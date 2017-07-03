3 Questions For Fitbit Investors

Fitbit (FIT) investors have been battered with the stock down 26% in 2017 and 73% from its IPO price of 20 dollars a share.

FIT data by YCharts

While it has been a painful ride, is now the time to throw in the towel? As a Fitbit investor, I have been revisiting my rationale for owning this stock, which I believe comes down to three primary questions.

Are fitness wearables a viable market?

The bearish school of thought looks at declining adoption of wearable fitness trackers and argues that fitness wearables are a niche market and/or a short term fad. Based on sales amongst all wearable vendors, the initial optimism about the available market size of fitness trackers was misguided, and it appears the current US market size is around 17% of the population, estimated to slowly get to 20% by the end of the decade.

Fitbit's stock has paid the price for this overly optimistic view. In an effort to increase market share, however, Fitbit has several initiatives underway. The most prominent of which is their work with companies to subsidize fitness trackers for their employees. To date, more than 1,300 companies use Fitbit trackers to further their corporate wellness initiatives, and the company is actively working to grow those numbers. This approach feels reminiscent of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) using academia to establish brand loyalty amongst teachers and students early in the life of personal computing.

Overall device shipments did increase in 2016 over 2015, so I am not to the point where I think the overall market will shrink.

Can Fitbit maintain market leadership?

Fitbit is currently the global leader in fitness wearables, and the Fitbit app remains the most downloaded app in the health and fitness category in the iOS App Store and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Play.

2016 was the first year Fitbit saw a decline in market share - will this trend continue?

Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, March 2, 2017

Market share for fitness wearables can be broken down into three sub markets:

High End Watches . The Apple watch and Android Wear watches are the flagships for this category, high priced with features over and above fitness uses.

. The Apple watch and Android Wear watches are the flagships for this category, high priced with features over and above fitness uses. Mid Range Fitness Watches . Wristbands primarily that track fitness statistics and may also have limited smartwatch capabilities (alerts, notifications etc).

. Wristbands primarily that track fitness statistics and may also have limited smartwatch capabilities (alerts, notifications etc). Low Priced Trackers. Simple clip on trackers that just measure fitness statistics.

Though Fitbit market share was down for 2016, they are best positioned to be the market leader. Apple and Android may lead the high end category, and off-brand products may take market share in the low end. Fitbit is nicely positioned in the mid range as well as competitive in both the high end and low end of the market.

Fitbit sold 3 million devices in the first quarter of 2017, at an average selling price of $96. The Alta HR, priced at $149, was a little bit under 20% of total revenue.

Again, from the first quarter conference call, when asked about Fitbit’s positioning, James Park, president and chief executive said:

Currently, our products range from $59 to $300, and I generally see that holding even as we switch from trackers to smartwatches. And in terms of differentiation, I think some of the key factors are, one, it's going to be our relentless focus on the best health and fitness features on our device coupled with just the right level of general purpose features.

I like Fitbit's position in the market, with little serious competition in the mid range. The mid-range devices are a nice market for those people who do not want to carry their phone everywhere, and want a device with longer battery life. Arguably there will be a bigger fight for high end market share, and so I am hoping that Fitbit doesn't abandon the middle for the glory of the smartwatch. Consequently, I see no reason to believe that Fitbit cannot maintain its leadership position.

Is there money to be made making wearables?

Two years ago most investors would likely have said yes to my third question, but given Fitbit's numbers over the last few years, ongoing income opportunities need to be reviewed.

The following are financial highlights for 2016, 2015, and 2014:

Currently, Fitbit's main market is new wearables users, unit replacements, and customer upgrades. The steep decline in growth of devices sold in 2016 is a major concern, as is its recent (and projected) losses. This leads to question whether that market (which appears to be leveling off) is big enough to sustain the company.

One profitability hurdle has been Fitbit's massive growth in Research and Development. From the 2016 10K:

Our research and development expenses were $320.2 million , $150.0 million , and $54.2 million , for 2016 , 2015 , and 2014 , respectively. We anticipate that research and development expense will continue to increase in absolute dollars and as a percentage of revenue in 2017. The increase is expected to be at a slower rate than historical periods due to the improved optimization of research and development investments.

R&D spending was 7% of revenue in 2014, 8% in 2015, and 15% in 2016. It would seem logical that this explosion in spending was due to the large increase in products they developed in the last few years. Hopefully the company is approaching a point where they can be in product refinement mode and cut back on the huge product development expenses.

Fitbit is clearly concerned about the recent market stagnation and has a growth strategy to mitigate this concern. The company has stated it wants to grow its subscription business, and while still immaterial, its FitStar business. FitStar is a more advanced fitness program and reportedly (in the Q1 earnings call) is growing 'pretty nicely'. As described in Question 1, ramping up its enterprise business partnering with companies to encourage employees to wear Fitbits could raise the population interested in fitness trackers.

Looking at the valuation of the stock, it seems like the market has already factored in the problems and risks the company faces:

PEG Ratio (5 yr expected) 0.58 Price/Sales (trailing 12 months) 0.62 Price/Book (most recent quarter) 1.26

Given these very attractive ratios, it seems reasonable that Fitbit could come back to at least enough profitability to provide above market returns.

Conclusion

After revisiting my rationale for staying long on Fitbit, I remain comfortable that a product of interest to 20% of the population is a viable market. Fitbit is well positioned to maintain market leadership, and has built a nice product line of mid-range products. Finally, the company has growth strategies and can cut costs to achieve a level of profitability above current market sentiment.

So I can answer yes to the three questions outlined in this article. Of course, I had the same answers one year ago, and I have endured a fair bit of pain with this stock. But at current levels, I think I will hold on and wait for the next step.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.