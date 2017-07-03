Insteel Industries: Finding Safety In Steel

Steel remains a very cautious area of interest for me, and like I have recommended in the past, I think investors need to pick their spots carefully. Niche producers, such as Steel Dynamics (STLD) which I’ve covered in the past, seem best positioned from a risk/reward perspective. Often, such producers, even if they are in rather ubiquitous product lines, see more stable demand and less lumpiness in average selling prices over economic cycles. Over time, this leads to healthier balance sheets and more predictable cash flows. Insteel Industries (IIIN) is another one of these quality little steel companies. Despite a paltry $620M market cap, making the company an incredibly small fish in a pond full of massive integrated steel companies, Insteel Industries has not posted a full year GAAP net income loss at any time over the past five years. Given the steel environment over the past five years, that is an accomplishment that few in the industry can boast of. Like most steel stocks, shares have retreated as Trump-related fervor in the industrials/basic materials sectors has waned However, is the price right today?

Business Overview

Insteel operations within the niche welded wire reinforcement and pre-stressed concrete strand (“PC strand”) products. Substantially all (85%) of sales are directed towards domestic non-residential construction end markets, which is obviously a cyclical and seasonal market. Shipments are highest between April and September when weather conditions are most conducive to construction activity, with shipments falling heading into the winter months. Keep in mind these are somewhat commoditized products; welded wire reinforcement is most often used as reinforcement in concrete as a lower cost substitute for hot-rolled rebar. It eliminates the labor of setting rebar, which expedites construction, as well as having higher yield strength. Nonetheless, most construction companies are in the habit of using rebar, so there is a strong case to be made for increased sales at Insteel simply based on market share gains. Beyond these applications, there are also some niche uses where it is used where rebar has no real application (concrete pipe, less thick applications like sidewalks and driveways). PC strand is tensioned wire run through concrete, used to create compression forces within the concrete, allowing it to be set along longer spans and with thinner settings. As a result, real-world applications are where you’d suspect: bridges, parking decks, and buildings with long-running walls.

Within the welded wire reinforcement and PC strand markets, substantially all the competition (Davis Wire, Gerdau Ameristeel, Sumiden Wire Products) are privately held. They also make for compelling takeover targets as a result; Insteel bought Ivy Steel, what once was the second largest producer of welded wire in the U.S. behind Insteel, in 2010 for $50M. Nucor (NUE) does compete in the welded wire segment, but it is just a tiny ancillary business for the steel market. Since Insteel is the largest domestic producer, and the only one with a true national market presence. Current facilities are operating at 60% capacity, particularly after acquiring its second-largest competitor in 2010 for a song at $50M. Insteel has made a habit of this, as it also bought American Spring Wire (second largest PC strand competitor) in 2014 for $34M. These two acquisitions allowed for plant consolidations, reconfiguration and shifts within production, and allowed a better bargaining position with suppliers (raw material costs, reduced freight expense). The end result here is a company with a dominant market position within a small niche market - one with plenty of capacity for volume growth that Insteel could turn on at a moment’s notice.

Current Financials

Unfortunately, Insteel has had a rough start to fiscal 2017, which has only accelerated share price declines given overall steel stock weakness this year. Expectations were high, and I think the sell-side got a little ahead of itself, particularly in Q2 where the company faced a tough y/y comp due to more unfavorable weather and accelerating raw material costs. It's important to remember that Insteel does not produce raw steel itself in either blast or electric arc furnaces; it simply does not have the capital structure to do so. Instead it buys hot-rolled steel wire rod (as well as shredded scrap to produce PC strand) from both domestic and offshore suppliers. Scrap prices have been moving meaningfully higher over the past year (up from $260/ton to $323/ton, a 24% increase y/y), which has increased input costs. Whenever underlying raw material costs increase in this way, value-add producers like Insteel must pass along price increases to customers; otherwise, gross margin comes under pressure. Given the rapid increase, most producers simply cannot respond quickly enough to adjust contracts for underlying pricing, and Insteel is no different. Gross margin has come under pressure as a result, which has offset some strength in operating expense cost reductions.

