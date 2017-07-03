Pandora: Take This Opportunity To Sell And Walk Away

Pandora (P) has been in the news lately due to recent management shakeups and a huge cash infusion by Sirius XM (SIRI). Shares of Pandora have bounced up over 25 percent in the past two weeks. However, even with the latest cash injection, Pandora will still struggle in an extremely competitive environment. Sirius XM realistically offers no clear cut strategic advantage to Pandora and will only be able to delay Pandora's fade into insignificance. With institutions and insiders jumping ship, retail investors should also use this opportunity to either sell or short Pandora's stock.

If we look at Pandora's current financial state and valuation, it paints a grim image. Their last quarterly earnings report showed that they had over $347 million in debt and currently completely unprofitable. In fact, last quarter's net loss actually increased year over year from $115,102 million to $132,933 million. The main cause for this increased net loss was because of operational expenses outpacing revenue growth. It is important to realize that Pandora has been unable to generate profit for years now. It makes no sense to invest in a company that makes no profits unless it has high growth prospects. Even if Pandora does continue to make more revenue, it means nothing if their profitability keeps going down.

Pandora's problem is that it neither generates profits currently nor has high growth potential. The music streaming market is extremely competitive and has changed a lot in the past few years. New players have entered the game and have successfully toppled Pandora's once dominant position in internet based music.

With so much competitive pressure from larger companies, Pandora's paid music subscriber growth has lagged behind Spotify and Apple Music. Pandora's platform around internet radio is extremely outdated, and users have shifted away towards on demand music streaming. Pandora's subscription based premium service, which allows on demand streaming, only launched in March, way behind other big names such as Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play and even Amazon Prime Music.

This transition from a largely internet radio platform to music streaming will not be easy for Pandora. They will have to fight an uphill battle versus bigger and more well established companies such as Spotify, Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). A relatively new music streaming service, Tidal, is experiencing painful growth problems even with exclusive music from artists like Jay Z. It does not seem like Pandora can offer any real distinct advantage that can poach subscribers from other streaming sites. The main pitch the CEO is trying to sell is that they have a lot of data on users and they can use that data to attract subscribers.

“Every listener on Pandora has been giving us an immense amount of data, users teach us about their taste. When they come to premium it will be imbedded with their personal preferences. We have a big advantage on personalization.”

Virtually every music streaming company collects data on what their users listen to. Spotify has personalized daily mixes and artist radios for users based on the listening history. The information Pandora has is not ground breaking or unique. It provides little to no competitive advantage over their competitors because any streaming company can collect personal data on the listening habits of users.

If anything, platforms like Amazon Prime Music, Spotify and Apple Music all have distinct advantages over Pandora. Prime Music is free for users who also have a Prime membership, the monthly subscription charge is also discounted for Prime Music members if they own Amazon devices such as the Echo. Spotify has a social networking advantage over Pandora. You can share your music with your friends on social media platforms like Facebook (FB) very easily. You can follow your friends and see what music they are listening to while also sharing your own music. Apple Music is fully integrated and optimized with all Apple products which allows Apple to target their previous customers as potential future music subscribers. In the future, it is likely that both Google and Apple will offer free or discounted music streaming subscriptions bundled with their own phones to boost sales. Sirius XM's latest cash deal will only prolong the slow and eventual death of Pandora.

Sirius XM invested $480 million into Pandora in early June causing sparking a rally in the stock price. By purchasing $480 million of convertible preferred shares, Sirius XM now has a 19 percent stake in the company. What followed after this was a change in leadership, Sirius XM's investment into the company has given them an immense amount of influence. It is not unlikely that Pandora's CEO, Tim Westergren, stepped down after Sirius XM invested nearly half a million in Pandora. While this management shift was welcomed by the market, it is more political then strategic. The management, no matter what they try to do, cannot compete with so many well established with the current resources Pandora has. Unless Pandora drastically changes its strategy for the future, this management shift does little to change the fundamentals of the company. In spite of this, Pandora shares have rallied in reaction to this news creating a perfect opportunity for trapped shareholders to cut their positions or short this dumpster fire.

Perhaps it is a good idea to look at what the insiders of the company and institutions are doing currently. Insiders are selling their stock positions in droves. To me, it seems like they are trying to exit a failing company. Institutional ownership currently stands at 117 percent. How is this possible you may ask? The only way for institutional ownership to exceed 100 percent is for there to be a heavy short interest. The shares are counted twice if you are shorting a stock as an institution (counted once for lender, once for borrower). Not only are institutions betting against Pandora, but formerly bullish institutions are cutting their positions.

Institutions and insiders are taking the recent rally as an opportunity to jump ship. It would be foolish to stay on a sinking ship when a life boat is offered. Pandora is a consistently unprofitable company in an extremely competitive environment. Their platform offers no distinct advantage over other music streaming services and has failed to grow in subscribers so far. Due to Pandora's fundamental flaws and unprofitable history, we give their stock a strong sell rating with a price target of $7.50.