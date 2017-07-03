Northland Power: Possible Upside Potential

Investment Thesis

The stock price of Northland Power Inc. (OTCPK:NPIFF) (TSX:NPI) has been declining lately due to its lengthy strategic review. With its Gemini and Nordsee One offshore windfarms reaching commercial operation in April and end of 2017 respectively, Northland’s revenue and EBITDA is expected to grow in the upcoming quarter. Its dividend payout ratio is expected to drop below 100%. This will increase the likelihood of a future dividend hike and provide support to its stock price. The current stock price offers an attractive point of entry for investors.

Business Overview

Northland has grown from a small local power producer in Ontario, Canada to a large international power producer since its IPO in 1997. Prior to 2009, Northland was an income fund. Its total gross capacity grew from 294MW in 1997 to 2,119MW as of June 2017. Its gross capacity is expected to increase to 2,480MW by the end of the year. With 27 operating facilities, the company has an enterprise value of over C$10.6 billion. Presently, the company operates its power producing facilities in Canada, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company focuses its power generation in renewable energy sources including thermal, wind and solar of which most of their facilities comes with power purchase agreements, thus providing a predictable and stable stream of revenue.

Over the past twenty years, the company was able to deliver a total shareholder return of 1,070%. This number is impressive as it is above its peer group (e.g. TransAlta, Capital Power, Algonquin, Boralex, etc) and much higher than S&P/TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange Index). Its average shareholder return since inception was 13% annually.

High Long-term Debt to Capital Ratio

Northland’s balance sheet is mediocre. Over the past few years, its aggressive growth strategy has piled a huge amount of debt. Even though its total assets stood at over C$8.8 billion as of March 31, 2017, its total long term debt is over C$6.5 billion. This number is very high. Its long-term debt to capital ratio is at 80% and is much higher than its peers. A very high long-term debt to capital ratio generally implies that the company’s future growth initiatives will be limited as the company do not have much room to fund growth or merger & acquisition. Further, as interest rate goes up, the company’s interest rate expense may go up dramatically depending on its debt/EBITDA ratio.

While I do not like to see a high ratio of debt, Northland’s balance sheet is not all negative though. At least the loan is used to invest in future growth and investors should start to see the result in the upcoming quarterly results as the company’s EBITDA is expected to continue to grow.

Financial Highlights in Q1, 2017

In Q1, the company’s sales, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 104% and 91% respectively. This was mainly due to the pre-completion revenues earned from Gemini, and Grand Bend wind farm which reached commercial operations in April 2016. Gemini Wind Farm is expected to reach commercial operation in Q2 and we anticipate more revenues added from Gemini in Q2. So far, Gemini has generated over €250 million of net pre-completion revenues.

Free Cash Flow per share (a non-IFRS measure) has decreased slightly from C$0.262 in Q1 2016 to C$0.240 Q1 2017. As Gemini has not reached commercial operation in Q1, the company did not include this revenue stream in its calculation of Free Cash Flow. The slight decrease was due to higher interest payments related to Grand Bend and another facility. Overall, the company’s Q1 2017 shows a healthy growth.

Dividend Payout is Sustainable

In Q1, the company’s total dividends declared appears to be higher than its free cash flow per share. Fortunately, many investors participated in its dividend reinvestment program, thus lowering the actual dividend cash payment. Presently, the company offers a 5% discount for investors who wish to have their dividends reinvested in the company’s DRIP program.

Since Northland is intentionally not including Gemini in its free cash flow calculation, the actual free cash flow will be much higher than the number provided. With Nordsee One expecting to reach commercial operation towards the end of 2017, the company’s free cash flow is expected to get a boost. Investors should have confidence in the sustainability of its dividend. In fact, the payout ratio is expected to be decreased significantly in 2018 (possibly down to 50% range). I suspect a dividend hike may be possible in 2018 or even towards the end of 2017.

Growth Initiatives

Currently, the company has three major projects in development or near completion: Gemini Offshore Wind Farm, Nordsee Pme Offshore Wind Farm, and DeBu Offshore Wind Farm.

As mentioned in earlier sections, Gemini was already generating electricity back in October 2016 and is expected to reach commercial operation in April 2017. This windfarm will add 600MW of capacity and the company has a 60% interest. The electricity generated from Gemini has a 15 year fixed price with the Government of the Netherlands. Nordsee One is expected to reach commercial operation by the end of 2017. The company has an 85% interest of its total 332 MW capacity. By the end of April, 14 of 54 turbines have been installed and are generating electricity within the German electricity grid.

Both Gemini and Nordsee One were projects announced prior to 2017. Northland’s latest acquisition is the 252MW German Offshore Wind Project called Deutsche Bucht or “Debu.” DeBu is currently in the advanced development stage. The acquisition is expected to be closed in mid-2017. The expected commercial operation date is towards the end of 2019. These three projects should help the company increase its free cash flow and funds from operations significantly.

Beyond these three projects, there are a few potential geographic regions where the company is considering to invest in offshore windfarms. However, project development often takes a long time to initiate, so it is still too early to identify how they will contribute to Northland’s revenue and EBITDA.

Strategic Review is still unclear

Northland announced a strategic review on July 12, 2016 as the company believes there is a very large growth opportunity in the offshore wind market. Because of the high cost of offshore windfarm investment and with the company’s higher debt ratio, it is necessary for the company to seek ways to grow and increase shareholder value. Potential means of moving forward may include selling the company, partnership with another company, etc. However, management has not announced anything in the past year. This uncertainty may be one of the main reasons for the stock’s decline. However, as we have discussed earlier, Northland’s revenue growth is still very positive as Nordsee One and Gemini are expected to contribute to its revenue in subsequent quarters.

Valuation

The company’s current EV is estimated to be C$10,523. Its 2018 estimated EBITDA is C$885.6 million (Source: TD Securities). Based on these numbers, its EV/2018 EBITDA is x11.9. The peer’s current average is x12.5 (Source: Company reports, TD Securities, Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg). Using its peer average as the ratio of x12.5, we have derived a 12 months targeted share price of C$27.4. The total one year return with dividend is about 23.3%.

Risks

There are risks involved in any investments. Investors who are considering investing in Northland should also take into consideration some of the risks involved. Just to list a few: Unfavorable weather conditions can result in lower power generation; rising interest rates can decrease the company’s earnings; possible construction delays in Northland’s development project and currency also add risk.

Investor Takeaway

Given that investors are already weighing in the uncertainty of Northland’s strategic review, I believe the stock price has already bottomed. With the continuing increase of revenue and EBITDA in subsequent quarters, investors will regain their confidence regardless of the results of its strategic review. Although Northland’s debt ratio may be high, its investment is beginning to reap fruits as its offshore wind farms begin to contribute revenue. There is some upside potential and a 23.3% return is likely in 12 months. However, investors also need to weigh in the risks and invest wisely.

