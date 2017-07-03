Facebook Vs. Amazon: It's An Easy Choice

Both Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN) have performed well so far this year. Facebook's stock has increased 31% while Amazon's has increased 29%. However, I believe Facebook's stock has increased as a result of good performance and is undervalued. Amazon's stock has just been pushing to higher and higher valuation multiples, so I consider there to be a tremendous amount of risk in that stock. As I outline below, there are other reasons why I consider Facebook to be the more attractive stock to buy right now.

Past Performance - Winner: Facebook

Facebook has significantly less revenue, but higher operating margins allow them to produce larger profits and free cash flow. Also, Facebook grew sales in 2016 by 54% compared to 27% for Amazon.

Unless otherwise stated, data in the tables throughout this post were provided from Google Finance.

Balance Sheet - Winner: Facebook

Both Companies have excellent balance sheets, but Facebooks is better. Facebook has more cash and no debt. Amazon also just agreed to purchase Whole Foods in an all cash transaction, so their balance sheet will be worse from what's presented below.

Valuation - Winner: Facebook

Facebook trades cheaper across the board. The most compelling metric for Facebook is their 1.22 PEG ratio, which is significantly better than Amazon's 5.34 PEG ratio. Facebook has also shown the ability to grow faster, so I'm also more confident in they can achieve their long-term growth rate.

Enterprise Value, Trailing P/E, Forward P/E, and PEG Ratio provided by Yahoo Finance.

LT Growth Rate provided by Reuters.

Historic Price/Sales Multiple - Winner: Facebook

Amazon's stock has had a great run lately. The problem is this increase has mostly been a result of valuation multiples being stretched. As you can see in Amazon's chart below, their Price/Sales multiple is basically at a 5-year high and almost twice what it was back in 2015. Facebook is the opposite. Their stock has also performed well, but this has all been a result of improving performance. Their Price/Sales multiple has actually trended downwards since 2014.

FB data by YCharts

AMZN data by YCharts

Wall Street's Opinion - Winner: Amazon

Wall Street is slightly more bullish on Amazon, given the consensus target price indicates slightly more upside. According to MarketWatch, the average target price for Facebook is $171.11, which represents 13.4% upside based on the current share price of $150.86. The average target price for Amazon is $1,123, which represents 16% upside based on the current share price of $968.50.

Risk Profile - Winner: Facebook

There are a few ways that I look at risk. First, I believe Facebook is reasonably valued and Amazon is not. I feel this way given Facebook's low PEG ratio and their Price/Sales multiple that is trending downwards. I believe there is now tremendous risk in Amazon's valuation returning back to 5-year averages, which presents significant risk in the performance of the stock. Second, I look at beta. According to Google Finance, Facebook's beta is 0.66 while Amazon's is 1.47. This means that Facebook may perform better if the whole market has a correction, which I believe is a possibility given the overall valuation multiples of the market.

Conclusion

There's a number of factors that set Facebook apart, in my opinion:

Facebook trades cheaper at every major valuation multiple. In particular, a significantly lower PEG ratio is compelling

Facebook's enterprise value is less than Amazon's, but they produce better profits, better cash flow, have a better balance sheet, and a similar level of long-term growth.

Facebook has more downside protection given more rationale valuation multiples and a lower beta.

In my opinion, Amazon's valuation is based on it delivering the unthinkable, while Facebook's valuation is rooted in fundamentals. As an investor, when I struggle comprehending a company's valuation, it's generally not a good time buy, which is how I feel about Amazon. Facebook is easily the better stock to buy right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.