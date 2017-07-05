SunCoke Energy Partners: Muddy Waters Ahead

Ever so often each year, I enjoy taking a look back at old favorites of mine. These are companies I understood well and liked enough to own in the past, and SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) was a definite favorite. Every company has a price where it is time to cut it and move on, and I advised back in October of 2016 that investors should step back and consider the company’s future prospects. While the company did rally a little bit after that article, a string of negative news hit the wire, so that overall since then the company’s equity has underperformed benchmarks marginally. Still, the 14% yield continues to interest investors, while also perplexing them at the same time: Why does the market continue to cast such a negative light on the company, and more importantly, does the market have it wrong? In my opinion, this is another case of where retail investors take far too much of a short-term view, while not considering what hurdles SunCoke Energy Partners will need to climb starting in the next decade.

Looking Forward To 2020-2025

When I first got involved in SunCoke Energy Partners late in 2015, the market was most concerned with counterparty health. In other words, whether the company’s customers could in fact honor the company’s take-or-pay contracts. At the time, U.S. Steel (X), AK Steel (AKS), and ArcelorMittal (MT) all were going through significant issues within their core businesses, and default was a very real concern. Those concerns have since faded, and the rally in equity markets allowed all three of these companies to issue secondary stock offerings to raise capital. Liquidity is up, and borrowing costs are down. As a result, balance sheet health has measurably improved, and bankruptcy risk has gone down considerably for most domestic steelmakers.

Problems still exist, however. Retail investors tend to look out just a handful of years, but these are relatively unimportant years (from a results perspective) for the overall SunCoke Energy Partners story. The company’s take-or-pay contracts begin to come off contract early next decade, the first of which will be ArcelorMittal’s Haverhill I facility in 2020, which represents 24% of overall annual cokemaking capacity. ArcelorMittal has not given much detail on the health of its operations at facilities supplied by Haverhill I (Indiana Harbor 7), but Haverhill II (contracted through to AK Steel through 2022), which produces similar steel types on site, has had issues. AK Steel idled its Ashland facility late in 2015 that was supplied by Haverhill II, due to “challenging market conditions”: namely poor domestic demand for steel plate, tubing, and rebar. Now, take-or-pay is take-or-pay, so AK Steel continues to make payments on the contract and shifted shipments of coke coal to the nearby Dearborn mills, but the original Ashland facility continues to sit idle, despite the Kentucky legislature going through great lengths to re-incentivize opening. Given AK Steel has not given written notice to terminate its contract (the Haverhill 2022 contract is the only one with a termination clause with two years notice), the outlook by AK Steel management is for an eventual turnaround… at some point. So while the facility is likely to eventually be re-opened (pricing on commodity-based steel produced here is improving), investors need to be wary on how the idling of facilities is going to impact contract renegotiations when it comes to pricing and agreed take-or-pay volumes. To me, investors should expect lower production and harsher negotiation on contract pricing.

As a result, SunCoke Energy Partners has been more cautious in its outlook here for Haverhill II, noting potential flexibility to supply multiple blast furnaces in the area (such as the already implemented move to AK Steel Dearborn operations). In a similar vein to Haverhill II, U.S. Steel idled its Granite City operations as well in 2015 (supplied by SunCoke Energy Partner’s own Granite City ovens), but U.S. Steel has since partially re-opened that idled mill earlier this year. I think it is clear that things are not as rosy as it is often simplistically portrayed within take-or-pay structure, and investors need to remember that talks on these contracts originally began between 2005 and 2008, which were relatively healthy markets for steel pricing.

Debt Roadshow Results: Senior Note Issuance Was Not Strong

SunCoke Energy Partners has substantially all of its debt obligations coming due between 2019 and 2021 as of Q1 2017, particularly its revolving credit facility (interest rate of L+250bps, $172M outstanding) and its senior notes (7.375%, $463M), which make up 80% of outstanding debt. Weighted average interest rate is in the 6.2% range (dependent on LIBOR moves) in 2016. Given the maturity timeline, it was time to restructure its capital structure. As a result, SunCoke Energy Partners hit the road to drum up investor interest in refinancing its balance sheet, shopping a proposed issuance of $675M of senior unsecured notes. The gut reaction here is to assume that SunCoke Energy Partners would have no problem pricing this debt favorably compared to that rate given positive sentiment in the steel markets, but that was not fully the case.

