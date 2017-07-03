iRobot: Competition Incoming?

iRobot (IRBT) is facing questions of competitive pressure after Spruce Point released a bearish research report on the company, citing among other things, the vulnerability of U.S. market share. The piece is informative and well put together and I'd encourage readers to give it a look whether you're bullish or bearish as it brings up and discusses important points of which all investors should be aware. I think the overall growth of the broader consumer robotics market and the value of the Roomba brand in the robotic vacuum cleaner ("RVC") market provide reasons for optimism. While shares may still be a bit frothy, I think the long-term bull thesis is still intact.

Competition concerns combined with the tech sell-off of the recent week have knocked shares down nearly 20% off 52-week highs reached a couple of weeks ago, so I thought now might be a good time to evaluate IRBT shares and update my previous article from February that was part of my "Buy on the Drop" series.

In that article, I rated IRBT, then trading at $56 per share, as a Speculative Buy, concluding that there was significant potential upside to be had if the company could execute well and avoid obstacles like competition and slowing growth in order to sustain its lofty valuation. That piece can be read here.

Now the specter of competition looms as iRobot's current dominant position seems vulnerable to new market entrants. With 88% of the U.S. RVC market, 76% of EMEA, and 34% of APAC, it is evident that the company's first mover advantage has reaped benefits. The real focus for competitive concerns is in the U.S. market where iRobot competes with Neato Robotics with 6% market share and the rest of RVC players combined with another 6%.

Bears argue that this market share is ripe for the taking from iRobot because of the lack of an economic moat, low barrier to entry, and growing popularity of the RVC market, up to about 20% of the total vacuum market. There are two sides to this argument and both must heavily draw on speculation due to the qualitative nature of the discussion.

The bears will point to Ecovacs' success at stealing market share from iRobot in the APAC region and claim that an entry into the U.S. market would significantly hurt the latter's market share positioning. The bulls would argue that iRobot's strong brand and first mover advantage, not to mention the overall growth of the RVC market, give it an edge that will ultimately lead to the company's success.

I'm leaning towards the bull side here for a number of reasons. First, I think iRobot's brand, specifically Roomba, provide it with a significant competitive advantage over its peers. The name Roomba has become synonymous with the concept of a robot vacuum cleaner in that when one thinks of what a robot vacuum cleaner is, the word "Roomba" comes to mind to describe it. This is the ultimate incarnation of establishing a brand and is an opportunity afford by the first mover advantage. The term for this is "genericized trademark" and it has massive marketing value. A similar example would be ChapStick, which is a brand of lip balm sold by Pfizer (PFE) and not a generic term that describes balm used on chapped lips.

A second reason I'm leaning bullish on iRobot's competitive outlook is due to the broader first mover advantage that enabled the company to establish dominant market share and get the technological jump on its peers. This market share along with the Roomba brand allows iRobot to sell its products at a premium to comparable products, which is not as of yet resulted in any loss of market share. In fact, over the past three years, iRobot's U.S. market share has actually increased by 5%. The resiliency of market share despite selling Roomba products at premium prices lends some optimism to the bull case here in my opinion.

The third reason I'm bullish on the competitive landscape is due to the growth of the RVC market in general, which should benefit all players. By 2020, the robot cleaning market is expected to reach $2.5 billion globally with a 15.3% CAGR, indicating the potential for RVC and home robots in general to thrive. If you want a perspective on how iRobot fits into this equation, here's an interesting graphic from Business Insider:

This graphic is from 2014, so to update it for 2017 imagine that iRobot has a little bit larger share of EMEA, a larger share in North America, and a smaller share in APAC.

The robot vacuum share of the vacuum cleaner pie is growing, and iRobot already own a large portion of the robot cleaner section. As the markets for robot cleaners expand, iRobot will see the most significant benefit over any other company due to market shares it currently owns in these major regions.

For these three reasons, I am leaning towards the bullish side on iRobot, but I would be remiss not to mention the dangers here for the company considering its dominant positioning. If market share were to be lost to competitors, especially in the North American market, IRBT shares could take a big hit. I think the RVC market is expanding fast enough that any market share loss will be softened, and I think the Roomba brand provides the company with a competitive advantage which will be hard for peers to overcome.

Investor Takeaway

Ultimately the investment horizon plays a large role in determining a course of action in the case of IRBT. Long term, I think shares offer significant upside potential due to the growth of RVC worldwide, iRobot's first mover advantage and resulting dominant market share and valuable Roomba brand name. There are risks here such as the possibility of a low-cost RVC maker entering the NA market, which would hurt margins and market share, or the stock's high valuation, but again, I think the pros I have mentioned mitigate the risks.

In the short term, I think IRBT is going to be fairly unpredictable. As a high beta stock, IRBT will be especially vulnerable to a tech sell-off, as we saw was the case last week. Additionally, due to IRBT's high valuation and current downward momentum, trying to time a bottom could be a risky proposition as well. Earnings later this month should be a strong catalyst that can set a course for the stock moving forward so keep an eye out for developments and updates regarding this event.

My ultimate message to investors here is that, in my opinion, competitive concerns, while warranted, are not likely to endanger the long-term health and potential of IRBT. The uncertainty and fear surrounding these concerns could linger in the short term, especially if the broader tech sector suffers. But beyond this time frame I think IRBT has room to run. Long-term investors might be looking at a buying opportunity here, though I don't think short-term investors should necessarily be thinking the same quite yet.

Best of luck!

