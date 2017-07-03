Is Golub Capital BDC Finally A Buy?

This article was available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends before the markets opened on June 7, 2017, and included the following for Golub Capital BDC (GBDC):

Buy/Sell Recommendations

Suggested Short-Term and Long-Term Pricing

Dividend Coverage and Earnings Projections

I have updated the projections for GBDC to take into account the recent accretive equity offering of 1.75 million shares announced on June 6, 2017. There is a good chance that the offering was due to higher-than-expected originations in calendar Q2 2017, including a portion of the $375 million of capital recently raised by Golub Capital to support the acquisition of Halogen Software by Saba Software, a cloud-based talent management software company as discussed in the updated "TSLX: Projections & Pricing" for TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX).

However, I am expecting meaningful repayments including Atkins Nutritional and Market Track as well as others in the coming quarters as discussed later.

There was no additional information included in the SEC filings other than some of the potential "use of proceeds" including the capitalization of its Senior Loan Fund ("SLF") and/or its recent SBIC license (both discussed later).

"A portion of the net proceeds may be utilized to capitalize SLF. A portion of the net proceeds may also be used to capitalize SBIC VI, our SBIC subsidiary, following which we expect SBIC VI to issue debentures guaranteed by the SBA and make investments in accordance with our investment strategy.”

On the most recent earnings call, management was asked about raising capital and the ability to deploy in a competitive lending environment:

Q. "So with the heated environment, you have kind of two components you have. Your stock price is currently at a level where you guys have maybe the lowest cost of capital that you guys have ever had. So it's very accretive to book value and also you can deploy that capital or you guys or investors to demand a very low return on that capital being raise today. However, we have an environment where, as you have mentioned that it's very tough to put capital to work at good risk adjusted returns. So just from a high level philosophical standpoint, I mean how are you viewing these conflicting dynamics as far as capital raising in today's environment.” A. "To be honest, we don’t view this environment as different from prior environments. Our rule of thumb for expanding GBDC has always been the same, going back to April of 2010, which will raise additional capital if it's good for existing shareholders, new shareholders and the company. And in order for that to be true, we need to be confident that we will be able to deploy any new capital raised reasonably quickly and at returns that are incrementally good for existing shareholders and the company. So to us, there is kind of two elements to this. There is the math and there is the pipeline. And we look at those all the time.”

Repayments: As mentioned in the previous reports, there will likely be meaningful repayments in the coming quarters. On April 11, 2017, Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. (CPAA) and Atkins Nutritionals Inc. agreed to merge and create a new holding company called The Simply Good Foods Co. and will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SMPL" that will likely include upside equity valuation. On April 7, 2017, it was announced that Qlik Technologies (NASDAQ:QLIK) is in the market to refinance its $1.075 billion unitranche loan originated in 2016 to support the buyout by Thoma Bravo. GBDC has a $17 million One Stop loan with QLIK that accounts for around 1.0% of the portfolio. On April 17, 2017, Vista Equity Partners announced the acquisition of Market Track which accounts for around 2.1% of GBDC's portfolio and will likely be refinanced with potential equity upside.

Even after taking into account these repayments, management would not be raising additional equity capital unless they were "confident that we will be able to deploy any new capital raised reasonably quickly and at returns that are incrementally good for existing shareholders and the company". It should also be noted that the company was slightly under its targeted leverage at the end of calendar Q1 2017:

"Our GAAP debt to equity ratio was 0.96 times at March 31, while our regulatory debt to equity ratio was 0.64 times. These are slightly below our target." "I am pleased to see that overall level of activity that we are seeing in our pipeline seems a bit better in calendar Q2 than it did in Q1. But I think it's too early to be translating that into any prediction about calendar Q2 originations."

On January 12, 2017, GBDC announced that it had received approval for a third license from the Small Business Administration (SBA) that gives the company access to a maximum of $350 million of SBA debentures. I have assumed that the company will deploy the additional equity capital, while keeping leverage consistent with previously discussed target levels (see below).

"I think we are comfortable going a little bit higher than 1.0 GAAP leverage. We tend to focus more heavily on regulatory leverage. We’ve talked before about having targets in place of a little bit over 1.0 on GAAP leverage and approximately 0.75 on regulatory leverage.”

