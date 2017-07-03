The Real Reason Why AMD Is Going To Surprise In Q2

When I look at a stock the biggest thing I often wonder is what can get people excited and how many people know about it. When I look at AMD (AMD) I realize that most people do not realize the extent of the crypto-currency mania that is upon us. This presents us with a trading opportunity.

Toshiya Hari of Goldman Sachs (GS) has put out multiple calls on AMD calling for a share price of $10.60. He is not seeing the big picture, nor are most analysts. He is not seeing the trading opportunity that we are presented with. In fact our crystal ball says AMD will beat earnings. Let's explore how Goldman Sachs is incorrect, why AMD is going to beat, and how this is a trading opportunity.



Short-Term View and Crypto Currency



I've been writing on crypto currency over and over lately and why? Because Wall Street just does not get it... yet. AMD has drifted back down much like the ocean tide. It flows in and flows out depending on hype. EPYC hype is over for the moment. Next up is an earnings beat and Vega. We can play these trading opportunities over and over.



GPU Sales

AMD GPUs worldwide are sold out. Let that sink in for a moment and close your eyes. Say it with me three times "AMD GPUs are sold out worldwide." What do you think that will do to earnings? Per Goldman Sachs:



“While this dynamic may provide near-term upside to fundamentals, we believe it is unlikely to become a sustainable driver of EPS […]” pointing to a three-point bearish case: “1) Rising crypto currency prices do not equate to sustainable GPU growth […] 2) Rising crypto currency do not equate to sustainable ASP expansion […] 3) Rising crypto currency prices do not equate to sustainable share gains.”



Sustainable, sustainable, sustainable... we will tell you flat out that when you sell out ALL of your mid-to-high range GPUs worldwide it WILL provide upside to the fundamentals for the company and if it is sustainable or not is not the key issue. Mr. Hari's flaw in thinking is that he is trying to spin this as a long-term problem. Do not fall for it. Making money long term or short term is all about looking to the future and seeing if the masses get it yet. Do they understand just how insane the demand is? Do they understand that ALL of the graphics cards planetwide are sold out or marked up 100-200%? Forget the long-term view in this case. Realize that when you have a wild card mania on this level it will affect the short term and we can profit from that. This is our trading opportunity.

(An AMD RX 580 mining rig with 6x GPU in it)



Goldman Sachs Is Wrong (fFor a Third Time) - A Counter Argument



Lets explore Mr. Hari's three points to see if they have any validity.

Mr. Hari Point #1 - "Rising crypto-currency prices does not equate to sustainable GPU growth."



The last time Bitcoin spiked in price we saw the correlating spike in GPU demand. This time we can expect to see the spike in GPU demand diminish, yet (simultaneously) the overall market for crypto coins is larger with hundreds of different coins trading. This market is expanding. Crypto sales are here to stay - but yes, it does ebb and flow. The mania should eventually end - but again, it really does not matter if it is sustainable. If AMD beats earnings the media frenzy will attract new investors and trigger another short squeeze. Again, this is our trading opportunity.



Mr. Hair Point #2 - "Rising crypto currency does not equate to sustainable ASP (average selling price) expansion."

ASPs may not move for the core market of gamer cards, but it certainly could for the mining market if AMD and Nvidia release custom cards (which we know they are working on.) The mining cards coming out now are simply cards that are headless (no video output) and not much different than the gamer GPUs that are available, but with time we may see custom solutions that are tailored to the mining market via custom silicon and drivers. With this, we would see expanded ASPs but it will all depend on pricing and resell value to the miners.

The miners mentality is to push the cards as hard as possible to get maximum ROI in the shortest amount of time. Once the graphics card is no longer profitable to mine with they are resold on platforms such as eBay. Thus if the cards are not much cheaper or do not perform to a superior level that justifies the purchase miners will simply stick with the gaming graphics cards since they will have higher resell value. The generation one mining cards that are simply headless graphics cards with no video output will have little resell value and from a miners standpoint this is undesirable.



Mr. Hari Point #3 - "Rising crypto currency prices does not equate to sustainable share gains.”



From a traders prospective, the problem with this thought process is it tries to guess the long term while ignoring the short term or trying to paint a dark picture. If AMD has the likely hood of beating earnings and popping in the short term then do I really care if the share gains are sustainable? No... I do not because long term we have several core markets to take AMD higher such as EPYC, Ryzen, AI / machine learning, and of course Vega to give us sustainable share gains via growth. Thus we can profit from short term pops in price while riding the long term trend.



Assessment



Short term, we assess that AMD will beat earnings. By how much you ask? That is anyone's guess. It depends on how much inventory was floating around world-wide, how fast they can replenish the stock of cards to distributors, and how they determine when a sale is made. AMD did mention recently they only record a sale once the product is actually sold and not just stuffed into the channel.

(Channel stuffing is where you cram all your product into a distributor before earnings to inflate the numbers, but you cannot actually sell the product. This can lead to excessive inventory, write offs, and returns.)



It will also depend on how fast they can produce new GPUs and ship them to market. Overall though, we disagree with point #3 because it ignores the short-term, worldwide demand and how AMD has literally sold out of ALL of its AMD RX 470, 480, 570, and 580 line. Obviously, this was unanticipated and will impact AMDs numbers in a positive manner.

Ask yourself, do you honestly think selling out ALL of your graphic cards worldwide would not impact the earnings for this quarter?





How We Are Playing It.



Given our assessment that crypto-sales are going to favorably impact AMD with a surprise beat in earnings, we want to play risky this earnings season. AMDs earnings are rumored to be on July 31st with projections of -.02 cent loss. We think they will beat that, thus this is how we will play it:



A) We will initiate a risky strategy of buying short-term calls before earnings, where the time value of the option is diminished. We want to capture the possibility of a pop in share price due to a beat but we do not want to play much for time value.



B) At the same time, we have covered calls in place that we can buy and sell in case the stock does a pull back or simply trades sideways. (Author note: Since starting on this article AMD has indeed pulled back and we bought back some of the covered calls and puts we sold for a profit).



C) While too early to determine we may or may not buy some cheap puts as insurance because as confidant as we are about AMD this quarter, life does throw unexpected curve balls. It is best to insure and burn a nickel rather than lose a dollar.



D) We have expanded our common stock holdings per the pullback.



E) We have purchased a moderate size position of Jan 2018 $13 strikes at $2.11. This gives us some time cushion in case things go south.



Conclusion

The analyst at Goldman Sachs is on the hook since AMD continues to spike north and pull back only to spike again. Expect more downgrades in a bid to push the stock south. This is not a bad thing though as we can play these dips to our advantage. Thus in the short term prepare for AMD to beat earnings as crypto madness and GPU sales are fueling revenue.



Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own AMD common stock as well as Calls for Jan 2018 at strikes of $13, $14, $16 and $19.