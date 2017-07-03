Labrador Puppy Finds Safe 7.79% Dividend Yield

AGNCP has a hold rating from me even with the poor looking worst-cash-to-call.

AGNC has two preferred shares which usually trade very close in price despite the materially difference in dividend yields.

Hello friends (puppy picture below), I brought you a solid 7.79% dividend yield.

All investments carry some risk - this one just carries less.

A relatively safe company in the mortgage REIT sector has two preferred shares which should be valued closer together.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) invests in mostly fixed rate agency mortgage backed securities. They use a reasonable amount of leverage and they hedge out a substantial portion of their duration risk. Therefore, the odds of AGNC getting decimated are much smaller than for most other mREITs. Further, the company has a significant amount of common equity compared to their preferred equity which keeps preferred shareholders safer.

The two preferred shares we will be comparing are AGNCB and AGNCP:

Comparing the two, AGNCP is the superior security based on prices. I believe AGNCB is in the sell range and AGNCP is nearing the middle of the hold range. AGNCB is trading at a materially higher price.

Should it be?

The two preferred shares usually trade within a dime or so of each other. The rational is that AGNCB offers some very nice call protection, but it also offers a lower coupon rate. Because it offers a lower coupon rate when the prices are fairly similar, AGNCB will have a lower stripped yield which offsets the benefit of having more call protection.

To better understand the two preferred shares, let’s take a closer look:

The lower stripped yield of AGNCB at 7.42% has them more exposed to duration risk. If Treasury rates were to jump up significantly over the next 2 weeks (the way they jumped over the last week) it will send preferred shares prices across the sector noticeably lower. AGNCB would likely lose more than AGNCP. This is something for investors to be keeping an eye on.

Economy and Treasury rates

I don’t think we will see this as a long-term trend with Treasury rates. I don’t believe the economy is on such a stable footing that Treasury rates need to be so high. When they do spike significantly within a 1-3 week period it often leads to preferred share prices dipping at least temporarily. If Treasury rates climb and then sit there, preferred shares will climb back up to where they were.

This would make it seem that investors in preferred shares seem much more concerned about the speed at which the Treasury rate is increasing rather than the rate in and of itself.

Taking a closer look at AGNCP

Shareholders looking to be in either preferred share need to be aware of the call risk. I believe AGNCP is the better option which will be explained on multiple metrics.

Is the worst-cash-to-call really as bad as it looks?

AGNCP still has a potential material drawback. The worst-cash-to-call for AGNCP is -$0.55 which is noticeably in the negative.

However, this has been the case for a while and we have seen values that were materially higher than the current price. These preferred shares have been without call protection for a while. Despite being without call protection for a while, AGNCP is at the lower range of its price over the last 52 weeks – 48.36% to be exact.

Price range from Q2 to Q2 for AGNCP is at 66.77%. This is positive note for the preferred share. Out of all the preferred shares I cover in the sector there are a total of zero below 66.77%.

Notably, the one that comes closest is NLY-A which is a preferred share from Annaly Capital Management (NLY). NLY-A was trading at 25.91 which put it at 68.3% for the Q2 to Q2 range. That is a very close runner up and NLY-A sells at a $0.91 premium to call value. Note, NLY-A hasn’t had call protection for many years and it still trades over $26 frequently.

Okay, so it isn’t so bad

Some mortgage REITs do have the option to issue a new preferred at a lower rate and call the more expensive shares. In my opinion, mortgage REITs should do this significantly more often, but they don’t. And the fact that they don’t is very important to figuring out where prices will be in the future. Calls for preferred shares in the mortgage REIT sector are extremely rare.

Since high prices do occur without call protection and mortgage REITs are allergic to calling preferred shares, it’s reasonable to make a play on AGNCP for capital gains. If investor were to make this play in two very similar preferred shares, they would still come out ahead if only one was called in the first quarter.

The investor’s play

Investors going into AGNCP should probably be looking at it as more of a trading play than a pure income trade. The idea would be to sell out and collect a capital gain if the premium to call value moves back up to the levels seen quite a few times over the last year or so.

For income investors the ideal entry price is around a stripped price of $25. That way the yield to call will be very similar to the coupon rate.

My portfolio

For me, preferred shares are a great way to hunt dividend yields with low volatility. Recently, I purchased preferred shares from Dynex Capital (DX). There was a great play on preferred shares from Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH), which I recently sold to harvest the gains. Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI) and Capstead Mortgage (CMO) are two other companies I found a good entry price on their preferred shares. These both turned into excellent dividend capture plays. I may repurchase my position in the near future as prices dipped over the last two to three days.

Wal-Mart (WMT) and Sprouts (SFM) are two examples of investments where I got in on a valuation I liked. Wal-Mart has seen a material rise in value since I purchased them so I’m not looking to invest anymore. I’ve owned Altria Group (MO) and Philip Morris International (PM) for a while now and believe them to be top tier consumer staples.

My thoughts

I would want to buy shares of AGNCP at or below $25.35, give or take a penny. It would limit the worst cash to call risk, because the company is expected to give 30-day notice on any call. The 30 days would be enough time for enough of a dividend accrual to help offset the small premium of AGNCP. If they were trading at $25.35 and they were to get called they would still get at least a month or so of dividend accrual which would equate to about $0.16, so the investor would only lose around 20 cents. Losing about 0.8% in the event of a call is an acceptable risk. It wouldn’t be a great investment, but it would be decent.

Final sad thoughts

Since AGNCP is at the lower end of its price range over the last 52 weeks, shares have been valued quite significantly about $25.70 even though they don’t have call protection. In my opinion the very top end of the price range has been a bit absurd.

I feel bad for the buyers making those transactions paying such a high premium - that’s just poor investing.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

