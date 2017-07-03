The Top Utilities And Infrastructure CEFs

I select two funds as the best in the class. One is domestic, the other international.

Investors need to be aware that there are considerable differences in how these funds build their portfolios.

I expand my analysis of four utilities and infrastructure CEFs from last week's review of the category.

Utilities and Infrastructure CEFs

Earlier I reviewed eleven closed-end funds that hold securities from utilities and infrastructure companies (CEF Review: Utilities And Infrastructure). That analysis, which mainly covered current pricing and distributions, led me to narrow the group to four funds for further analysis, which I’ll take up here.

The Final Four:

BlackRock Utility & Infrastructure Trust (BUI)

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. (DPG)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (UTF)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)

The next table reviews discounts, distribution metrics, geographic scopes of the portfolios, leverage and fees for the four funds.

There’s an interesting range. All are at a discount, although two are discounted less than -1% and have been moving back and forth across the par line.

Yields range from good (UTG’s 5.62%) to high (DPG’s 8.39%). One of the funds [UTG] is wholly domestic (N. American region), the others are global with 25% to 45% of their holdings from outside N. America.

DPG’s strong point, and its ticket to the final four, is its deep discount and high yield. UTG has the lowest yield and has only recently dipped into a small discount. And, for all four funds that discount has been moving in the wrong direction for someone interested in opening a new position.

As noted in the previous article, the Z-scores for 3, 6 and 12 months are positive with only two exceptions: BUI and UTG’s 3-month scores, which are -0.4 for both.

BUI is effectively unleveraged; it employs an option-writing strategy with about 30% overwrites on its portfolio. The others use leverage ranging from 22% for UTG to 32% for UTF.

Portfolios And Holdings

Two key aspects of the funds that I did not cover in that first overview article in any but a very general way were the nature of the portfolios and the funds’ performance histories. I’ll take those points up here for the four funds.

Here’s an overview of the portfolios (number include leverage).

And here is a sector breakdown.

Notice that the range for the Utilities sector is from a low of 34% to a high of 60%. These are emphatically not Utilities funds and benchmarking to that sector or sector ETFs is off the mark. DPG is heavy in the Energy sector, more so than it is in Utilities. UTF has a 30% commitment in Industrials. And DPG and UTG are more than 20% in Communication Services. Indeed, it may not even make sense to be comparing these funds to one another; they are that different.

Here we have the top ten holdings for each of these CEFs.

Performance History

Annual returns from 2012, which is about the start for BUI, the youngest fund in the mix, shows that 2012 belonged to UTF. The fund put together an impressive 29% return when two of the other funds were negative and the fourth was barely above water.

So, if we look at the full record from the inception of the youngest fund (BUI, November 2011) to the present, we find UTF is the clear leader based in no small measure on compounding from the head start it earned in 2012-13.

In a way, this gives us a bit of a warning on the hazards of over-interpreting return data based on a single start date running to the present. This will present a skewed comparison if the arbitrary start point happens to favor a single security that had an exceptional year. If we look at this same chart beginning a year later (2013), we find a different picture emerges and now UTG looks like the star fund even though UTF outperformed in 2013 as well.

If we drop BUI and DBP (July 2011 inception date) and start at the beginning of the previous year, 2011, UTG (is only 9 percentage points behind UTF, which says a lot about UTG when we consider that it lost over 30 points to UTF in 2012, a year after this chart begins.

A better way to compare funds can be to look at rolling returns, but the charts can get confusing. Also, it can be harder to get a clear picture when we don’t have that single final number at the end. This three-month rolling return chart for all four funds from 2004 has a lot of information but requires some considerable study before it becomes useful.

What we do see is UTF was a good deal more volatile in the 2008-2013 period with lower lows and higher highs. The 2012 beat that looks so impressive in that first chart was preceded by a poor showing in 2011. Here are the annual returns going back to 2005.

But realistically, how useful is that long history for us now? I prefer to look at more recent performance, so let’s go back to where I started, at BUI’s inception and look again at the rolling returns. This chart shows 6-month rolling returns from 2012. And we can see that UTG and UTF each had their outstanding periods, UTF’s in 2012 and UTG’s in 2014. BUI tends to track with the field and DNP looks like a pretty consistent laggard for most of the chart.

Another approach is to look at returns through the present from investments begun along a time line. For this next chart, I’ve set the beginning in 2004 for a long history. Each step along the X-axis represents an initial investment date and the Y-axis shows how much that investment would have returned held until the end of May 2017.

