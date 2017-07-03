Verizon: The Worst-Performing Dow Stock Half Way Through 2017

Overview

Verizon (VZ) has had a difficult year so far. Out of the 30 companies in the Dow index, it has performed the worst year to date, dropping by just over 16% in 2017. It is one of just seven stocks in the index that have seen declines in price this year as the index in whole has seen a gain of just over 8% so far this year. The other six stocks that have declined this year are:

Chevron (CVX) - decline of 9.86%

Exxon Mobil (XOM) - decline of 9.41%

General Electric (GE) - decline of 13.78%

Goldman Sachs (GS) - decline of 5.46%

IBM (IBM) - decline of 6.64%

Intel (INTC) - decline of 6.62%

The poor price performance of Verizon isn't a new problem for the stock as you can see below. Over the past 1 year, 3 year, and 5 year periods, the stock has seen negative price appreciation.

Comparing Verizon to Its Peers

When looking at Verizon, it is important to compare it to its main competitors which include AT&T (T), Sprint (S), and T-Mobile (TMUS).

Returns

Verizon looks good compared to its peers when looking at returns on assets, equity, and invested capital.

ROA ROE ROIC Verizon 5.08% 58.77% 9.40% AT&T 3.12% 10.24% 5.01% Sprint -1.48% -6.25% -2.14% T-Mobile 2.58% 9.37% 3.66%

Growth

Verizon also looks pretty good when looking at revenue, earnings and dividend growth over the past five years compared to its peers. While it doesn't have the best growth across the board, it does still have strong overall success.

Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Dividend Growth Verizon 8.22% 178.7% 15.50% AT&T 27.68% 166.2% 11.36% Sprint -4.89% NA NA T-Mobile 36.33% 538.7% NA

Valuation

Looking at current valuations, Verizon appears to be fairly valued at the moment. While it doesn't appear to be especially attractive based on price it does seem like a decent entry point for long term investors.

PE ratio PEG Ratio Price to Book Value Verizon 14.99x 0.38x 7.81x AT&T 18.55x 0.12x 1.89x Sprint NA NA 1.74x T-Mobile 31.26x 1.02x 2.63x

Recent News

In its most recent quarter, Verizon had disappointing results missing both revenue and earnings estimates. It saw a decline in revenue of 7.4% compared to the same period last year and a drop in earnings per share from $1.06 to $0.95. The company provided a bit more color to its revenue decline in its quarterly call.

On a comparable basis, excluding divestitures and acquisitions in the period, consolidated revenue declined approximately 4.5%. The primary driver was a decrease in wireless service revenue resulting from the migration to the new pricing structures introduced over the past nine months, and the ongoing transition of the base to unsubsidize pricing.

To combat the poor revenue results, Verizon has introduced its Unlimited offering and based on initial reports, it appears that this strategy may pay benefits in terms of keeping existing customers as well as getting new customers.

In the quarter, in which we added 49,000 smartphones, our phone net-adds had two distinct trajectories. Prior to our Unlimited launch, we had retail postpaid phone net losses of 398,000 customers. After the launch, we added 109,000 retail postpaid phone customers, which gives us momentum entering the second quarter.

Verizon completed its acquisition of Yahoo last month, but it remains to be seen just how this acquisition will affect the future bottom line of the company. From my point of view, I feel like AT&T has been doing a better job on the acquisition front with its purchases of DirecTV and Time Warner.

Verizon recently launched a new anti-spam feature with a $2.99 monthly fee. This seems like a desperate move for the company to improve its poor revenue as other carriers such as AT&T offer similar services for free.

Conclusion

At this point in time, I view Verizon as a hold. I think long-term dividend investors will want to hang onto this stock for its attractive yield, but the thing that really worries me is the company's declining cash position. At the end of Q1 in 2016, Verizon had $4.1B in free cash flow. At the end of Q1 this year, the company had a loss of 1.4B in free cash flow. Looking at the chart below, you can see how its cash position corresponds to that of AT&T.

If Verizon cannot improve its cash position soon, then I think it may be time to sell the stock as it has shown over a long-term period that is not likely to see significant stock price appreciation, especially with the stock market at/near all time highs.

As it stands now, I think current investors should wait and see how the company's Yahoo acquisition and recent Unlimited offerings will affect its revenue and subscription growth. It is also worth waiting to see the progress the company's digital media business Oath will make in its plan to create a valuable wireless data powerhouse. The next two quarters will be very important in determining the likelihood of the company's future success not only based on Verizon's recent moves but also the moves of competitors such as Sprint that are making a huge push to snatch a significant portion of Verizon's customer base. As always, I suggest individual investors perform their own research before making any investment decisions.