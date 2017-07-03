Intel Is Losing A Battle But There's Value In The War

Intel losing market share to AMD

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has recently seen its CPU market share lose ground to rival chipmaker AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), according to data released by Passmark.

The latest quarterly data saw Intel cede 10% to its smaller rival, which is being boosted by the release of the Ryzen chip.

The figures will bring encouragement for AMD shareholders, yet the company is still not turning a profit and has a lot more to do if it wants to threaten Intel.

Stock undervalued relative to peers

Losing battles such as this has seen Intel drop out of favour amongst investors with the stock now down 6% on the year. Despite this stalemate, the company is still delivering consistent earnings and provides much better value than its peers, such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) or Micron (NASDAQ:MU).

The recent underperformance in Intel stock is seeing the company trade at a P/E ratio of 15x versus the 51 and 57x of Nvidia and Micron. Intel’s dividend yield is now over 3% also making the stock a superior initial investment.

If you missed the 40% gains year-to-date in those peer stocks then it would be a riskier proposition to get involved now.

Likewise with AMD, the company currently trades at a future P/E of around 43x earnings with Intel at 11x. These figures show that AMD is not priced for upside surprises, whilst Intel surely is.

Restructuring will build on strong metrics

Intel’s recent Q1 earnings showed an improvement year on year with revenue and EPS coming in higher at $14.8bn and 61c per share.

(Source: Reuters)

The company had been undertaking a costly restructuring process, however the bulk of this is now done and Intel saw revenue up in 5 of its 6 key business units, with only its security division down 1%. These gains should be an indicator that the restructuring has improved the company’s operating efficiency and the path ahead is clearer for maximising opportunities.

With gross margins of 60% Intel has a strong advantage versus its peers, where the industry average is around 20%. Intel suffers through having a larger core of staff and it is likely that the recent growth seen in its competitors would slow as the reality of meeting those valuations would…

(Source: Reuters)

Future growth is in exciting new areas

Intel may indeed lose market share to rivals in areas such as PC desktop chip-making but the real value in the stock lies in the fact that they are probably happy to give up some of that share to focus on new growth areas.

(Source: Intel Corp)

The restructuring of Intel has left the company in a better position and allowed them to reassess the company business model. The desktop PC model is in decline as users turn to mobile, and Intel is not really concerned about battling a small fry for a declining market when it can go win the war in untapped ones. Recent investor presentations highlight the company's desire to move further into exciting new growth areas such as autonomous vehicles and 5G connected 5G devices.

Intel has predicted that autonomous driving will be a US$7 trillion market and the company is already secretly working with many companies who are leading the push for driver-less vehicles.

Intel's CEO had previously stated that the focus in 2017 was shifting towards other areas such as cloud data and the Internet of Things so this is a company in a strong financial position, with an undervalued stock, ready to shoot for some big new growth bets.

Conclusion

Intel has undergone a restructuring and is shifting its business model away from the stale PC desktop chip-maker, so tracking the company in this arena versus its peers would miss the big picture and could cost investors an opportunity to get in ahead of new growth - particularly in the autonomous vehicle market, which could be Intel's game changer. Intel is already ahead in the most important key metrics against these peer companies and its beaten-down price no longer reflects its potential. Intel may have lost a few small battles, but watch it win the war.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.