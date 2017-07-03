Dana Incorporated: Upcoming Catalysts Provide Re-Pricing Opportunity

Introduction

Dana (NYSE:DAN) is a very well-run company in a cyclical, slow growing industry. Despite management employing an asset light operating model and doggedly maintaining margins, the company’s PE multiple remains well below comparable companies with similar returns. This disconnect appears to be linked to a recent history of declining revenues driven primarily by factors outside of management’s control, however, a growing order back-log is set to reverse this trend. The return of sales growth is expected to pave the way for increased margins and earnings growth. Together, these factors can drive significant stock price appreciation as they typically lead to multiple expansion on rising earnings. Moreover, even without management’s growth expectations, the company’s underappreciated business model provides significant room to buy back stock and increase dividends to ultimately boost stock price.

Company Description

Dana is a manufacturer of car parts that relate specifically to power conveyance and energy management. Founded in 1904, the company employs approximately 25,000 people in 25 countries on six continents. Its solutions are sold into 4 different market segments:

Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies (45% of revenues) Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies (21% of revenues) Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies (16% of revenues) Power Technologies (18% of revenues)

Future segment growth will be driven by tightening emission regulations, a growing appetite for more “sustainable” modes of transportation, and the rise of autonomous vehicle operation. Dana’s global presence and its support of all major vehicle markets will help the company gain market share as vehicle manufacturing continues to rationalize and grow modestly. As one of the most efficient companies in its industry (in terms of non-current asset productivity – Appendix B), Dana is well positioned to compete on price, potentially gaining market share.

Revenue Growth and Margins

Dana’s stock represents an attractive opportunity as critical profitability metrics are set to improve.

Chart 1: Dana’s Five-Year Revenue History

As the blue line illustrates, nominal revenues have declined over 20%. Even with significant currency headwinds removed (red line) and numerous acquisitions occurring over this time period, revenue growth has not materialized. This fact is largely explained by two significant events:

The company’s closure and write off of its Venezuela operations The loss of a significant contract with Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR)

The company is now at an inflection point where organic revenue growth will return. This new growth will be driven by three factors:

Dana’s large and growing backlog of domestic platform wins. The stabilization of the off-highway market. The off-highway aftermarket has stabilized which is a leading indicator for off-highway demand. The recovery of emerging markets will reverse a 5yr headwind in Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies and Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies divisions.

Against this backdrop, management has been excellent in maintaining margins in the face of declining revenues.

Table 1:

Management Guidance

Management forecasts a 9% CAGR in revenues through 2019 and targets an increase in revenues from $5.8 billion to $7.2 billion by 2019 (Chart 2). $1 billion of the $1.4 billion increase comes organically from Dana’s backlog. The remainder will be derived through strategic acquisitions and stabilizing end-market demand. Beyond growing revenues, the acquisitions allow management to leverage their supply-chain-expertise, improving overall returns and creating additional value for shareholders.

Chart 2: Management’s latest sales guidance

In addition to sales growth, management expects margins to increase by 1.5% from 2017 levels and 2.0% from 2016 levels (Chart 3).

Chart 3: Managements latest EBITDA guidance

Provided management executes this plan, revenue growth will not only return, earnings growth will accelerate.

Why Trust Management?

Management can be relied upon for two reasons:

A successful history of execution A compensation structure that rewards management to hit its stated targets

Table 2:

The last column of Table 2 shows the standard deviation of DAN’s value drivers. The two most critical expenses, cost of goods net of depreciation and amortization (COGS, net D&A) and Selling, general and administration expenses, vary by 0.6% and 0.5% respectively. Such small variances indicate that management has a firm handle on operations despite declining revenues. In addition, maintaining margins is an important aspect of management’s incentive plan, providing reassurance that Dana’s current margin structure is sustainable.

Table 4: Dana’s Proxy Goals and Payout

Beyond the income statement, a look at Dana’s proxy reveals how management is incentivized to invest prudently with 50% of their long-term-incentive bonus linked to return on invested capital targets (i.e. margins x asset-turnover). The other 50% is linked to total shareholder return (TSR). Provided management acts in its own best interest, they will only invest in projects with an incremental return on invested capital of at least 18.3%. Should no projects be available at that level of return, the cash will be returned to shareholders (through buy backs and dividends) to drive the stock price higher.

