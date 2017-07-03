TransCanada: Unlikely To Emerge Unscathed

TransCanada is poised to begin construction on the Energy East Pipeline and the Keystone XL Pipeline Expansion in the near future.

It is a near certainty that TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) will meet ferocious resistance to the construction of the Energy East Pipeline and the Keystone XL Pipeline Expansion from Indigenous communities. It is significantly less certain whether TransCanada will be able to bring either pipeline into operation. The risk created by the construction of these two pipeline projects makes TransCanada an unwise investment.

This article will describe the two pipeline projects and the social and political risks associated with each project. It will be demonstrated that management and investors should carefully weigh the risks associated with the construction of both of these large-scale, controversial infrastructure projects.

Energy East

The Energy East Pipeline, if constructed, will transport 1.1 million BPD of crude oil from Alberta to be refined in Eastern Canada. The project route, outlined in the graphic below, runs through six different Canadian provinces.

Source: TransCanada

The Energy East Project has already experienced significant delays associated with activism and regulation. In a possible sign of things to come, in August 2016, protesters stormed the National Energy Board hearings over the Energy East Project and caused the hearings to be cancelled. Another significant setback took place on January 27, 2017 as the National Energy Board decided that hearings for the Energy East Project would need to be restarted. This decision will result in substantial delays because the public hearings which had already taken place will need to re-occur. This setback, however, may only be the beginning of the Energy East Project's troubles.

In 2015, concerns over the wellbeing of beluga whales led TransCanada to decide to relocate the terminal for its Energy East Project. Over two years later, in June 2017, TransCanada announced that it was halting all work at its new terminal in response to a federal report concluding that beluga whales are an endangered species.

The Mohawk Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Simon vowed to do everything within his nation's power to bring the Energy East Project to a halt. While Grand Chief Simon has expressed a desire to oppose the Project through negotiation and litigation, he has also left open the possibility of civil disobedience. In 1990, the Mohawks of Kanesatake and Kahnawake erected roadblocks to protest the proposed destruction of land held sacred to them. A violent standoff ensued and the Canadian army was called in to quash the protests. A similar standoff in response to the Energy East Project would deal a severe blow to TransCanada's reputation. Further, it is unclear whether Canada would be able to stomach sending in the military a second time to stifle Indigenous activism.

The Mohawks are not the only Indigenous group to oppose the construction of the Energy East Pipeline. Over one hundred Indigenous groups from across North America have pledged to resist the expansion of pipeline infrastructure from the Alberta oil sands. TransCanada's Energy East and Keystone XL Pipeline Expansion are two major targets of this newly founded alliance. Further opposition to the Energy East Pipeline comes from mayors in the Montreal Metropolitan Area who have voiced their concern over the environmental risks associated with the proposed pipeline.

In sum, the Energy East Project faces regulatory delays, environmental activism, and Indigenous resistance. It remains to be seen how long these factors will delay the construction of the contentious pipeline project.

Keystone XL Pipeline Expansion

The Keystone XL Pipeline Expansion, if constructed will transport oil from Alberta to Nebraska. From Nebraska, the pipeline will connect to the existing Keystone pipeline and travel to Cushing, Oklahoma. The second segment of the expansion will transport oil from Oklahoma to Texas. As the graphic below demonstrates, the Keystone XL Pipeline Expansion will cross through Canadian province of Saskatchewan as well as Montana, South Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Source: Washington Post

The Keystone XL Pipeline Expansion has already encountered significant difficulties. In November 2015, for example, the Obama administration denied TransCanada's application to carry out the Keystone XL Pipeline Expansion. The Trump administration, however, made its support for the Keystone XL Pipeline Expansion clear by signing an executive order which expedited the environmental review and permitting process for the project. It is not clear, however, whether federal support will be enough to enable the completion of the project.

Indigenous resistance to the Keystone XL Pipeline Expansion cannot be brushed aside. Members of the Oglala Lakota tribe and American Indian Movement (NYSEMKT:AIM) members have vowed to die or be imprisoned before allowing the Keystone XL Pipeline Expansion to be constructed. The Oglala Lakota are no strangers to armed conflict with the U.S. Government. In 1973, Oglala Lakota activists and members of AIM took over the town of Wounded Knee and were besieged by the American government for 71 days.

Source: RedPowerMedia

The Looming Threat to TransCanada's Share Price

The discussion so far has highlighted the prospect of civil disobedience and regulatory delays which could impede construction of the two pipelines. Divestment from TransCanada and protracted violent standoffs may pose a threat to the company's share price.

The effect of protests and regulatory setbacks on Energy Transfer Partners' share price provides a possible glimpse into TransCanada's future. Energy Transfer Partners was met with massive protests against the construction of its Dakota Access Pipeline during the fall of 2016 and the winter of 2017. The Obama administration halted the construction of the pipeline in December, 2016 and called for further review.

Following the violent clashes in North Dakota and regulatory delays which impeded the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, Energy Transfer Partners' share price plummeted. Investors wishing to avoid the same downturn may think twice before buying shares of TransCanada.

ETP data by YCharts

Counterargument

It is possible that TransCanada will succeed in constructing both pipeline projects without excessive delay. This could take place if there are no further significant regulatory setbacks. Indigenous and environmental activism against the pipeline projects could fail to materialize or could be quashed by military force. There are indications that the governments of Canada and the U.S will support the timely completion of the projects. Keystone XL, for example, has received enthusiastic support from President Trump. The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also offered his support for the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Conclusion

This article has not predicted that either the Energy East Pipeline or the Keystone XL Pipeline will fail. Instead, historical and contemporary Indigenous activism and the current political and legal climate have been explored in order to forecast significant resistance to the construction of the two pipelines. Investors should closely monitor regulatory progress and potential for large protest movements. TransCanada is sailing into two storms and is unlikely to emerge unscathed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.