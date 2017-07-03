HSBC: CCAR Unlocks Up To $7bn Of Excess Capital

The LIBOR-HIBOR spread is likely to narrow by the end of the year and that should support the bank’s NIM.

The 2017 CCAR



The 2017 CCAR (Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review) once again demonstrates that HSBC’s (HSBC) North American unit has an impressive capital position.

Source: The Fed

As we have said for a while now, HSBC remains an attractive capital story, mainly due to its US division. Given that each 1% reduction in the CET1 ratio of the US unit would allow around $1.5bn of capital to be repatriated, HSBC could release up to $6-7bn, while leaving the US unit with a still very conservative 12-13% CET1 ratio. The bank’s CFO said that HSBC would not revisit its capital returns policy until 1H17. However, given the 2017 CCAR results, we believe HSBC will likely announce a new buyback in the second half of the year. Importantly, should the company's fundamentals deteriorate in 2H17, potential buybacks would support the share price.

Rising interest rates

LIBOR, the world's most popular benchmark for short-term interbank interest rates, has increased significantly over the past several months as the Fed is tightening monetary policy. The Fed is expected to raise rates at least one more time this year. That should lead to even higher LIBOR.

Source: Bloomberg

However, HIBOR, which is the rate charged for interbank lending on Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) denominated instruments, has declined since the beginning of the year. As a result, the LIBOR-HIBOR spread has widened to its 5-year maximum.

Source: Bloomberg

It is important to note that the HKD is pegged with the USD at a fixed rate of HKD7.80 = USD1. As such, the LIBOR-HIBOR spread is likely to narrow by the end of the year. While HSBC’s net interest income is positively correlated with LIBOR, HIBOR’s dynamics is even more important for the bank, given that Asia accounts for 45% of HSBC’s revenues. HSBC has a loans-to-deposits ratio of less than 70%, which is one of the lowest LtDs in the global banking space. Thanks to higher LIBOR/HIBOR, HSBC's loan spreads are likely to be re-priced upwards, while excess liquidity on the bank’s balance sheet should allow HSBC to keep its cost of funding stable. As a result, we expect the bank's NIM to increase. Notably, despite higher LIBOR and the current LIBOR-HIBOR spread, consensus still expects HSBC's net interest margin to decline in 2017.

Source: Bloomberg

Well prepared for a hard Brexit

We believe the outcome of the UK general election will have a significant impact on the eventual shape of Brexit. In our view, the Conservative's failure to achieve a majority has increased the probability of a softer Brexit deal. With that being said, there is still a material chance of a hard Brexit outcome. Importantly, while HSBC would benefit from a softer Brexit, the bank is also well prepared for a hard Brexit or even a ‘no-deal’ scenario, given that HSBC has full banking licenses in Germany and France.

Valuation

HSBC’s shares have increased by more than 50% over the past year.

Source: Bloomberg

However, the stock is still undervalued, trading below the sector’s regression line.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

As a buy-side analyst and a deputy portfolio manager, I oversee a financials-focused fund and will be continuously providing research coverage on developments with HSBC and other global banks. If you would like to receive our articles, consider following us by clicking the "Follow" button beside our name at the top of the page. Thank you for reading.

We also invite readers to check out our recently launched subscription service. Get in-depth fundamental research, stock recommendations, trading ideas, exclusive access to professional databases, sophisticated valuation models and expert commentary on Wall Street recommendation from a hedge-fund analyst with a proven track record. Go here to learn more, we look forward to having you on board.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSBC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.