As mentioned earlier, there is a good chance that the proceeds of the recent equity offering(s) is to capitalize its SBIC IV and Senior Loan Fund (“SLF”). Management mentioned the following on the recent call:

“Assuming we find attractive investment opportunities to deploy, one of the ways is to grow our SBIC debentures outstanding. As of quarter end, we have about $65 million of undrawn SBIC debentures. And we do view that program as being a very attractive source of financing. There are, probably everybody knows there are restrictions on what kinds of loans can go into in SBIC. So it's not as simple as saying, hey, we are just going to deploy those in the next few deals we do. We need to match appropriate transactions to ensure eligibility and compliance with all the SBIC rules.”

GBDC remains a component in my suggested 'Risk Averse' portfolio for many reasons, including 88% of the portfolio in senior secured and One Stop loans and one of the lowest stated portfolio yields in the industry (typically indicating higher credit quality). GBDC's continued focus on 'quality over quantity' has led to a reduced portfolio yield, but dividend coverage has remained relatively stable due to the investor friendly incentive fee structure (discussed later). Since the beginning of 2013, GBDC's portfolio yield has declined from 9.5% to 7.7% but still covered its dividend with core NII. The company is not reliant on non-recurring fee and dividend income, and as mentioned in previous reports, there is the potential for higher yields from reinvestment and growth of its SLF in the coming quarters as discussed on the recent call:

“We do see an opportunity to continue to grow our senior loan fund over time. We have grown it now to substantial size. If we get to the, up $350 million in assets today, and we think that there will be opportunities for us to continue to grow that. We are nowhere near a constraint on the use of our 30% bucket. But we are not going to rush it. We are not going to push it. We are going to grow it as we see appropriate loans to put into that joint venture.”

As mentioned in the BDC Buzz Positions report, I purchased additional shares of GBDC (along with many other BDCs on 1/20/16) as I believe this is one of the higher quality BDCs. GBDC is consistently priced at a premium, likely related to investors seeking safer BDCs with predictable and consistent net asset value ("NAV") per share growth and dividend coverage. Other reasons for its premium pricing include having a high water mark fee structure, access to increased SBIC leverage and its higher quality portfolio. As discussed later and in the Interest Rate Sensitivity Comparison report, I consider GBDC to be one of the best-positioned BDCs for rising interest rates.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, GBDC hit my base case projections with net investment income ("NII") excluding a $0.9 million accrual for the capital gain incentive fee, of $0.32 per share.

"Net investment income or as I call it, income before credit losses was $16.5 million for the quarter or $0.30 a share as compared to $16.9 million or $0.31 a share for the quarter ended December 31. If we exclude the $0.9 million GAAP accruals with a capital gains incentive fee, net investment income was $17.4 million or $0.32 per share as compared to $17.4 million or $0.32 per share for the prior quarter. Consistent with previous quarters, we have provided net investment income per share excluding the GAAP capital gains incentive fee accrual because we think this adjusted NII is a more meaningful measure.”

As mentioned in the Dividend Coverage Levels report, GBDC remains a 'Level 1' dividend coverage BDC implying that the company is more "likely to increase and/or pay special dividends with less need to reach for yield". On November 16, 2016, the company declared its first special dividend of $0.25 that was paid in December 2016. There is a good chance that this will continue as the company has additional undistributed income and gains on a GAAP basis.

Higher quality BDCs tend to support regular dividends with recurring NII and pay special/supplemental dividends supported by additional income and/or capital gains usually through equity investments, similar to Main Street Capital (MAIN). Many BDCs retain undistributed income and some incur excise taxes rather than pay out to shareholders as they see it as "cheap capital" to reinvest and grow the portfolio. GBDC has chosen to a pay special dividend to avoid excise tax and will raise capital through accretive equity offerings as needed. See discussions below.

"So many managers are reluctant to first to pay out special distribution because they earn fees on capital that they keep within the vehicle. Our approach is a little different. Our approach is to think about this from the perspective of what's good for shareholders and that led us to the inclusion that the right answer was to pay a special distribution.”

GBDC has predictably boring NII of $0.32 each quarter (see table below) that is mostly due to its fee structure (discussed later) combined with strong portfolio credit quality. The financial projections at the end of this report use a wide range of assumptions, but because of the incentive fee hurdle, the dividend is consistently covered by design.

GBDC has one of the most investor friendly fee structures, with a base management fee that is calculated at an annual rate of 1.375% (compared to 1.75% to 2.00%, for many) of average adjusted gross assets, excluding cash and cash equivalents. GBDC is a 'high water mark' BDC which means that its incentive fee structure protects total returns to shareholders by taking into account capital losses when calculating the income portion of the fee. Incentive fees are paid after the hurdle rate is reached, requiring a minimum return on net assets of 8% annually. Once this hurdle is reached, the advisor is entitled to 100% of the income up to 10%. This 'catch-up' provision catches up the incentives to 20% of pre-incentive fee net investment income and then the advisor is paid 20% after the 'catch-up'. However, GBDC is currently between the 8% and 10% hurdles so its incentive fees are much lower and basically ensures dividend coverage.

