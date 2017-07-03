Can Bed Bath & Beyond Prevent Being 'Amazoned'?

The big question regarding Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is whether it will be able to leverage its 1,500+ store base going forward as online competition is projected to intensify. The stock has performed miserably so far this year -- it's currently down over 25% and analysts are not expecting much uplift from here. In fact, there has been a lot of commentary circling about insinuating that this company is presently a value trap, which obviously is a possibility given the stock's recent performance. Yes, earnings are projected to be weak over the near term due to margin contraction and elevated investment. Sentiment in the stock is presently on the floor due to an unexpected poor first quarter earnings print last week.

Although revenue growth has slowed significantly, the company is still managing to grow its top line. The problem though is the bottom line where $0.58 per share (well below analysts estimates) was the number reported in its first fiscal quarter. The collapse in the share price post earnings has tanked the stock close to $30 a share, which means we are dealing with a stock with a current earnings multiple of under 7. Although some stores will undoubtedly have to be closed, this company I feel should be able to compete despite struggling at present.

Value traps usually present themselves through high debt and/or negative earnings. Bed Bath & Beyond's balance sheet and earnings are well in the black, so the company all of a sudden won't run out of money by any means. On a trailing 12 months average, earnings per share are still $4.58, and there is almost twice the amount of equity ($2.67 billion) on the balance sheet to long-term debt ($1.49 billion). The collapse in the stock has spiked the dividend yield to 1.97%, but it seems to be rock solid at present considering the ultra-low payout ratio. The dividend payout in the latest quarter came to $18.16 million, which is minuscule compared to the free cash flows of $130 million the retailer generated in the quarter. Currently, the company has a very attractive price/cash flow ratio of 4.4, but how can we dig further?

Looking at a company's financial history can also help us with determining if the company will run into trouble or not. Here are Bed Bath & Beyond's main financial metrics over the last decade.

Years Of Dividend Increases 2 Years - Fail Free Cash Flow $668 million (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass (Very Important For Dividend Investors - Dividend Currently Is 1.97%) Revenues $12.21 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Profit Margins 37.5% - (10-Year Trend Is Down) - Fail Price History of the stock Down 15% in the last 10 years excluding dividends - Fail Healthy balance sheet Total assets = $469 million (10-Year Trend Is Up) and debt to equity ratio is well under 1 - Pass Earnings Per Share $4.58 - (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Resistant to recessions? Share Price & Earnings Fell meaningfully In The Great Recession - Fail

As the table illustrates, there are elements of the 10 year financials that do not look pretty. Apart from the dividend, which was only initiated last year, the retailer over the past decade has struggled with its margins, share price growth, and performance in recessionary times. This future dividend growth definitely has the potential to make up for the lack of a payout history, as the present payout ratio is only 8%.

For example, if Home Depot's (NYSE:HD) numbers were in that table above for example, you would see far more positive trends probably with the exception of its long-term debt load. However, Home Depot is trading with a current earnings multiple of over 22, which makes it a much pricier stock than Bed Bath & Beyond, for example. Home Depot, which operates in the "home improvement" section of the retail industry, is trading right in line with its sector's averages and slightly higher than the S&P 500. Bed Bath & Beyond comes under the "home furnishing" segment. This segment's actual average earnings multiple is 43.5, which should illustrate to investors how cheap this stock presently is both to its own sector and the market in general.

This is what the stock market is all about -- risk/reward. Bed Bath & Beyond is far cheaper than many of its peers at present, but bears would state that it doesn't offer any compelling competitive advantages to protect against downside risk. Despite operating more than 1,500 stores in the U.S., the retailer's pricing power doesn't seem to be a distinct advantage considering how earnings and margins have slumped recently due to heavy couponing.

In order for this company to prevent becoming "Amazoned," it really needs to bring something different to the table that will make people buy. It is evident that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) buyers are using existing stores to "window shop" and then going online to see if the same product can be bought for less. Bed Bath & Beyond needs to pivot and fast. The most important question it can ask itself at present is how it can leverage its current footprint of stores. Yes, e-commerce sales have been growing, but probably at the expense of foot traffic in store.

The retailer now more than ever needs to adopt the "local theme" in its marketing. This means controlling each individual market it operates in by giving the best possible service it can. Slowly increasing the average price point of materials has to help as customers still seem to prefer buying high-price items from physical locations. Furthermore, incorporating more installations or after sales service into the business model should pay dividends over time against online competition.

Some retailers have bucked the trend with respect to online competition gaining market share. Now its Bed Bath & Beyond's turn to reinvent their business so they can really leverage their footprint of stores. We have a small position in this company at present and will stay long as the risk/reward play, considering the valuation, has to be to the upside at present.

