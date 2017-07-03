Alio Gold: A Genius Step Or A Fault?

Alio Gold (NYSEMKT:ALO) experienced a steep share price decline on Thursday after the company announced a $50 million bought deal financing. As part of the financing, Alio Gold will issue 8 million new shares and 4 million warrants convertible at a share price of C$8 ($6.17, using the current USD/CAD exchange rate of 1.29635). Every unit consisting of one share and one-half of a warrant was priced at C$6.25 ($4.82). The reaction of the market was quick and negative. Alio's share price declined by 21%, and it erased all of the gains recorded during June.

After the deal is closed (expected around July 20), there should be 43.6 million shares outstanding and 50.42 million shares fully diluted. It means that the equity financing should increase the outstanding share count by 22.47% and the fully diluted share count by 31.2%. The share dilution is significant; however, it was long known that Alio Gold will probably need to raise some money to build the Ana Paula mine. However, as I stated in one of my previous articles, I expected that a big part of the CAPEX will be financed via debt. This is why I'm surprised by such a big equity financing. Another surprise is the timing.

The positives, the negatives, and the questions

On one hand, Alio's management used the positive trend in the share price development to make a financing at higher prices. Only two or three months ago, the company would have to issue almost twice as many shares to raise $50 million. However, it is possible to speculate whether in several months, the market conditions, i.e. Alio's share price, wouldn't be better. We expect that if the current gold price prevails, Alio will be able to report very positive Q2 and Q3 financial results, which should also support its share price. Making the equity financing at a higher share price would lead to less dilution. Moreover, according to the recent corporate presentation, the Ana Paula mine construction isn't expected to start before Q2 2018, and the financing alone was planned for Q1 2018. Why Alio Gold raised the money one year before it really needs them? The timing of the equity financing makes sense only in three cases: a) Management expects that the gold price will decline in the coming months which could complicate the financing efforts (however, in this case, raising at least $70 million would make more sense), b) it plans to quicken the Ana Paula construction, or c) it wants to acquire another asset (however the probability of this scenario is relatively low). The Q2 earnings call should enlighten the situation a little more.

As of March 31, Alio Gold held cash of $39 million. In Q1, the company generated operating cash flows of almost $10 million and earnings of slightly more than $6 million. As the gold price was higher in Q2 than in Q1, we expect Alio's cash position improved to approximately $50 million as of June 30. It means that after the equity financing is completed, Alio should have cash of around $100 million at its disposal. Moreover, it has no debt. The Ana Paula mine's initial CAPEX is estimated at $137.2 million. It means that the mine is virtually financed. If the current gold price prevails, the San Francisco mine should be able to generate the remaining $37.2 million over the next 5-6 quarters. If it doesn't, it should be absolutely no problem to borrow some $20-30 million, if needed. And also there are the warrants. They have relatively low strike values (1 million x C$3.5, 1.82 million x C$7, 4 million x C$8), which means that there is a very big probability that they will be exercised. They can bring up to C$48.24 million ($37.21 million) into Alio's coffer. It means that although the shareholders were diluted notably, the $50 million equity financing represents a major milestone for Alio Gold, as a huge portion of the uncertainty related to the Ana Paula development has been eliminated.

The value of Alio Gold

The current market value of the company is $161.27 million. After the financing is completed, the market value should grow to $197.51 million (using the current share price of $4.53). As there is no debt and the cash position should be around $100 million, the enterprise value of Alio Gold will be approximately $100 million. The San Francisco mine with its recently updated mine plan alone is worth more than that at the current gold price. Alio Gold estimates the current value of the San Francisco mine at $200 million. It means that right now, you can buy the San Francisco mine at a deep discount and get the Ana Paula mine for free as a bonus.

The Ana Paula mine should produce 108,000 toz gold per year over its eight-year initial mine life. The AISC is estimated at $524/toz. At the current gold price and a more conservative AISC of $600/toz, Ana Paula should be able to generate operating cash flow of approximately $70 million and earnings of almost $50 million per year, using a 30% tax rate. At a conservative P/E ratio of 10, Ana Paula alone should add at least $500 million to Alio's market value. Attributing value of only $100 million to the San Francisco mine, we are talking about a market capitalization of $600 million. It is possible to expect that all of the outstanding warrants will be exercised, as their strike prices are relatively low. It means that Alio's share count should equal 50.42 million. As a result, the share price target equals $11.9. However, it is only a conservative estimate, based on the current gold price, AISC 15% higher compared to the PFS, P/E ratio of 10 (which is relatively low, given that Mexico is supposed to be a safe jurisdiction), attributing value of only $100 million to the San Francisco mine, and attributing no value to the exploration potential.

Conclusion

The shareholders are never happy when they are diluted, which is logical. After the equity financing was announced, Alio's share price dived significantly. On the other hand, it is not necessary to view this event purely negatively. Only time will tell whether the timing of the financing was right and whether the decision to use such an extensive equity financing instead of a debt financing was a good one. On the other hand, the financing of the Ana Paula mine is virtually completed, which is a huge positive. And Alio Gold is still hugely undervalued and it provides a significant upside potential for the old as well as for the new shareholders. Based on some conservative assumptions, the share value has more than 160% upside potential, which is well worth waiting for some two years.