Or, to emphasize the more recent view, beginning in 2012:

Finally, let’s look at NAV returns since BUI’s inception.

Here again, UTG and UTF stand out as the clear leaders. Both have grown Net Asset Value over 40% for the period while paying attractive distributions to their shareholders. BUI has managed only an 8.7% gain on NAV since its inception and DPG NAV return is negative.

If this series of charts is telling us anything useful it’s that UTG and UTF have been the outstanding performing funds in this group. There may be an edge going to one or the other depending on where we choose to start our analyses, but I would be unable to make a choice between these with only their historical performance records’ data to guide me. BUI and DPG have generally trailed these two funds; their appeal lies in low leverage [BUI] and high yield [DPG].

Volatility, Drawdowns and Market Correlations

BUI is the low-leverage fund, so one would expect it to have lower volatility. As we see in this next table, which incorporates data since 2012, that is the case, but perhaps not by as much as its trivial leverage might suggest.

We see that BUI does in fact have the lowest standard deviation of the four funds, lower even than the SPDR Utilities Sector ETF (XLU), but well above the market as represented by the Vanguard index fund. This low volatility does not carry over to its drawdown record, however, which is midway between UTF and UTG. DPG has, by far, the worst maximum drawdown of the lot.

XLU is, as I noted above, a poor benchmark for this group of funds based on their portfolios. We can see that quantitatively in the higher correlations the four CEFs have to the US Market relative to XLU’s very low correlation. But since all have high allocations to Utilities, I’ve included it here along with Vanguard’s 500 Index Fund for a broad market standard with the caveat that neither is a good standard.

Returning to the point about correlations, this correlation table (based on the past year) shows us pretty clearly that the funds have low correlations, not only with XLU but among themselves as well. As I said earlier, these are emphatically not utilities sector funds; their scopes are much broader than that.

Summary

I’ve reviewed the portfolios, performance records and some market metrics for the four funds I considered to be worth following up from my earlier, broad-brush analysis of utility and infrastructure CEFs.

Two stand out on the basis of the data here: UTF and UTG. Each offers something a bit different to an investor. UTF has a more diverse portfolio, which includes allocations to bonds, credit and preferred shares, and a large allocation to international holdings. UTG is wholly invested in equity. UTF carries higher leverage - 33% to UTG’s 22% - and pays a higher yield.

Both UTF and UTG have strong records on sustaining their distributions since the financial crisis. UTF was forced to cut its payout sharply in 2009 but did raise it in 2010 and 2015. However, UTF’s current payout ($0.1340 per share) is still less than it was in 2008 ($0.2075 per share at its highest). UTG, by contrast, did not reduce its distribution in 2008-09 and has had annual raises since 2011. That record makes it the standout fund for distribution sustainability.

Of course, UTG’s market yield is 5.6% to UTF’s 6.8%. Both added large special distributions in 2016; UTG's added an additional 70% to its annual normal distribution and UTF added 39%. Both BUI and DPG have higher yields at 7.0% [BUI] and 8.6% [DPG]. But those higher yields have come at a heavy cost as we see in their poor NAV performance records relative to lower-yielding UTF and UTG.

Historical performance at market also favors UTF and UTG. Each has had good and bad runs, and they don’t necessarily coincide, so evaluating their comparative histories is not always straightforward. It is clear, however, that both have been turning in superior performance at market compared to BUI and DPG.

As everyone who discusses CEFs is aware, discounts are not attractive at this time. The funds here are no exception to this generalization. UTG has recently dropped into discount territory following a small sell-off after it announced a rights offering to expand the fund. This has happened before and the fund has always recovered, so there may be a small buying opportunity for UTG.

UTF, by contrast has seen steady movement from a -14% discount a year ago to today’s -6%. DPG is similarly losing discount going from -14% to -8%. BUI has been moving up and down from par over the past few months but is not terribly far from its one-year average discount of -2.3%

For someone who considers that utilities and infrastructure offer opportunities at this time, is prepared to accept that discounts are not as attractive as they might be, and has a mid- to long-term perspective for the asset class, UTG and UTF should be the choices. Yield seekers may want to look at BUI, but I would pass on DPG despite its 8+% payout.

For my own portfolio, I added some UTG on the dip from the rights offering announcement. I am considering adding a smaller allocation to UTF to add international exposure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and this article does not constitute investment advice. I am passing along the results of my research on the subject. Any investor who finds these results intriguing will certainly want to do all due diligence to determine if any security mentioned here is suitable for his or her portfolio.