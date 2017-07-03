GM: This Gives Me Pause

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) is out with just reported sales data that impacts my thesis. I made a bold prediction on the name back in April saying the stock would surpass $40 by year end. I told you that this company was a buy based on shareholder friendly policies and expectations for future performance. I have continued to like the name when it dips under $30. Of course now it is in the mid-$30s and we might not see those low levels again. GM is simply a name that is hard not to like. I've talked about the high yield, the buyback and the improving aspects of the business. However, these sales numbers show weakness, especially in the American market.

What am I talking about? First, it was expected that the sales numbers to be released today would show U.S sales for May down 1.3% per Kelley Blue Book. So we were looking for a seasonal decline, driven by Cadillac and Chevrolet. However, unit sales came in down much more than expected. In fact, the were down 4.7% to 243,155 units. While Cadillac led the decline down 11.8% to 12,580 units and Chevrolet also dipped 6.4% to 169,842 units, there was some strength noted in Buick. Buick sales popped 16.4% to 19,299 units. Of course with Cadillac being a high ticket item and Chevrolet being the most voluminous, total sales in dollars will of course be hit. Average transaction price was up 0.2% however. The all electric Volt notched gains as well to 1,642 units. These numbers could hit earnings, although GM has been beating estimates for some time.

If we look to the recently reported Q1 earnings we see that the company delivered both a top and bottom line beat. And I should mention that these were major beats. While sales are possibly an issue for the upcoming Q2, I will say that sales had been an issue for some time in terms of missing expectations over the last dozen quarters. Even with revenue weakness the company had been doing rather well on the income front. In this case net income came in at $2.6 billion in Q1, or $1.70 on an adjusted basis. This rose 36% from last year. What is more is that this surpassed estimates by a strong $0.24.

Of course sales were slow in some areas with shaky economies but in Q1 revenues were very strong. GM's net revenue came in at $41.2 billion and trounced estimates by $450 million. Sales were up 10.6% compared to last year on an absolute basis. I want to also point out that nearly all sectors performed well; however, Europe and South America continue to face some pressure, but have improved markedly form just a few years ago. In contrast, North America, as well as China, has been incredibly strong, more than enough to offset any international weakness. Thus, declining sales data just released this morning give me pause.

What to make of it? I expect shares to move in a holding pattern until full Q2 data is out later this month. While the first quarter was a huge success and the future looks strong, we may get a buying opportunity should Q2 disappoint. It doesn't matter where a company has been, or its stock. It matters where it is going. Margins in North America and China continue to be strong but we still need good volume. Longer-term beyond Q2, GM is accelerating buybacks. It has been seeing record revenues and record earnings. I still think this continues here in 2017. Barring catastrophe here in Q2, we can expect full year earnings of $6.00 to $6.50 and global volume to grow nearly 40% over the next four-year period. I am on record of predicting a $40 share price by year end. Q2 results will help drive momentum toward or away this goal.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box "Real-time alerts on this author" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.