Going into this, the problem was always going to be the debt issuance being pushed beyond the contract expiration at Haverhill I and Haverhill II, which are not small contributors to consolidated cash flow. Institutional bond investors had to make a calculated decision on how they believed those future contracts were going to be priced, and dialogue in the presentation and in Q&A centered heavily around management sentiment on those maturities. Remember, institutional investors have remained skeptical of the company’s debt, even prior to contract expirations. Remember the advantage that the company had in 2016 (buying back the 2020 senior notes at a substantial discount to par value, booking $25M in gains on debt extinguishment); that is fairly blatant skepticism on 2020 maturities, nevermind on the 2025 maturity date that SunCoke Energy Partners was pushing for. Interest was a wee bit tepid, so the company ended up pricing a reduced offering of $630M at a 7.5% fixed rate, which will be used to retire substantially all of the 2020 notes and pay down the revolving credit line. Given that rate, that means annual interest costs are going to go up incrementally ($7M/year). You can spin some positives here – after all, this action will get rid of the secured debt credit line (and all the restrictive financial covenants that come with it), while also eliminating a large chunk of variable interest rate exposure.

That may not seem like much, but this is a small company. So while SunCoke Energy Partners can trot out its distribution cash coverage ratio of 1.26x in Q1 2017, distributable cash flow was only $7.6M more than the quarterly distribution to shareholders; new higher interest costs will cut that coverage in the neighborhood of 20-25%. Coupled with this, long-term investors have likely noticed a shift in management emphasis more towards EBITDA over cash flow, and my advice there is to not lose sight of what is important in high yield plays: distribution coverage (post interest expense), not EBITDA (pre interest expense).

C-Corp Change Impact, Eventual Impact On Simplification

Most investors are likely aware of the IRS decision to exclude cokemaking as a qualifying income activity for MLPs under section 7704(d) of the IRS code. There is a ten-year grandfathering grace period where MLPs can continue under its current tax obligations – but there are two caveats. You either need a private letter ruling (SunCoke Energy Partners does not have one) or that it was “reasonable to interpret” that prior to May 2015 that the activity qualified for MLP taxation. Management believes they reasonably interpreted the statute, and have received a similar opinion from their counsel (Vinson & Elkins), but nothing is guaranteed at this point – so investors shouldn’t chalk up having MLP taxation in place until fiscal 2027 until there is something concrete in place.

Given the company booked $123M in GAAP pre-tax income, it is likely that the tax burden may be heavy. While GAAP income and taxable income often differ, I don’t think it’s a stretch that the company would be paying somewhere in the neighborhood of $20M-25M conservatively in annual cash taxes as a corporation (assuming a tax rate in the 20-30% range). Under a traditional corporate structure, the current distribution level simply isn’t sustainable, and it would need to be cut.

While SunCoke Energy Partners is likely going to push for change on that tax law, perspective is needed. The company is just a small $800M market cap company with the largest private asset base of non-captive cokemaking assets in the United States. As such, it has no allies in this battle, and it doesn’t have much free capital to go lobbying for preferential treatment on its own. I wouldn’t hold my breath for a reversal in opinion here from the IRS. As a result, this is only going to make the so-called “simplification transaction” by SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) more appealing. As the deadline draws near, there is going to be no good reason to have these two companies independent; the tax savings was the entire point of the separation. While unitholders managed to pressure the Conflicts Committee into avoiding a legal battle, and SunCoke Energy has moved on from considering it for now, I suspect that won’t be the last time merging these two entities back into one is floated by management.

Takeaway

SunCoke Energy Partners has a great little asset base, and has carved out an excellent niche for itself. The take-or-pay contract structure is strong, but I feel that investors sometimes are taking too much at face value. There is more to the story here, and there are valid reasons why the yield is as high as it is. Distributable cash flow is looking peaky, and it is going to be difficult for the company to grow earnings naturally. New projects are few and far between (Granite City natural gas sharing project notwithstanding), and given the company’s 3.5x leverage target, as well as the high cost of raising capital, SunCoke Energy Partners simply is in no position to make major acquisitions of currently captive cokemaking assets from steelmakers. I doubt the economics of such sales would make sense either. SunCoke Energy Partners no longer has a tax advantage (MLP vs C-Corp), its cost of capital is higher than all but the most distressed steelmakers, and most of these steelmakers have recently bolstered their balance sheets (no need for sales). None of the company’s challenges are insurmountable, but investors need to do the due diligence to make sure they aren’t picking up dollars today at the expense of large capital losses down the road.

