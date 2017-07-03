BlackBerry: On Misleading Positives

We already knew Blackberry's quarter was disastrous, and showed its remaining businesses are neither growing much, nor profitable.

There's a silver lining in there somewhere

After BlackBerry reported its disastrous Q1 FY2018 quarter, a few hardened supporters (I, II) came out of the woodwork to see the silver lining in the midst of the stormy clouds.

It was not easy to find good with the quarter, given that BlackBerry’s revenues came in 7.5% below expectations, and the miss was mostly attributable to its “remaining businesses” (software & services). The miss was such that these “remaining businesses”, which were hoped to propel BlackBerry forward once hardware and SAF revenues are entirely gone, grew just 1.8% in the aggregate. Still, they tried.

Their positive arguments mostly fell on 3 vectors:

That gross margin and operating margin show some kind of uptrend.

That billings supposedly grew with 3,000 customer orders.

And that QNX shows promise with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) “wins”.

As we will see, there are large problems with each of these vectors. Let’s see what they are.

Gross Margin And Operating Margin On An Uptrend

As with many other stocks, when nothing else works speculators turn to “gross margins” to try and justify why they like some business. Except on the very worst of circumstances, gross margins are usually positive.

For sure, BlackBerry’s gross margins are now increasing. This is happening because hardware is being phased out, and hardware never has the same kind of gross margins as software does. The main reason for this is that all those bodies producing the software are accounted for below cost of sales. That is, the marginal cost to deliver one more copy of any given software (its cost of sales) is minimal versus the cost of producing and maintaining such software. As a result, gross margins on software tend to be high.

But, as we can see from BlackBerry’s Q4 FY2017 earnings*, having high gross margins on software is not the same as having similarly large operating margins on software:

Notice:

The software segment had 79.5% gross margins. As this segment increases its weight on the revenue mix (because of the implosion of the legacy businesses), naturally gross margins will head higher.

However, operating margin is “just” 25.9%. And, before you go and celebrate this fantastic margin remember: this is before corporate overhead. On that same quarter, corporate overhead was $83 million, which compares to this segment operating margin of $43 million.

Now, there is one instance where very high gross margins can indeed have value: that’s when the cake is growing very quickly. But again, remember, software and services grew just 1.8% year-on-year during Q1 FY2018. It’s not growing quickly, and that’s why it was so bad.

As for operating margins, I’d just recommend understanding the charts before copying and pasting them. The chart used, depicting the upward trend in operating margins:

Is GAAP, so it includes all kinds of charges BlackBerry took during its market share plunge. This created an incredible low for operating margins (more than 100% negative margins), from which an uptrend would always emerge.

Is GAAP, so the recent improvement above zero includes the Qualcomm lawsuit settlement.

In other words: the uptrend is meaningless and distorted. All that matters is where it will stabilize. And where will it stabilize? If you’re using GAAP numbers, it will stabilize below zero. If you’re using non-GAAP, you can look to FY2019 EPS consensus. It now sits at $0.06 – and by then there shouldn’t be any hardware or SAF revenues, so that’s what the remaining business will be “earning”, non-GAAP.

Now, do you feel the +1.8% year-on-year growth on that remaining business is somehow worth a 160x price/earnings 2 years down the road? Is that cheap for you? Are the bears irrational to think that might be a bit stretched?

Billings Grew With 3,000 Customer Orders

This one is funny. From BlackBerry's Q1 FY2018:

The growth was due to strong uptake of our new UEM platform, which was launched in December of '16. We processed over - in the quarter, we processed over 3,000 customers orders.

Leaving aside that there was a new product launched recently – which tends to inflate near-term orders - how did this same thing look one year earlier? It looked like this:

BlackBerry had approximately 3,300 enterprise customer wins in the quarter.

So 3,300 went to 3,000. That’s quite the growth there. It's still possible to have growth in value terms, and BlackBerry did report GAAP growth. However, unfortunately, BlackBerry has always been pushing non-GAAP revenue numbers as being more relevant. And there, software actually shrank.

