Tesla: Forecast Lowered Again?

Late Sunday night, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted an update on the progress of the Model 3. While his opening quote talked about regulatory requirements being hit two weeks ahead of schedule, his production ramp seems to have been another lowering of his forecasts. As the news has been digested, along with some weak US sales data, Tesla shares have lost all of their early Monday gains.

While Musk originally guided for production of 100,000 to 200,000 Model 3 vehicles this year, that forecast was reduced to about 80,000 in a "perfect scenario." However, Musk is now only calling for about 100 vehicles in August and 1,500 in September, making it seem like 50,000 vehicles of production will be some sort of major accomplishment.

With the company hoping for production of about 20,000 in December, a majority of those vehicles likely won't be delivered into 2018. Perhaps a realistic expectation now for Model 3 deliveries this year is around 25,000. We already knew that Tesla likely wouldn't blow past the 50k delivery number this year because it would put the company close to topping the 200k EV credit threshold and thus starting the clock on the phase-out of the $7,500 US credit.

We also are waiting for the company to release its Q2 production and delivery numbers, which should be here soon. However, InsideEvs has just reported its June US estimates for Tesla, and the numbers are not good. For the Model S and X, the figure estimated was 4,550 vehicles, down from 6,200 seen in March, the third month of Q1. According to the site, Tesla delivered 9,740 vehicles in the US during Q2, down from 10,400 in Q1.

While the company did guide to a sequential quarterly decline in deliveries, this drop in the US means other regions will need to come in around flat to hit my estimate of 24,000, which was below the StreetAcount estimate of 24,185. If the company falls below this, combined with guidance for lower gross margins and higher operating expenses, a huge Q2 loss could facilitate the need for another capital raise, especially with this slow Model 3 ramp.

As we pass noon on the US East Coast, Tesla shares have dipped into the red, dipping below the $360 level. In the pre-market, shares had rallied as high as $373.64 on the Model 3 news, but perhaps Musk has just lowered Tesla's forecast for 2017 again. InsideEvs has reported weak US Q2 estimates, and now we are waiting to see European estimates as well as Tesla's official Q2 count. With Model 3 hopes perhaps coming down today, it will be interesting to see if Tesla shares continue their pullback from all-time highs, as they are starting to get close to their 50-day moving average. A break below that technical level could spark more selling.

