represents $0.466. Apparently, the market did not move much about this deal. However, the sudden sell off on June 23 with a volume close to 48 million shares is still a big enigma.

Yes, so-called Russell re-balancing day may have played a big part of the sell off in the last half hour of the trading day in June 23. As we all know, Seadrill is also a component of the Russell 2000.

The Russell 2000 is one of the leading indices tracking small-cap companies in the United States, and therefore, the sell off could be logically attributed to this issue.

That is the annual reconstitution of the Russell Indexes, where the index provider makes rule-based changes to the composition of its indexes, to ensure that changes in market value or investment styles, like shares of companies deemed value or growth, for example, are properly accounted.

However, we cannot rule out some sort of manipulation directly related to SDRL, using the Russell re-balancing day as just a pretext. The stock skidded down 20% that day, mainly in the last 15 minutes of trading on Friday.

In fact, in retrospect, SDRL was the victim of a triple whammy that day.

Crude toppled below $45 on bearish inventory data in the USA in June 22.

Russel 2000 re-balancing.

End of the trading week.

Unfortunately, while oil prices have recovered nicely since June 22 from $44.75 a barrel to now $48.77, conversely, SDRLis still trading close to the low achieved in January 24. This suggests that 0.35 may well be a strong support until the news hit the wire on the restructuring.

The question is the significance of the 0.35 pricing by the street now?



We have no easy way to logically define what could be the value of SDRL after restructuring, and we are reduced to a simple guessing. I base my thinking empirically on the book value, and the potential stake given to the stockholders for their shares in the new company.

The Book value is used when referring to the total amount of stockholders' equity appearing on a corporation's balance sheet. Again, this book value is not an indication of the market value of the corporation. It simply indicates the amounts appearing on the books for the assets less the amounts appearing for the liabilities. A corporation can be far more valuable than the amount of its book value.

To simplify my demonstration I will take the Book value indicated by yahoo, which is $18.98, adjusted by the Brent oil price divided by $50 per barrel. (Anything below $50 is bearish).

Percentage given to stockholders n% PPS equivalent BV x n% Oil price ratio BV x n% x Brent/50 1% 0.19 0.18 2% 0.38 0.37 3% 0.57 0.55 4% 0.76 0.74 5% 0.95 0.92

Based on the table above it seems that a 2% stake is the probable outcome that the street is betting on. This is also what I believe will happen. Thus, I think any deal below 2% will be damaging for the stock and the price per share may eventually sink another 50%. The Hemen holding TRS agreements may suggest a 2.5% instead.

Conclusion:

SDRL is extremely difficult to trade and I do not recommend any investing or trading at this present stage, because the risk is too high and the outlook is too blurry.

The best strategy is to wait for a specific news and act swiftly using the trend either on the short side or on the long side. The only catalyst that could give a positive boost to the stock now is the price of oil above $50 a barrel. According to Statoil chief economist Eirik Waerness, who spoke to Bloomberg last Monday, oil prices will jump over $60 “relatively soon”.

He said oil prices should tighten with the next five years, describing the slow recovery as a “patience game.” Non-OPEC nations must also cut production in order to reverse the supply glut. “At some point this level is not sustainable,” the economist added.

It will not happen tomorrow, but when it comes to a restructuring plan it is a paramount element in the negotiation.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the offshore drilling sector. Thank you for your support.

