Some Investing Lessons I Learned The Hard Way

Some investors fail to identify their own mistakes and learn from them. Whenever they incur a setback, they blame it on the economy or a market downturn and leave their strategy intact. However, thinking this way, they are likely to repeat the same mistakes and thus fail to reach their retirement goal or beat the S&P 500 (SPY). In this article, I will analyze a few common investing mistakes, which I learned the hard way and thus want to help other investors avoid them.

1. Don’t let exceptional profits evaporate

When investors make an exceptional profit in a short amount of time, it will be a shame to let it evaporate without taking any action. This is even more important when leverage is used. For instance, I had the right judgment and luck to invest in the Greek stock market at the end of 2008 and the beginning of 2009. As everyone knows, that was the perfect time to invest in any global stock market, particularly an emerging one. As a result, my profits started to accumulate at an impressive rate. Moreover, as I became increasingly confident that the bottom of the Great Recession was in, I added some positions with the use of leverage. Therefore, as the bull market kept running, my profits grew at an accelerating rate. To make a long story short, my portfolio doubled within 12 months.

Even better, it seemed that the bull market was only in its early stages. Unfortunately, while this proved correct for all the other global stock markets, it did not materialize in the case of the Greek stock market, as the Greek drama took central stage in October 2009. Consequently, the Greek stock market completely diverged from its counterparts for the first time in history and my profits began to evaporate. I attempted to close all my positions twice but, unfortunately, there were some relief rallies, with too optimistic news and “expert” views, which led me repurchase my shares. As a result, all my profits evaporated in less than a year. Even worse, in the following two years, I lost 50% of my initial capital. Fortunately, I then switched to US stocks and stock options and managed to quadruple my portfolio within 5 years.

Nevertheless, the lesson remains and is extremely important for long-term investing success; when the market offers you an exceptional profit within a short period, you should not let it evaporate. If the profit starts to evaporate, you should protect it by switching to more defensive stocks. You may also consider replacing stocks with short positions in put options, which have a smaller delta than stocks, and corporate bonds with limited risk and a decent yield.

2. Beware of cyclical stocks

Cyclical stocks are those whose earnings heavily depend on the phase of the economic cycle. Energy and materials stocks, as well as consumer discretionary stocks, are examples of cyclical stocks. Cyclicals are extremely dangerous stocks, particularly for inexperienced investors. The reason is that they are most attractively valued near the top of their cycle, where they usually enjoy single-digit P/E ratios. Moreover, near the top of their cycle, cyclical companies tend to make “promising” investments in the expansion of their capacity, thinking that the boom will last forever, while their debt seems minimal compared to their earnings. However, when the downcycle begins, their earnings shrink at a relentless rate and thus render their debt load much more burdensome.

All the off-shore drillers have caused devastating losses to their shareholders during the ongoing 3-year downturn of the oil market. Three years ago, I was attracted by Ensco (ESV), which had the strongest balance sheet among its peers. The stock was trading at a single-digit P/E ratio, around 7, while the analysts were expecting growth of its earnings per share [EPS] by 15% in the following year. I could not believe the bargain price that the market was offering for this stock. Unfortunately, the market had a good reason for valuing the stock so cheaply. The price of oil soon started to collapse, along with the earnings of the company, while the “experts” soon revised their EPS estimates dramatically.

All in all, the stock has collapsed, just like all the other off-shore drillers, with no light on the horizon yet. Therefore, investors should be very careful when a cyclical stock is surprisingly cheaply valued. They should make sure that they understand the exact reason behind the attractive valuation, otherwise they are likely to learn their lesson the hard way.

3. Don’t double down on a losing position

Peter Lynch and Warren Buffett have always advised investors to increase their stake in a stock they own if it falls while its prospects remain intact. Unfortunately, many investors follow this piece of advice without realizing its underlying risks. On the one hand, the cheaper a stock gets, the more favorable its risk/reward profile. However, when a stock falls for an extended period, it usually does so because its prospects have meaningfully deteriorated.

Some investors try to double down on a losing stock claiming that its plunge cannot be justified by any piece of news. However, they should realize that the market prices most of the headwinds of a stock long before they become visible. For instance, National Oilwell Varco (NOV) lost 1/3 off its peak in 2014 many months before its earnings peaked at an all-time high level. In other words, the market decimated the stock long before its results peaked, as the market foresaw the great challenges that were about to show up due to the collapse of the oil price. It is worth noting that the market completely ignored the optimistic view of management, which was stating that the various segments of the company had different cycles and hence the total earnings of the company would be resilient despite the plunge of the oil price. As it turned out, the market was correct while the view of the management and the prevailing results were highly misleading.

Therefore, when a stock incurs a sustained decline, investors should make sure that they understand the reason of the decline. Otherwise, they run the risk of incurring devastating losses. Moreover, even if the thesis of investors on a declining stock remains intact, there is another reason that they should not double down on a losing position. If they double down, they will increase their exposure to the stock and hence they will not be able to stomach the plunge of the stock and the bleeding of their portfolio. As experience has shown, the market can remain irrational much longer than investors can maintain their confidence. Therefore, if investors increase their exposure to a losing stock they own, the stock may eventually rebound but they will probably have thrown in the towel before its rebound due to emotional pressure.

The bottom line

While investors should formulate a sound investing strategy and stick to it, they should always evaluate their performance and identify their mistakes. If they do not pinpoint their mistakes, they are likely to repeat them and thus incur poor long-term performance. While I made all the above mistakes once, I was fortunate enough to learn from them and hence I have not repeated them. As a result, I have enjoyed an exceptional 300% comeback during the last 5 years, from -50% to +100%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.