QNX Shows Promise With Qualcomm And Nvidia “Wins”

Here, the blame can be put squarely on BlackBerry, but its supporters are also somewhat guilty of not digging deeper. In both the Q1 FY2018 earnings report and its earnings call BlackBerry said the following (bold is mine):

“In Q1, we made great progress strengthening our strategic position in emerging growth markets, most notably in cybersecurity and the Enterprise of Things,” said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO, BlackBerry. “We secured key design wins in high growth segments of automotive technology, including advanced driver assist, digital instrument cluster and our hypervisor solution. Our ecosystem is growing with Qualcomm and NVIDIA adopting BlackBerry technology for their automotive platforms. Furthermore, we have been recognized once again as a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant on the strength of our BlackBerry Secure platform.”

…

We had two significant wins in the quarter. Qualcomm announced that it is adopting our Hypervisor in support of its digital cockpit solution in automotive. The second is Nvidia, who announced the usage of QNX real-time operating system on its DrivePX2 platform. QNX was chosen based on the performance and safety benefits.

Well, perhaps this is the result of BlackBerry’s CEO being mystified by the "cryptography" word (one wonders about his grip on the rest of the technology he manages). Or perhaps that has more to do with him seeing so many news about Bitcoin and wanting to hitch the wagon to it. However, those 2 “wins” above are massively misleading. No, neither Nvidia nor Qualcomm are somehow being won over by QNX. Instead, what happens is:

Nvidia

Nvidia’s DriveWorks and Drive PX2 run on QNX, just as they run on Linux or Android, and just as Drive PX already did. Indeed, when Drive PX2 was unveiled it was shown on Ubuntu (Linux). Obviously, with QNX being a large player on the automotive arena, nothing else would be expected. The surprise here would be if that were no longer the case.

Qualcomm

QNX runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820A SoC, which is geared towards automotive applications. But that isn’t some kind of win, either. Lots of different OSs will run on the Snapdragon 820A. For instance:

Here we have Qualcomm’s relevant webpage saying its solution provide multi-OS support:

And here we have the first announcement using the Snapdragon 820A. It’s by Panasonic and Qualcomm. It shows Panasonic will be using the Snapdragon 820A running Android for its next generation infotainment systems.

Furthermore, some of these BlackBerry supporters are mystified by BlackBerry’s Hypervisor 2.0, and how it can compartmentalize different OSs and applications running on the same CPU.

Again, a Hypervisor is not something new – it’s just a virtual machine monitor, a software/hardware application built to run virtual machines. It’s not a BlackBerry exclusive. And indeed, when hiring software engineers Qualcomm doesn’t even give BlackBerry some kind of prominence. For instance, here Qualcomm asks for engineers “Experienced with virtualization technologies for ARM like KVM/XEN/QEMU etc.”. KVM/ARM is perhaps the leading Linux ARM Hypervisor.

An Odd Moment

One of the BlackBerry bulls, perhaps filled with hubris, had this to say:

The reality of it is, I am not surprised. I firmly believe the majority of the people who cover the stock, be it analysts who cover multiple securities or the various writers in the media, have neither the time to adequately research the company nor the will to research the products for themselves through using them.

Leaving aside the arguments I already handled above, which shows who’s side the knowledge is on, I should also add that the same BlackBerry bull also said this:

For all of the good, the revenue figures were below the $240 million or so that the street expected and thus the stock took a hit.

Well, if you think you know more about the company than the others, then it’s better to show that you know the numbers better as well. The revenue expectation was for $264 million, not $240 million. If it were $240 million, revenue would have come in above expectations.

And this …

More importantly, at today's $10.00 per share price, the $2.6 billion in cash equivalents position is more than 50% of the market cap. What this implies to me is that the market has failed to price in the true value of the patents and IP portfolio and is overly pessimistic on growth.

Cash as a percentage of market capitalization is an irrelevant metric. Net cash needs to be used. Net cash is $1.9 billion, and thus constitutes 35.2% of market capitalization, not more than 50%.

Conclusion

The conclusion here is simple: many of the threads BlackBerry supporters are hanging on to are feeble and cannot possibly justify BlackBerry’s value.

The bearish thesis remains the same:

The BlackBerry of today is a collection of small, stagnated and unprofitable businesses, trading for 160x earnings 2 years down the road.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BBRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.