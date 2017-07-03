Taking Stock With Tech: Tesla Fades On Model 3 Announcement, AMD Gained 10% Market Share From Intel

In our fourth edition of Taking Stock with Tech, we’re covering prevailing news themes pertaining to large-cap tech and industry data points. Keep in mind, there are plenty of things going on within technology, and we cannot cover every major development.

However, we will make it a point to keep you updated on the most interesting news/data points.

Tesla fades on Model 3 announcement

The manufacturing ramp-up for Tesla’s (TSLA) Model 3 is expected to be slower than anticipated, though it was inline with our prior expectations. Elon Musk took to Twitter on Sunday to explain the manufacturing ramp, and that they have met regulatory requirements, meaning they can start production ahead of schedule, though Elon indicates that Tesla will produce 100 Model 3’s in the month of August, and September figures would be above 1,500.

Source: Twitter

That leaves October, November and December to reach initial channel sell-in of 24,000 units, which Elon indicates that they will have an exit production volume 20,000 Model 3’s by end of December.

This implies that our initial estimate of 25,000 Model 3 deliveries can be met though we had cautioned that the Model 3 announcement was priced into TSLA shares.

Source: TC2000

From what we can gather so far, the chart is suggesting a near-term reversal in sentiment with the stock likely to drop further until cash burn stabilizes.

Risk is to the downside, and until there’s a more promising investment narrative, we think shares will trend lower for the duration of the year. Investors who have logged quick gains should close positions as the recent rally has already run its course.

AMD gaining share from Intel according to PassMark Data

From the data we’ve gathered so far, AMD’s (AMD) market position has improved substantially in the past quarter, which suggests the recent share price gains are more justifiable. Though many have questioned the durability of AMD’s most recent product cycle, we believe those concerns will be addressed as AMD refreshes Ryzen with greater transitory density before moving to the more advanced 7nm node.

Source: PassMark

It’s worth noting that AMD’s consumer share peaked at 40% when they had a cutting-edge product family, and we would not be surprised if AMD were to return to those levels again. However, the PassMark data has some flaws, as it’s predominately representative of enthusiast users, which suggests that the data is skewed to look more positive than it is.

We still think the sales ramp will be slower, and PC market share inclusive of only enthusiasts is not necessarily indicative of OEM channel volumes.



However, we think that the data still suggests that AMD is taking the high-margin/low-volume MPU segment from Intel (INTC). This suggests that gross margins and revenue upside is a heightened possibility though we would not rely upon this specific data to determine AMD’s volume of MPU shipments in 2H’17.

That being the case, the data illustrates 10 percentage points of market share gain q/q between Q2’17 and Q3’17. This puts downward pressure on Intel’s consumer MPU ASPs, and would suggest that Intel may deliver results below its prior guidance.

Analyst Amit Daryanani noted potential competitive risks in the server market in a research note on Friday, released to client of RBC Capital Markets:

There has been increased competition in the server markets, especially related to AI/machine learning workloads as companies look to run these workloads on GPU’s (FB, AMZN, etc) and FPGA’s (MSFT), and in certain cases even build their own ASIC (Google). We think increased competition from the likes of NVDA, XLNX, and AMD could dampen DCG trends and perhaps at a minimum impede the ASP uplift that INTC has historically seen.

Our take: So, with all cylinders firing in the wrong direction over at Intel, we maintain our negative stance on Intel, and continue to reiterate our sell recommendation.

Our take: Furthermore, we would not be surprised if AMD’s share gains proved more substantial, though there are supply chain constraints that puts near-term constraints on our financial model. We continue to reiterate our Top Pick designation on AMD, and $19 price target.

Software subscription models trading upwards on valuation

In a research note released to clients of Credit Suisse Investment Bank on Monday Morning, software analysts at the bank noted the steepening valuation for software subscription models relative to other stocks in the technology universe. Though, it’s clearly noted that we’re not at “peak valuation” for the current cycle, we’re getting close to the upper standard deviation using price history from the prior market trough from 2009.

Source: Credit Suisse

While it’s not necessarily time to hit the panic button, it’s worth noting the discrepancy in valuation. Investors should be more selective in software subscriptions. Furthermore, it’s worth noting the defensiveness of equity investors in the tech space, and the premium investors are willing to pay for software as a service or SaaS.

The durability of sales/earnings from ARR (annually recurring revenue) relative to other tech sub-sectors translates into a value premium, though it’s not clear if the value premium is justified.

Quick recap of PC/Smartphone Market Trends

It was noted in a research report released to client of Morgan Stanley Investment Bank that monthly PC and Related Product Durable Goods Inventories were up 22% q/q in the month of May.

This uptick in inventory is well ahead of initial expectations, which suggests that PC OEMs like HP Inc. (HPQ) are building ahead of anticipated demand, and should report stronger quarterly trends than initially expected.

Source: Morgan Stanley

We’re getting incrementally optimistic on industry data points and would not be surprised if conventional third-party research firms like Gartner and IDC readjust expectations on PC market volumes for 2H’17 relative to their forecast of flat y/y shipments.

It’s also worth noting that the PC Market is burning inventory over the month of June, according to Morgan Stanley, which suggests that the market for PCs is showing patterns of strength, though we wouldn’t expect a material divergence above low single digits growth in the current calendar year.

We think HP Inc. will outperform the PC group, as HP exhibited the most q/q acceleration relative to other OEMs, according to IDC’s report on Q1’17 shipment trends.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Other interesting data points from the report: smartphone shipment growth of 5% y/y, which figures into a total of 1.5 billion device shipments in CY’17. The smartphone market is slowing down and is expected to grow at a slower pace.

The company most exposed to a slow down? Qualcomm (QCOM), as it earns a royalty from every smartphone device shipped (in the world). We believe market dependent models like Qualcomm will perform even worse. Though, there are pockets of opportunity within smartphone’s, we think Qualcomm isn’t one of them.

Though expansion into emerging market and developing markets sounds promising, it’s worth noting that device ASPs are trending lower because of device-mix into these lower performing geographic channels.

Overall, smartphone makers are negatively exposed to slowing demand, but more importantly, certain semiconductor names like Qualcomm will reflect these data trends even sooner.

We maintain our cautious stance on Qualcomm due to the stagnancy of the current smartphone cycle, ongoing litigation risk, and lack of near-term investment catalysts.

Cho's Investment Research is SA's premier research package that gives investors and traders an additional edge when investing into companies. It's a trade publication, research service and an idea generator. This service comes at a low annual subscription cost of $40/month.

For more information click here.