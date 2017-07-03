Record Complacency: Is The VIX Trying To Tell Us Something?

The VIX and VIX related trading vehicles had an intense day last Thursday with the VIX surging higher by a mind numbing 50% intraday. VIX long derivatives such as the VelocityShares TVIX and the ProShares UVXY skyrocketed by nearly 40% intraday last Thursday while the S&P took an almost 50-point nosedive. Moreover, the various call options pertaining to these derivatives surged by multiple 100s of percent the same day.



Was this just a one-day phenomenon, or is this a prelude of what may be in store for markets this summer? It seems that extremely high valuations, deteriorating technicals, a slowing U.S. economy coupled with a tightening interest rate environment could provide a perfect storm scenario this summer in which equity markets may correct further and volatility could surge to new highs.



U.S. Equity Market Valuations



By any rational historical measure equity markets are relatively expensive, in fact, judging by the Schiller PE ratio valuations have only been higher once throughout history, 1999-2000. Moreover, the price to sales ratio has never been this high, indicating that stock prices are appreciating faster relative to revenues than at any time throughout history.



Schiller PE Ratio: 29.66, median average: 16.12

Price to Sales Ratio: 2.11, median average: 1.44





Furthermore, equity markets are now in the second longest bull run ever which has lasted roughly 100 months, only eclipsed by the 113-month dot com bubble. In addition, the S&P 500 hasn’t had a correction or a significant shakeout in around 18 months, an unusually long period in context to the last decade which has shown to produce roughly one 10% correction every year on average.



The Technical Image



The S&P 500 image does not appear extremely constructive for several reasons. There is an increasing number of down days as of late and future momentum seems to possibly be shifting to the downside as is indicated by the declining full stochastic, RSI, CCI and other technical gages. This is especially troubling as the S&P has repeatedly opened higher but still ended the day lower than it opened, as is indicated by the black candles on the chart.



(Stockcharts.com)

The Nasdaq chart appears even more bearish than the S&P 500 chart. It has now closed and is trading below its 50-day moving average, also the key technical gages are pointing towards a shift in momentum to the downside. This is very concerning because the Nasdaq leaders, FANG + M and other high flying tech names have been the distinct overall market leaders up to recently. Now, with these high flyers falling behind the market may lose its footing all together.





The VIX chart illustrates that the fear index has been trading as low as in the 9s over the past two months, a level not seen in roughly 26 years, indicating extreme complacency at a time investors should be anything but.





The TVIX chart shows Thursday’s move to produce record volume of nearly 30 million shares traded indicating high inflows. Furthermore, the RSI, CCI and full stochastic appear to be indicating a possible shift in momentum which could propel this ETN and other VIX long instruments significantly higher in the short term.





Today’s (Monday July 3rd 2017) action is illustrating a disconnect as TVIX trades higher by 4% despite the VIX being lower by 2% and S&P 500 being up by 0.2%. Such disconnects are rare, however. When observed they are sometimes indicative of future volatility spikes. Similar moves were observed prior to the Brexit and pre-election selloffs that produced significant volatility surges.



Worsening Economic Data



Key economic data has been getting worse despite the continuous rise in equity markets. Auto sales have been particularly weak in recent months and June was no exception with car sales down 2% yoy, the sixth straight down month. It is important to mention that car sales data is a key forward looking indicator that usually gages the overall health of the U.S. consumer. This data is particularly troubling as it comes in considering extremely easy credit standards regarding the car market and deep discounts for consumers. Similar economic data can be observed in retail sectors and most troubling homes as of late. In June 2017 mortgage applications plummeted by 6% yoy, a rather sharp drop to say the least.



The Fed on a Path to Tightening



The poor economic data is nothing new, it has been relatively disappointing for months now, yet the Fed went ahead and hiked rates at their June meeting. Moreover, the Fed reiterated its path to normalization and struck a particularly hawkish tone which caught many investors off guard as it came in the face of worsening data and at a time when the Fed has claimed to be data dependent repeatedly. This contradictory tone begs the question, what data is the Fed looking at?





If the Fed is primarily focused on employment and inflation this may not be enough, as we know employment is a lagging indicator and inflation has been coming down in recent months. Furthermore, the extremely low labor participation rate coupled with the shift toward lower quality part-time jobs in our economy signals that the labor market may not be performing as well as is advertised by government statistics.



The Takeaway



In conclusion, it appears that the onslaught of worsening economic data in a raising rate environment coupled with extremely high valuations may a perfect storm environment in equity markets that could very possibly lead to a major shakeout or correction of at least 5% - 10% in the S&P 500.



In this case, investors can expect to witness a strong spike in volatility which could take the VIX to 25 or higher in the near term. This would in turn be a strong catalyst to elevate VIX related derivative ETNs and the call options pertaining to funds such as UVXY, TVIX and other long VIX trading vehicles. We expect a sharp spike in these derivative names over the next few weeks as equity markets are starting to feel heavy and may temporarily buckle under the mounting pressure provided by the underlying market conditions.



(Important note: TVIX, UVXY and other long related VIX products decay due to the forces associated with contango in times of decreased volatility and are considered as extremely risky investment vehicles. They are meant to be held for short periods and the trades associated with these names must be timed extremely well to create profit. Also, they do not make for good long term investments).