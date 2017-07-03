Valero - Incredibly Undervalued Refiner

Valero plans to revamp growth after the cut it took in 2016. This recovery should increase EBITDA by $1.2-4 billion by 2021. This will be incredibly rewarding for Valero's shareholders.

Valero has seen its stock price stay fairly constant since the start of the oil crash. The company is near all-time highs.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is the largest independent petroleum refiner and a leading marketer of these products. The company has a market cap of $30 billion, making it the largest publicly traded pure-play refiner. However, despite its size, Valero Energy Corporation has had a difficult time recently. As we will see throughout this article, Valero Energy Corporation's commitment to shareholders, along with the company's impressive assets, make it a strong investment at the present time.

Introduction

Valero Energy Corporation is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. The company was originally founded in 1980 and has since growth to control one of the largest refined products retail operations in the world with 6800 locations. Overall, the company's immense refining capacity extends across both oil and ethanol, with the company also operating its own 50 megawatt wind farm.

Valero - Valero Station

Despite its size, Valero Energy Corporation has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. The company's stock price started the crash in mid-2014 at just over $57 per share and continued increasing to a late-2015 high of just under $73 per share. From that point, the company saw its stock price drop to a July-2016 low of just under $48 per share. Since then, the company has watched its stock price recover to a present price of just over $67 per share.

However, as we will see in this article, the company still has immense potential going forward.

Valero Asset Overview

Now that we have an introduction to Valero, including a discussion of the company's recent stock price performance, it is now time to continue with an overview of Valero's asset base.

Valero Overview - Valero Investor Presentation

Valero is a premier independent refiner with 10 thousand employees, 15 refineries, and 3.1 million barrels per day of high-complexity capacity. High-complexity capacity is very important for refiners. It defines the complexity of the products refiners make and therefore the profit margin on these products. On top of this, the company is the 50% owner and operator of the Diamond Green Diesel renewable diesel venture with 11 thousand barrels per day of production capacity.

On top of this, Valero is the majority owner of Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP), a $3.2 billion company with 1 million barrels per day of midstream throughput capacity and 100% fee-based revenues. The company also operates 11 ethanol plants with 91 thousand barrels per day of ethanol production capacity. The company acquired these plants at a fraction of replacement cost and has grown to become one of the largest ethanol producers in North America.

Valero Asset Map - Valero Investor Presentation

Looking at the distribution of Valero's assets and we can see that the company has operations in nearly every single continental American state. The company's ethanol plants are concentrated in the Midwest near major corn production assets. The company's branded wholesale presence is spread across most of the United States and eastern Canada. On top of this, the company's refiners are centered in the Gulf region near major oil production assets.

Setting aside the company's United Kingdom operations as a slight outlier, we can see that the company has significant room for expansion. The company has no operations in four U.S. states along with no operations across much of Western Canada. These empty regions can open up the potential for significant expansion and an increase in profits for Valero. And given that the oil sands lie in this region that could mean a significant increase in profits if Valero chooses to get involved.

Valero Reliability

Now that we have discussed the impressive assets of Valero, it is time to continue by discussing Valero's reliability.

Valero Safety and Industry - Valero Investor Presentation

Valero has been focused on significantly decreasing personnel safety and tier 1 process safety. The company's personnel safety has decreased from 0.97 to 0.35 as the industry rate has dropped from 1.60 to 0.60. This is a rapid decrease in injuries which is incredibly important for Valero's profit margins. A single injury can cost Valero a significant amount of money, so decreasing the rate of major injuries can help significantly reduce Valero's employment costs.

Another important thing to look at is that Valero is consistently beating its peers. Part of this is a side effect of the company's size that enables it to achieve maximum safety. However, not only has the company managed to beat its peers but it has managed to improve in how much it's beating its peers by. As a result, Valero now ranks in the first quartile of performance compared to its peers. This means higher margin, and higher profits, for investors.

Valero Utilization and Expenses - Valero Investor Presentation

On top of Valero's impressive safety statistics, the company has also achieved impressive availability and utilization rates. The company has managed to steadily increase availability and utilization rates from the mid-80s from 2018-2011, to the low-90s for 2012, and the mid-90s for 2013-2016. This increase in utilization increases profitability significantly for Valero.

As a result of this impressive utilization, we can see how low Valero's operating expenses are per barrel of throughput. The company's expenses per barrel have gone from $3.79 per barrel in 2012 to $3.63 in 2016. That might not sound like much but it's incredibly impressive when you're production a few million barrels per day. At the same time, we can see how Valero has consistently remained at the bottom of its peer range, the same thing the company did for safety.