No Credit for Past-performance Or Forthcoming Growth

Despite the decline in revenues (Table 2), the company’s 5yr average year-end return on invested capital is still 12.4%. While this is well below management’s targets (and explains why they did not receive a long-term bonus), management is not getting credit for its long-term performance.

When analyzing S&P 400 midcap index companies with returns on invested capital (ROIC) between 12% to 21%, these companies trade at a median multiple of 20x forward earnings. As of 6-6-2017, DAN trades at a forward multiple of ~11x analysts’ estimates. In comparison, companies that trade at 11x forward earnings exhibit returns on invested capital of 6.1%. This disconnect would only occur if investors doubt management’s guidance or if the current rate of return is unsustainable. [1]

Management – Putting Their Money Where Their Mouth Is

It is important to note that despite not earning LTIs, management has proceeded to invest, raising overall CAPEX guidance. This is in direct response to the building backlog orders and clearly illustrates management’s confidence in hitting their overall return goals of 18%+. Given these actions, it is reasonable to count on a level of revenue growth, as well as margin improvement going forward.

Despite increased investments and declining revenues, management has actively returned cash to shareholders.

Chart 4: Dan’s dividend per share and average diluted shares outstanding.

As Chart 4 indicates, management has reduced the share count by 20% while increasing dividends by approximately the same amount over the last 4yrs.

10yr Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

Management is clearly optimistic about the next few years, however, given the history of the industry, it is not prudent to assume that such a large improvement is sustainable. Taking into account DAN’s historical performance, past variances and current backlogs give rise to the following inputs (Appendix A):

10 yr revenue growth of 2.3% (in-line with overall auto industry growth, management is guiding to 9% CAGR, by 2019) Average EBITDA margins of 11.4% (equal to 2017 margins x-one time items, management is guiding to 1.5% improvement by 2019) Average non-current asset productivity of 2.61x (this is below the 5yr average, but allows for gradual improvement back to the company’s 5yr average) Historical standard deviations.

A Monte Carlo simulation in a DCF model produces the following distribution of present values:

Chart 5: Present Value of The Sustainable Free Cash Flow Available to Equity Holders

Chart 5 illustrates the distribution of DAN’s free cash flow, putting today’s equity value of ~$3.196B into a meaningful context. As of 6-6-2017 DAN’s market cap is below 95%+ of sustainable outcomes, meaning that today’s market-cap is significantly under-estimating the present value of free cash flows the company is likely to produce. Said another way, it is highly improbable that today’s market cap is at risk, provided the inputs are reasonably close to reality. In addition, Chart 5 highlights that if DAN were to trade in-line with its ROIC comps, or roughly 18x earnings, its market cap would be approximately $5.0B (the midpoint).

Multiple Expansion Not Necessary

All other things being equal, for DAN’s market cap to increase to the midpoint of the distribution, investors must be willing to pay more for the present value of DAN’s overall cash flow. Given the auto industry’s high cyclicality, investors may not give DAN the same level of respect awarded to its economic peers. Fortunately, multiple expansion is not the only way to increase a stock price. The disconnect between the stock’s current multiple and DAN’s historical ROIC of ~12.4% provides management the opportunity to buy-back stock at a substantial discount.

Table 4: The effect of reducing the share count by 5% a year, given the different present values levels illustrated in Chart 5.

Conclusion

The current stock price of $22 implies a massive long-term decline in DAN’s historical operations, specifically a collapse in ROIC to ~6% vs the 5yr historical average of ~12.4%. A decline of this magnitude is highly unlikely given management’s successful history and shareholder friendly compensation structure. In addition, the company’s growing backlog is evidence that returns should improve, not decline. This results in two important takeaways:

The company’s backlog, stable margin history, and ability to maintain efficient use of assets, all provide upside catalysts from today’s levels. When combined with a persistent share count reduction, significant price appreciation is made possible from both increased earnings growth and multiple expansion. Even if DAN’s multiples do not improve, their share buyback program and dividend increases will support a share price beyond current levels.

In conclusion, DAN offers an investment opportunity with a significant margin of safety combined with the opportunity for significant price appreciation. Gains of more than 50% are not improbable provided management continues its operational success. To the extent management hits their targets over the next few years and multiple expansion occurs, the potential for returns grows significantly larger.

[1] All data from Ycharts screens as of 6-22-2017. Screens run on S&P400 Mid cap index.