Portfolio credit quality remains strong with no new non-accruals and low non-accrual investments as a percentage of total investments at cost and fair value of 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

"The percentages of investments risk rated at 5 or 4, our two highest categories, remained stable and continue to represent over 85% of the portfolio. The percentage of 5 risk rated accounts increased during the quarter as several large investments were upgraded from a 4 to 5. We anticipate that this increase is temporary as a few of these investments are expected to pay off through the quarter ended June 30.”

GBDC has increased its NAV per share in 18 out of the last 19 quarters after excluding the impact from its recent special dividend of $0.25 (see chart below).

"Net asset value for share rose to $15.88 at March 31, from $15.74 at December 31. This was due to a combination of net income in excess of our quarterly dividend and accretion from the follow-on common stock offering we did in March 2017 as a premium to NAV per share.”

Credit Platform & Scale:

There are certain BDCs that benefit from having an external manager providing scale, relationships and an experienced credit platform. GBDC is clearly one of these BDCs with an external manager, Golub Capital, that has over $20 billion in assets under management as discussed below, and I believe that this is an important distinction for many reasons, including access to a larger deal pipeline and the ability to invest across multiple platforms with less conflicts of interest. Golub Capital is clearly one of the higher credit quality platforms with excellent underwriting and will likely continue to outperform to deliver consistent returns to shareholders.

"Across a variety of private funds, separate accounts, funds of one, as well as the BDCs Golub Capital today manages about $18 billion [now $20 billion] in capital. So that GBDC represents about 10% of the total platform. We are big believers in diversification. So we do not feel comfortable making real lumpy commitments. So we today are frequently looking at transactions in that as big as the $200 million to $300 million size range, where we would hold the full facilities.”

On February 27, 2017, GBDC and GC Advisors received exemptive relief from the SEC to permit greater flexibility to negotiate the terms of co-investments. This is a meaningful development that allows GBDC to take on larger investments and spread them across the platform for continued portfolio diversification. Historically, GBDC has had a steady inflow of new investments each quarter that has been partially offset by exits, sales and repayments:

General Market Discussion:

The following comments are from David Golub (CEO of GBDC) who is likely one of the most well-respected managers in the middle market lending arena:

"So there is an inconsistency that we are seeing right now between equity markets and confidence indicators on the one hand and disappointing consumer spending and profit numbers on the other hand. Our sense is this inconsistency implies that we are going to see one of two futures. The first is, we may shortly see a deceleration in consumer spending, business investment and economic growth, that’s the good side case. And the second is that we are stuck with muddling growth and the equity markets are over-optimistic. As I said before in last quarter when we talked about it, our plan is to be prepared for both. We think investing in loans to healthy resilient middle market companies with a top of their capital structure, will lead to us benefitting if economic growth accelerates. In that scenario we should see more deal flow and better credit results.” “But if on the other hand, growth remains muddling and my personal view is that's the more likely scenario. Then we will see a marked increase in middle market defaults and credit losses but our senior portfolio should continue to perform reasonably well. And we will be well positioned to be able to take advantage of widening spreads and more attractive opportunities that come out of a more challenged credit environment. No matter the scenario, our goals were the same. We seek to sustain our long-term track record of consistent premium returns.”

Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis

Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in the level of interest rates. As of March 31, 2017, 99.5% of portfolio debt investments (at fair value) bore interest at variable rates and the weighted average LIBOR floor on the loans subject to floating interest rates was 1.03%. However, around 67% of its borrowings are at variable rates. I consider GBDC to have better-than-average positioning for rising interest rates.

Comparable Lower-Yield BDCs

The following table is similar to the one used in "A New, High-Quality BDC IPO From The Carlyle Group" that discussed adding TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) to my list of active coverage. After taking into account special dividends paid over the last 12 months, GBDC currently has an average dividend yield and price-to-NAV compared to many of its peers.

Current BDC Market

As mentioned in "BDCs Are Heading Into Oversold Territory Providing Investors With 9.7% Average Dividend Yields," plenty of BDCs are currently below my short-term target prices, providing investors with:

Higher dividend yields

Potential for capital gains

Total returns that are very likely to beat the S&P 500

For investors that are focused on sustainable dividends and capital preservation

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBDC, MAIN, SLRC, TSLX, GSBD, PFLT, TCPC, CGBD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.