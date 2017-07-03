The Largest Permian Operator Pays A 5% Dividend And It's Cheap

Cash flow from operations grew 369% when compared to the previous quarter. Management plans to grow that cash flow to about $1.4 billion by the end of the year.

With all the talk about overheating Permian plays, it's ironic that the largest Permian operator, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), is out of favor despite showing considerable growth through the downturn. Management is executing a plan to raise the stock price about 75% and will probably execute more growth plans after that.

Plus, Occidental Petroleum currently yields a little over 5%. Several large projects came online, yet the company gets a large part of its production from the Permian. Like the rest of the operators, costs are coming down, and cash flow is rising. Unlike the rest of the Permian operators, Occidental is currently out of favor despite an excellent financial strength rating and growing cash flow. Plus this company is not selling stock to pay off debt or make acquisitions.



Source: Occidental Corporation June, 2017, Investor Update

Occidental has the largest production of anyone in the Permian. Occidental has both EOR (secondary recovery) and unconventional operations in the Permian. Oxy was Permian before Permian was cool. As one of the largest and most efficient operators, Occidental gets its share of cost and cash flow improvements, but none of the market credit.

Source: Occidental Corporation June, 2017, Investor Update

If you like the results from previous articles regarding Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Resolute Energy (REN), as well as others, then these results shown above should be enticing. Diamondback Energy has sold stock to make acquisitions and even to fund its operations as they expand. Resolute Energy has a fair amount of debt. Both companies have a small fraction of the Permian Exposure of Occidental. Plus Occidental has that "A" corporate rating. It also sells for the lowest cash flow and EBITDA ratio of the three.

Occidental has some of the best acreage out there and is an efficient operator. Like other operators, wells are getting longer, costs are down, drill times are decreasing, and flow rates are up. Plus the company is constantly experimenting with new well designs to keep improvements coming.

Source: Occidental Corporation June, 2017, Investor Update

Compare these costs to your favorite Permian operator. These costs will be above average for sure. Plus even the EOR is showing decreasing costs, though at a slower pace than the unconventional. The Permian drives some of the cheapest available growth in the portfolio. In fact, this may be a major source of production growth until the company begins to fill the pipeline with large multiyear projects. The company has years of drilling inventory, so it can grow comfortably without those big projects for awhile.

Source: Occidental Corporation June, 2017, Investor Update

As shown above the Permian growth is slated for some mighty fast expansion. If as an investor you want Delaware and Midland exposure, well no one has more exposure in those hot areas than this company. A lot of the Permian companies are way overpriced by many conventional measures. They already have several years of sizable growth priced into the current price. Occidental, on the other hand, has no growth priced into the current stock price.

Source: Occidental Corporation June, 2017, Investor Update

Here is another advantage that Occidental has over many companies. The company can pay a dividend and maintain production at $40 WTI. Not many companies can make that claim (Permian or otherwise). A lot of unconventional companies cannot afford the dividend let alone maintain production also. Plus management will continue in the future to lower costs and improve the chart above.

Plus Occidental maintains an investment grade rating. So the company can make an accretive acquisition at any time to change the operating metrics shown above for the better. At WTI $40 there would be a lot of distressed sellers that an investment grade company could take advantage of.

Source: Occidental Petroleum 2017 First Quarter 10-Q

When it comes to fast growth, Occidental's cash flow for the first quarter grew 369% from continuing operations. Cash flow topped $1 billion before changes in operating assets and liability accounts. The effect of those accounts will vary though it is unlikely that Occidental would have to pay those accounts every quarter. So the roughly $1 billion in cash flow before the effect of those accounts will assert itself very quickly. Management has plans to grow cash flow even more than that. So with the latest accretive acquisition, expect cash flow from operating to top $1.4 billion by year-end. The latest market cap is around $46 billion so management has goals for cash flow to be less than one-tenth of the market cap.

Diamondback Energy grew cash flow by 142% to 176 million. But Diamondback has a market value of $8.7 billion. Cash flow here is likely to be one tenth of when annualized. But Occidental pays a dividend and Occidental also gets some of its earnings from Chemicals. In fact, as previously noted a joint venture ethylene cracker came online this year that will add materially to earnings as the year proceeds. Occidental's diversification provides some downside protection when commodity prices drop as they have been lately. Diamondback only has the hedging program.

Occidental's cash flow growth rate tops the growth rate of a whole lot of competitors large and small. A slew of new projects came online over the last two years that promise much more cash flow expansion as operations continue and efficiency becomes maximized. That is before the promised growth of projects such as the Permian Operations.

Source: Occidental Corporation June, 2017, Investor Update

While one can only hope the finding and development costs stay as low as shown in the first graph. The second graph has a very sensible execution plan that is about half way executed plus recently Occidental found a way to accelerate the plan in a meaningful fashion but the market did not notice.

Source: Occidental Corporation June, 2017, Investor Update

This is the kind of transaction that if made by a smaller company would have brought market accolades. Occidental knows the area fairly well and this acquisition adds to holdings in the area. It leads to more dividend protection by way of lower costs. Yet the market yawned. Eventually the larger cash flow will get the notice of Mr. Market. Until the market notices, this company may be the best deal of all the Permian operators.

Source: Occidental Corporation June, 2017, Investor Update

Management has plans to cash flow enough to support the dividend and grow at WTI $50. That means the stock price would have to rise from the current level of $60 (very roughly) to about $100 to return to the historical 3% yield.

Right now the WTI is below $50. But the company also made an accretive acquisition. If the WTI stays below $50, then expect management to react accordingly. The company has a lot of flexibility that goes with an investment grade rating. The stock is currently cheap enough that it should respond to the increasing cash flow each quarter.

So the dividend is not in immediate danger. If anything, dividend increases will soon be on the horizon. Occidental has a long history of both growth and an increasing dividend. Plus the continuing Permian cost decreases also mean that the company will be able to grow and maintain the dividend at lower WTI prices in the future. The acquisition probably means that management will beat its own WTI goal. This company will probably do more deals in the future to accelerate its growth and cash flow.

As noted before Occidental's cash flow topped $1 billion in the first quarter. Further improvements are coming as the ethylene cracker starts up and becomes efficient. Same goes for other large projects such as Al Hosn. The next significant cash flow driver will be the Permian. Though there are some significant expansion plans for other areas. Still this company could outperform many other peers. Plus a return to more normal dividend yields implies about a 75% capital gain. The asset value is clearly there and plans are in place to reflect that value in future earnings. So here is a low risk stock with an attractive yield and decent capital gain potential.

Disclaimer: I am not a registered investment advisor and this article is not advice to buy or sell stock in any company. The investor needs to do his own independent investigation that includes reading the company governmental filings and press releases, as well as anything else relevant to determining if this company fits the investor's risk profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.