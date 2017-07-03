Qatar: Middle Eastern Boomtown

Cutter. Kattar. Qatar - pick your favorite. Consuming the headlines of Middle Eastern news over the past several weeks, this Connecticut-sized (81% size of Connecticut by land area) country has arguably risen to prominence as a regional power. Even before the abrupt blockade by its neighbors, Qatar caught my eye and enthralled me to do some more research on the rising peninsular nation.

One of Qatar’s most well-known stories is its hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This will be the first time that the event is held in the Middle East, and even with average high temperatures reaching 77-86°F in November and December, the nation has a plan to accommodate players and fans with modular-roof, air-conditioned stadiums. Since the World Cup moved to a total of 64 matches in 1998, the average attendance per match was 48,173.

This means greater than 3 million attendees over the span of the competition. By looking at the 2010 Qatar bid, the 12-stadium planned capacity, 9 of which will be new, might be able to handle this average depending on match distribution among stadiums. Qatari officials have been estimating that approximately 1 million foreign visitors will flock to the country for the event. This would temporarily increase the nation’s population by 44%. Talk about infrastructure strain (more on that later).

Figure 1. Renderings of Qatar World Cup Stadiums

How did Qatar get to where it’s at today?

In 2006, Qatar became the world’s leading exporter of liquified natural gas and owner of about 13% of the world’s reserves. The overall global demand for natural gas has and will continue to grow for decades to come according to the EIA which has positioned Qatar as the wealthiest nation in the world in GDP [PPP] per capita at approximately $133,000 (see latest IMF, CIA, and World Bank estimates).

As of 2016, the CIA estimated that Qatar’s population stood at 2.26M inhabitants, of which only about 12% were indigenous Qatari. Many of these expatriate citizens have migrated to Qatar in search of work in the fossil fuel and bustling construction industries.

Figure 2. Pearl GTL (gas-to-liquid) plant

What ties these previous topics together?

As a majority of Qatar’s revenues are derived from fossil fuels, the Qatar National Vision 2030 has laid out a plan to try to diversify the national economy. One of the largest commitments the government has made is to infrastructure. According to Qatar’s 2017 budget proposal, approximately $11.5B will be spent on infrastructure, representing 21% of the full year’s expenditures.

As a reference, in 2014, the US spent $416B on infrastructure, representing 4x less dollars spent per capita than Qatar plans to spend in 2017. Now, take this with a grain of salt as the years don’t match up and the definition of “infrastructure” is most likely not exact among the two countries. My main point is to highlight the massive commitment the Qatari government is putting on infrastructure.

Below are some high-profile projects currently being carried out in the country and their impacts. You can check out a longer list of projects in this 2017 Qatar Construction Industry report.

Hamad International Airport

In 2016, the airport witnessed 37M total passengers propelling it into 50th place globally with a 20% increase over 2015. The new $10B addition aims to accommodate capacity of 65M passengers annually. This includes construction of a brand new terminal and is planned to be completed prior to the world cup. Hamad International Airport recently became the 6th location in the world to receive the prestigious Skytrax 5-star airport award.

Qatar National Rail Scheme

Qatar Rail was established in 2011 as a state-owned company and has been given the gargantuan task of constructing $40B worth of projects. This includes a majority-subterranean Doha metro with four different lines, two light rail lines in Lusail, and five long distance (three mixed, one high-speed passenger, and one freight) lines.

New Doha Port (Hamad Port)

When the second stage is complete in 2020 (moved the schedule to the left by 10 years), this massive facility should be capable of supporting 6M TEUs/year, propelling it to 24th place in the global rankings as of 2015, if all other ports held constant. The much smaller, existing Doha Port will be reportedly turned into a cruise ship hub in time to start providing temporary housing at the World Cup.

New Orbital Highway

Coming in at 195 km, the new highway carving along the country from Al Khor in the north to Mesaieed (Hamad Port) in the south has reportedly reduced travel times by approximately 50%. Now half of the country can be crossed in a mere 1¼ hours! Strategically, 2/7 of the lanes are for trucks meant to carry resources from the new port to the interior of the country as well as ease the travel burden to the Abu Samra border crossing.

Figure 3. New Orbital Highway map and travel statistics

Bul Hanine Redevelopment

At current production rates, the Bul Hanine oil field east of the peninsula produces about 40 kbpd. When the $11B redevelopment is complete, that rate will be bumped to 90 kbpd.

Barzan North Field Development

Qatar’s North field – shared with Iran – is the largest natural gas field in the world. This development project would boost production 15% from 9.6 to 11 Bscfpd (billion standard cubic feet per day).

You’ll notice that not all of these projects on the 2017 report are funded by the Qatari government and include nothing on the stadiums being erected for the World Cup. These also don’t include minor infrastructure improvements that I guarantee that are concurrently underway such as road resurfacing, sewage improvements, telecom upgrades, etc.

All of the aforementioned projects and those listed in the 2017 report are planned to be completed prior to 2022, which should come as no surprise to anyone. Qatar is aiming for a proud and outstanding display as it hosts the globe’s most popular sport. I am not here to predict if they will pull it off, but the capital is certainly flowing, and many of the projects will certainly be vital past 2022 to the growing nation.

Bottom Line

The goal of this article isn’t to point out any one specific company that may benefit from the up-tempo Qatari construction industry and overall economic boom. My focus was on highlighting a lesser discussed subject that is overlooked on typical news outlets. This is more of an objective analysis with no controversies or glaring bias strewn in.

The recent blockade of the country might impact the above info depending on the overall length and severity. Since outcomes dependent on situations like this are hard to predict, I will not even attempt to speculate on how it will play out. My hope is that people interested in global development as well as those that want to delve into international investing might use this publication as a stepping stone to further their research.

As this is my first article written for Seeking Alpha, please critique as I want to sharpen my writing skills and provide people with greater insight into global topics. Thank you!