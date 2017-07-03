Beware The 'Ultimate Negative Feedback Loop'

With "tantrum" talk at a fever pitch, getting the messaging right is paramount.

That suggests weeks like last week should be watched carefully for signs that rates volatility is picking up.

The global risk rally has become almost perfectly correlated with financial conditions.

So on the heels of an upbeat ISM print, 10Y Treasury (TLT) yields hit their highest level since mid-May during Monday's shortened session.

Monday's Treasury selloff was of course a continuation of what we saw across developed markets last week, when yields rose sharply (doubling in the case of German bunds) on the back of a coordinated effort by central bankers to telegraph a hawkish policy shift.

And yet if you look at rates volatility, last week's action barely registered a blip on the radar screen:

(Bloomberg)

Relatedly, despite the fact that last Tuesday's runup in bund yields was a four standard deviation event (approximating the 2015 bund tantrum), euro rates volatility isn't anywhere near levels we've seen around historical "tantrums":

(BofAML)

Why does this matter? Simple: with equities (SPY) near record highs, there's considerable angst around what exactly a tantrum episode would look like this time around.

Additionally, there's evidence to suggest that because rates have remained so low for so long, the threshold beyond which rapidly rising rates (i.e., a bond selloff) would bleed over into equities has shifted materially lower.

Part and parcel of this debate is the notion that central banks' propensity to lean hawkish in the face of still lackluster inflation can be explained by a desire to curb excessively loose financial conditions.

That's where this becomes particularly interesting. They want the party to end, but in an orderly fashion. More colloquially, they'd like everyone to hang out for a while, drink some coffee, and call an Uber home. That, as opposed to everyone running out the door still intoxicated, jumping behind the wheel, and racing each other home.

So it's a tightrope walk - gradually lean against loose financial conditions with increasingly hawkish rhetoric, but sound just dovish enough to avoid triggering the type of rates volatility that could cause the risk party to unwind in a disorderly fashion.

Got that? Great.

I've heard more than a few commentators over the past two weeks suggest that the "third mandate" described above (curbing loose financial conditions) isn't what they're aiming at.

Well, I suppose that could be true, but one thing that seems irrefutable is the idea that excessively loose financial conditions in the US are directly responsible for soaring global equities. Have a look at this chart:

(BofAML)

"With asset prices so well correlated to financial conditions now, being too hawkish – and instigating market tantrums – creates the ultimate negative feedback loop," BofAML wrote, in a note out Monday.

That right there is why you should pay attention to dramatic moves in yields - moves like we saw last week.

For now, rates volatility remains well anchored, but in order for it to stay that way, central banks are going to have to ensure there's just enough dovish rhetoric tossed in with the hawkishness to avoid a rapid tightening of financial conditions.

Because as you can see from that last chart shown above, the global risk rally quite literally depends on it.

