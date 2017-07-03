I Bought This Steady 7.75% Dividend Yield

I got out of bed and found a nice dividend yield to purchase. Now I’m collecting the yield.

Global Indemnity plc (GBLI) is an insurance company with a respectable credit rating. It is my opinion that Global Indemnity is not likely to be a huge credit risk in the near future. GBLI has two securities which are baby bonds instead of preferred shares. This means that if GBLI were to issue preferred shares in the future, they would be subordinate to the baby bonds. I currently have seen no evidence that GBLI intends to issue preferred shares.

Let’s take a look:

GBLIL is $0.16 away from me giving it a buy rating, but it is still well into the hold range. GBLIL would have to rise by $0.68 for me to think of it as a sell. On the other hand, GBLIZ is $0.37 away from a buy rating and loses on a lot of metrics.

GBLIL has traded down to the target buy price as recently as 06/29/2017.

Time to take a closer look:

Between these two baby bonds, you will notice the stripped yield for GBLIL is the higher one.

Why the difference?

The difference is GBLIL carries more call protection by a little over 1.5 years. The extra call protection cannot have a negative value. It is a positive value because it is not a guaranteed call. The shareholder does not have the benefit of knowing they will be getting their $25 back at the call date. If interest rates increase significantly, the company would have no desire to call. If interest rates decline and credit spreads shrink, the company would call and it would be more difficult for investors to find similar high yield securities.

Baby bonds are similar to preferred shares in that when their call date is up the company can choose not to call them. It would be fairly useful for the shareholder in terms of reducing their duration risk if they knew when the baby bonds would be called. Baby bonds do have a maturity date where the company is required to redeem them at face value. That maturity date is dramatically further into the future compared to the next call date.

What does GBLIL have?

So now we know that GBLIL has more call protection and has a higher stripped yield.

When looking at the price range over the last 52 weeks, GBLIL is significantly lower at just over 53%. However, we do not read too much into that because GBLIL and GBLIZ have a fairly rare situation in that their ex-dividend dates are at different points in the year.

The last two ex-dividend dates were April 27 th for GBLIZ and June 28 th for GBLIL. We have already incorporated the accrued dividend in finding the stripped yields so that should not be the factor in driving the differences in price.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

Leave a note in the comment section

I was asked by a reader to put more information about the yields in the preferred share articles I've been writing. If there's anything you'd like to see, please leave a comment.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

My Portfolio

GBLIL is a strong steady investment in my view. I also like preferred shares because of their high yields and low volatility. Recently, I have harvested nice gains in the preferred shares of Capstead Mortgage (CMO), Anworth Mortgage (ANH), and Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI). Annaly Capital Management (NLY) has had a preferred share dipping into the green, but I couldn’t free up enough capital at the time for a buy. For individual companies, I’m invested in Wal-Mart (WMT), Target (TGT), Sprouts (SFM), Washington Prime Group (WPG), Altria Group (MO), and Philip Morris International (PM). With how the valuations overall in the market are looking, I have been investing a large part of my portfolio into preferred shares. There are a few companies which I believe are undervalued by the market like WPG and TGT, but I’ve found companies like this to be rare.

My view

In my view, GBLIL and GBLIZ should have very similar stripped yields and it would make sense for GBLIL’s stripped yield to be just a couple of basis points lower to reflect the benefit of the call protection. If the call dates were coming up fairly soon than I would want the spread in the stripped yield to favor GBLIL by a little more because GBLIL has the extra 1.67 years. When they are both so far off I think the market will generally apply a lower valuation to the benefit of that call protection.

Therefore, I think GBLIL should trade at just a very slightly lower yield. The yields are currently apart by 11 basis points with GBLIZ carrying a lower yield. I think a more efficient market would have GBLIL carrying a lower yield by about 2-4 basis points. I am long GBLIL.

If you want to know more about finding the best opportunities in preferred shares, consider joining my service for the best research on preferred shares. In addition to constantly updating models with clear buy and sell target prices, I also offer free text message and e-mail alerts when I find a great deal. Anyone who signs up before August 1st, 2017 will be able to lock in annual rates at only $340 per year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, GPMT, SFM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article. I am also long DX-A, CBL-D and GBLIL.