This shows the impressiveness of Valero's reliability.

Valero's Financials

Now that we have a detailed overview of Valero's assets along with a detailed overview of Valero's reliability and dominance over its peers, it is now time to continue with a detailed overview of Valero's impressive financials.

Valero Shareholder Rewards - Valero Investor Presentation

Valero has consistently increased its annual dividend per share from $0.30 to $2.80 per share from 2011 to 2017. The company anticipates continuing to increase that dividend up to $3.00 in the 2018 - 2021 time period. Given the company's stock price of more than $67 per share, that comes out to a very impressive yield of almost 5%. That is an amazing yield from a major company with strong growth potential.

However, the downside of this is that the company's LTM total payout ratio which is the ratio of the company's dividends plus buybacks divided by the net income is 141%. Compared to a peer range of 134% this is high. And while it does show an impressive commitment to shareholders, spending more than your earnings annually is not a feasible long-term strategy.

And despite having a payout ratio only 7% above the average peer, Valero has an annual dividend yield more than twice its average peer. That means that Valero could decrease its dividend slightly, significantly lower its total payout ratio, and still remain significantly above its peers. More importantly, after pacesetting, Valero is now focused on sustainable growth. This should result in the payout ratio dropping to a more sustainable and reasonable level as Valero continues its commitment to shareholders.

Valero Capital Allocation - Valero Investor Presentation

This next picture provides a detailed overview of Valero's capital allocation. The company's overall spending decreased from $6.1 billion in 2015 to $4.4 billion in 2016. The majority of this decrease has come from a $1.5 billion decrease in buybacks along with a $0.4 billion decrease in growth spending. Looking here we see that Valero's non-discretionary spending is $2.5 billion per year in 2016 up from $2.3 billion in 2015. This increase is, however, well covered by Valero's annual earnings.

For 2017, the company plans a slight increase in sustaining capex to $1.6 billion. The company is also expecting a significant increase in growth spending from $0.6 billion in 2016 to $1.1 billion in 2017. I was disappointing to see Valero cut growth spending so hard in 2016, even in the face of budget cuts in other areas. And I am pleased to see Valero returning to growth spending as the oil markets stabilize. The company has a focus on efficient spending and this growth spending should bring the company significant long-term profits.

Valero Growth EBITDA - Valero Investor Presentation

Looking at what Valero is using its financials for, let's take a deeper overview at Valero's growth investments. The company anticipates to spend roughly $1 billion annually on growth investments through 2021, up from $0.6 billion in 2016 spending. This means roughly $4 billion of spending, equivalent to almost 14% of Valero's market cap, in future growth investments. This is significant spending that will have a significant impact on Valero's future earnings.

The company has anticipated a 50/50 allocation between refining and logistics projects with a very significant anticipated 25% targeted internal rate of return for refining projects and a targeted 12% pre-tax internal rate of return for logistics projects. The company has several significant projects in execution phase that are due to be started up in 4Q 2017, 1H 2018, and 1H 2019, respectively.

The company is also focused on expanding its product supply chain into Mexico and Latin America. The company has increased octane enhancement in the U.S. Gulf Coast and is focused on additional flexibility in the U.S. Gulf Coast and North Atlantic. Looking at the company's projects we can see that they are expected to increase annual EBITDA by $1.2-$1.4 billion by 2021. This is an incredibly fast increase in profits which alone could be enough to double the company's dividends.

As we can see here, Valero has incredible financials with a strong commitment to shareholder rewards and a renewed commitment to future growth.

Conclusion

Valero has had some impressive performance since the start of the oil crash. Mainly as a result of the company's recent stock price recovery, the company's present price of just over $67 per share is near all-time highs. However, despite this, as we have seen in this article Valero still has amazing potential going forward. The company has top tier safety statistics and margins significantly beating out its peers while continuing to be the largest independent refiner in the world.

On top of this, Valero took a break from growth spending last year while remaining committed to shareholders. However, now that the market has stabilized, the company is returning to growth spending and plans to spend $1 billion per year from now until 2021. The company anticipates that this will increase EBITDA by $1.2-$1.4 billion by 2021. This increase in EBITDA will enable the company to increase shareholder rewards significantly or growth spending.

As a result, from these things, we can see why Valero is an impressive investment at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO, VLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.