Citi Joins Investment Round For Speedy Data Processing Technology

The investment is one of many that Citi Ventures has made in Enterprise IT and provides Citi with an inside position for many potential applications.

Citi Ventures, the corporate investment arm of Citibank (C), has participated in a $50 million investment round for real-time database company Kinetica.

Kinetica utilizes the multi-threaded power of GPUs to enable companies to ingest and analyze large, streaming datasets in real-time.

Citi has a significant history investing in the Enterprise IT space, and its investment in Kinetica provides an inside track in a core area of data processing as the new era of data and AI applications accelerates.

San Francisco-based Kinetica was founded in 2009 to develop distributed, in-memory database solutions to more quickly process and analyze large, streaming data sets.

Management is headed by CEO and Co-Founder Amit Vij, who was previously president of GIS Federal, a geospatial technology company.

Company management claims that its technology using ‘GPUs delivers truly real-time actionable intelligence on large, complex and streaming data sets: 100x faster performance at 1/10 of the hardware of traditional databases.’

Kinetica’s major partners include NVIDIA (NVDA) for accelerated hardware, cloud partners Amazon (AMZN), Azure (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Investors in the current financing deal were led by Canvas Ventures, Meritech Capital Partners, and in addition to Citi also included Ray Lane, former president of Oracle (ORCL).

Investment Terms and Rationale

Kinetica raised $50 million in this, a Series A round, which is quite large for such an early stage company. It had previously raised $13 million from Ray Lane in seed stage funding.

Valuation of the current financing is unknown, but given the large market potential and large round size, is likely in excess of $150 million.

Citi Ventures has a significant history investing in technology startups that have the potential to ‘transform the future of financial services.'

An Excel spreadsheet below shows that Citi’s recent investment history spans multiple industries including, FinTech, Security, Enterprise IT, Internet & IoT, Digital Media, Ecommerce, and Communications:

(Source: VentureDeal)

The majority of Citi’s investment history has been centered on Enterprise IT and Security. Since Kinetica is in the Enterprise IT space, it appears to be squarely in Citi’s investment focus.

As Kinetica senior management stated in the deal announcement,

These are transformative times for data processing. For enterprises who want to profit from rapid decisions using the totality of their data – from sensors in cars, behavior from customers, signals in banking systems, patterns from medical devices – our broadly applicable GPU-accelerated database will power the future of analytical and AI applications.

So, Citi’s investment in Kinetica provides an inside position for not only faster data processing but also real-time streaming analysis and artificial intelligence & machine learning applications.

Those applications can improve Citi’s security, financial operations, lending decisions and marketing efforts.

As the beginning of the second and potentially far-reaching ‘Age of AI’ dawns, Citi Ventures appears to be on the leading edge of data processing technologies.

Citi hasn't been shy about testing new technologies such as Bitcoin, or other blockchain-centric innovations.

The legacy financial services industry as a whole is under threat of disruption from all corners, so it appears Citi is increasing its investment pace in new technologies in order to keep pace with new developments.

Citi, as a global financial conglomerate, has numerous business lines and revenue models. Therefore, its technology investment approach is ideally going to be in companies that can impact multiple business units.

The investment in Kinetica is exactly that – being able to process activity many times faster and at a fraction of the cost is a technology that will benefit Citi’s bottom line in numerous business lines.

Management's willingness to adopt new business practices is being tested, and I view this stepped-up investment activity as indicative that management 'gets' that it needs to innovate more to deliver shareholder value.

In the wake of the financial crisis, younger demographics are suspicious of legacy institutions such as Citi and others that are perceived as having caused or at least profited from the crisis.

The firm will need to become more nimble and change-oriented if it is to connect with the next generation of customers such as digitally native Millennials.

Based on its willingness to invest in new technology startups, I'm positive on Citi's chances at remaining competitive in light of disruptive threats to its core business.

