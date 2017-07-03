LCI Industries Acquires RV Parts Maker Metallarte For $16.8 Million

LCI is developing economies of scale in order to remain competitive in consolidating and growing RV markets.

The deal is one of a string of European component suppliers that LCI has acquired in the past 13 months.

Quick Take

Vehicle component supplier LCI Industries (LCII) has announced the acquisition of Metallarte S.r.l. for $16.8 million in an all cash transaction.

Metallarte makes a range of vehicle doors, hatches, and related parts for the European RV market.

LCI is acquiring Metallarte as it continues to execute a consolidation strategy in Europe in order to remain competitive in a growing RV industry enhanced by demographic shifts with greater numbers of retirees and open road travelers.

Target Company

Siena, Italy-based Metallarte was founded in the 1990’s to manufacture doors as a supplier to the European RV market.

Management is headed by CEO Michele Checcucci, who has been with the company since 2003 and was previously at Caravans International S.r.l.

Below is a brief demo video about Metallarte’s operations:

(Source: Metallarte Srl)

The company headquarters is a state-of-the-art facility in Siena, fully solar powered and highly automated.

Metallarte recorded 2016 sales of approximately $12 million.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

LCI has paid $16.8 million in cash for Metallarte, which represents a Price/Sales multiple of 1.4x.

Per LCII’s most recent 10-Q, as of March 31, 2017, the company had $64.4 million in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $268.3 million.

LCI also reported CFFO (Cash Flow From Operations) of $22.8 million in 1Q 2017, so appears to have ample resources and cash flow to pay for the acquisition.

This acquisition is the third European components supplier M&A deal that LCI has consummated since 2016.

In 2016, it acquired Project 2000 S.r.l. for motorized entry steps, bed lifts, and RV accessories. It then acquired Sessa Klein S.p.A for its train window manufacturing capabilities.

So, LCI is making a major play to increase its penetration of the European RV market, which it views as a growing market with 170,000 units produced annually.

As LCI President Scott Mereness stated in the deal announcement,

Metallarte is our third European acquisition in 13 months. We believe this transaction further accelerates the opportunities to expand LCI's product offerings for the European RV market. We welcome Metallarte to LCI, and look forward to working closely with their team to grow their business in Europe…Our strong balance sheet combined with excellent operating cash flow allows us to continue to significantly invest in future growth. The European RV market produces 170,000 units annually and we look to expand our presence as a key supplier to this market.

LCI also stated that it expects ‘this acquisition to be immediately accretive to LCI’s earnings,' but did not indicate by how much, so I presume the amount of accretion is relatively small.

The RV markets in Europe and the U.S. appear to be consolidating on the distribution end, and manufacturers must consolidate in order to retain their market position or face greater cost pressures from the demand side of the market.

I previously wrote about U.S. RV seller Camping World Holdings (CWH) in numerous articles leading up to and after its recent IPO, Camping World IPO Is A Bargain Deal.

In that article, I highlighted Camping World’s expansion strategy throughout the U.S. to satisfy growing demand from retiring baby boomers and active Gen X’ers driving market growth.

These growth trends are also being reflected in Europe as well, though to a lesser extent, with the subsector of Caravaning reporting 2% growth in 2016 vs. 2015, and this relatively low growth number is in spite of a generally negative economic environment on the Continent.

I view the move by LCI as critical to contending with a consolidation trend and expect to see more of such activity in the next 18 months.

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.