Q3 expectations appear to be more favorable, given that earnings estimates have come down more than 10% over the past ninety days. Scrap prices have started to come down some in April and May, and comps versus prior year quarters get easier in the back half of the year. While shipped volumes were weak in Q2, there should be a pull-through of demand from Q2 due to weather. Remember that broad guidance on top-line growth is mid to high single digits annually, which is roughly in-line with trends within blended non-residential and public spending growth.

There are risks, however. While the assumption is that steel producers are going to universally benefit from import protection measures, remember that Insteel is a value-add producer. Depending on market conditions, the company imports up to 30% of its raw material requirements from offshore suppliers. Late in March, a group of domestic steel wire rod producers filed antidumping and countervailing duty cases against ten countries that collectively supplied 50% of imported wire rod last year. Final injury determinations will be found early next year, but this has the possibility of raising raw material costs for Insteel (roughly two thirds of cost of goods sold). Trade cases like these are not unusual, and Insteel has navigated them in the past just fine without any material adverse impact, but it is a facet of the business to be wary of. Management made it clear that it does not act as importer of record, so that it has no exposure to being hit with these antidumping or countervailing duties if they are levied.

Outlook, Valuation

The outlook for private non-residential construction remains favorable: up 7.5% y/y in 2017 thus far. However, public spending was down 8%, and has been trending negative for many months now. This has been a drag on results, but management (and investors) are looking at two potential drivers of a boost in public spending: the impact of the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act (“FAST Act”), as well as any potential boost from Trump’s infrastructure budget plan. The FAST Act authorized $305B of funding over a five-year period, including $226B for federal highway investment. This is the first funding bill in more than a decade that actually puts in place a medium-term plan for America’s highways; the government has been just plugging cracks with short-term extensions for years. Average annual funding is up 10% over previous levels, and the visibility for states and municipalities should favorably impact project mix, increasing locality desire for larger, longer-term projects that require heavy capital outlay (e.g., bridges) which are going to be more likely to require Insteel products. In a similar vein, though still just on paper, Trump’s $1T infrastructure plan, which would be a ten year plan that would boost spending via private sector financing ($167B in equity investment primarily via tax credits, $833B via debt financing) could be a hot contributor to earnings later in the decade.

As far as relative valuation and a fair price goes, the balance sheet here is important. Insteel carries no debt at all, and has no unfunded pension liabilities (the company’s sole pension obligation was terminated last year), which should net it a premium compared to peers, particularly on valuation methods that are neutral on capital structure (EBITDA). At 18.7x next year’s earnings estimates, Insteel trades right in the middle of the pack compared to the small cap steel peer group (Schnitzer Steel (SCHN), Gibraltar Industries (ROCK), Worthington Industries (WOR) as a few examples). Similar valuation results appear on other measures (EV/EBITDA, free cash flow yield). I think there is a tiny, but palpable, inherent discount there.

Insteel should earn around $2.75/share next year, or $80M in pre-tax income. That is going to be a solid jump from this year’s $1.76/share in earnings (mid-point of sell-side consensus, which I agree with). Assumptions here are a turnaround to positive comps in public spending, widening spreads (selling prices versus raw material costs), and continued growth in non-residential construction, which will lead to top-line growth in the double digits next year. That is good enough for $92M in extremely clean EBITDA earnings, or a 6.3x EBITDA multiple. Historically, Insteel has stuck to the 7-9x EBITDA range, and given the runway for future earnings growth off that 2018 base, I think you can make a solid case for a fair valuation at 8x 2018 EBITDA, or 27% upside from current share prices. Risks to that valuation relate primarily to public sector spending trends over the next several years, as well as potential impact from trade duties imposed on overseas suppliers, which could cause contraction in pricing spreads. Overall, Insteel is a great little company with one of the healthier structures within the steel industry. For risk-averse investors that want steel exposure, this is a great way to get it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.