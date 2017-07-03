Micron's Stock: Bull Flag Formation

With a low valuation and strong growth, the stock is likely to break out above $33.

Micron (MU) had a great run over the past year. The stock went from a 52-week low of $11.50 to a 52-week high of $32.96. Despite that run, the stock is still trading with an attractive valuation based on future earnings. Micron’s growth prospects remain positive, which is likely to drive the stock higher over the next year.

Micron’s stock is now consolidating between $30 and $33. This is a natural occurrence since the stock experienced such a strong rise over the past year. I think that the stock will breakout above $33 and move towards $40 over the next 12 months.

Bull Flag Formation

With Independence Day upon us, technical traders will like to see the bull flag formation in Micron’s stock in addition to seeing the U.S. flag waving on flagpoles throughout the country. The bull flag formation reflects Micron stock’s strong uptrend and consolidation period. The flag or consolidation period typically precedes the next move higher for a stock. I only use technical indicators along with fundamentals. With that said, Micron has the fundamentals for the stock to break higher out of this consolidation period.

The consolidation period is likely the result of some large traders taking profits after such a strong run-up in the stock price. There are many players in the market that like to lock-in profits after short-term runs. The selling is mostly likely causing the consolidation period.

The sideways action during the consolidation period reflects that there are still others buying the stock, keeping the price relatively steady. If overall interest in the stock was negative (with the majority of investors selling), then the stock would likely break lower. With strong fundamentals, I expect increased interest among investors for Micron’s stock, which will allow for a break higher than the current $30 to $33 range.

Fundamentals Supporting a Move Higher

Micron is achieving growth as a result of high demand for its DRAM and NAND memory and flash storage products. The current strength for Micron’s products is coming from strong demand for mobile devices, vehicles, cloud, and networking.

Micron’s DRAM sales increased 70% and NAND sales increased 40% for the first nine months of 2017 over the same period in 2016. This sales strength was a result of strong demand across key markets with increases in gigabit production.

I think Micron is positioned well to benefit from these markets in the near term. The company is also likely to benefit from new developing markets such as autonomous driving, machine learning, the internet of things, etc. further into the future.

Through 2020, Micron is likely to benefit from high DRAM demand from the continued growth in key markets. According to IC Insights, DRAM sales are expected to grow at 39% in 2017. One of the main drivers for this sales growth is a 37% increase in DRAM average selling prices. The market is showing high demand for DRAM for data centers, vehicle infotainment/safety systems, and smartphones. The DRAM price strength reflects this high demand along with a tight supply.

Smartphone shipments are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6% through 2020. The growth for smartphones is being driven by increased use in developing countries. This steady growth will help drive Micron’s growth for its DRAM.

IC Insights also expects NAND sales to grow at 25% in 2017. NAND average selling prices are expected to increase 22% this year. Micron will benefit from this growth as the company transitions to 3D NAND, which allows for higher storage capacity at a lower cost per bit.

The company returned to positive free cash flow for fiscal Q3 after spending more on CapEx than operating cash flow in prior quarters. This demonstrates that Micron can operate with shareholder-friendly free cash flow, which can be used for further expansion or share repurchases.

Low Valuation

Today’s market may be expensive but Micron is one of the few names selling at a bargain. It is currently trading at about 5X expected 2018 EPS of $5.61. This is significantly lower than the S&P 500’s (SPY) forward PE of 18.6. It is also lower than the Memory Chip Semiconductor industry’s average forward PE of about 6.

Micron also trades below its large cap individual competitors. Intel (INTC), Western Digital (WDC), and Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) (OTC:HXSCF) are trading with higher forward PE ratios of 11, 11, and 5.6 respectively. So, I think Micron has more room for PE expansion. The stock is likely to move higher as Micron continues its strong earnings growth.

The Risks

There is a lot of positivity and high expectations regarding DRAM and NAND sales. If these sales projections come in less than expected, it could cause a sell-off for Micron and related companies. Delays for new smartphone models could also cause the stock to sell-off. For example, Apple (AAPL) is due to release a new iPhone in September. However, if something happens that would cause a delay in new model shipments, it could negatively impact Micron. Something similar could happen if NAND sales came in less than expected.

Conclusion

The bull flag formation indicates that the stock may break out from current consolidation. Micron’s fundamentals (low valuation and strong consensus earnings growth of 39% for 2018) will help drive the stock to outperform the S&P 500 at least over the next 12 months. Micron’s growth is being driven by strong demand for DRAM and NAND for numerous markets.

Catalysts that will allow the stock to break out include: earnings upgrades from Micron or other analysts, a new acquisition announcement, and future positive earnings reports. There has been some consolidation in the industry with Western Digital (WDC) acquiring SanDisk and Micron acquiring Inotera last year. Now, with $4 billion in cash and with a return to positive free cash flow, the company could be looking for another acquisition.

With Micron trading below the industry average and its peers, I think it is reasonable for the stock to significantly appreciate over the next 12 months. This will be driven by earnings growth from the current low valuation.

