Will IBM Trade Under $100 In The Next Recession?

It may sound borderline unbelievable for new investors in International Business Machines (IBM), but a review of the last two recessions highlights the likelihood of a sub-$100 stock price if the global economy slows dramatically. The massive share price reversal pattern of 2017, from everything looks great in February to something may be terribly wrong in June, should have investors worried. I wrote a story on weakening old-school bellwether trading activity in April, mentioning IBM’s financial troubles.

IBM’s lackluster sales growth since 2008 has been well documented on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere. The company has reported 20 straight quarters (5 years) of revenue decline from the previous year’s equivalent number.

Future growth will be difficult as the company has completely levered its balance sheet. IBM has engineered stock buyback for decades. The company has returned all of its historical retained earnings of $153 billion at the end of March for $160 billion in Treasury stock retirement. The corporation’s $100 billion in total liabilities is no small sum, although it looks better measured against $12-13 in annual free cash flow generation. IBM holds a “negative” tangible book value of $22 billion, meaning it owns fewer physical, easily sold assets than its IOU total.

Investors today are counting on decent cash flows to build future underlying worth and cover a high dividend payout. Restructurings to cut costs have not added much value. Future asset sales and reorganizations will make the company smaller, not bigger. In addition, the likelihood of a takeover is remote, as revenues have been in decline during a prolonged period of economic expansion. The company’s large, already leveraged size is also a deterrent against a merger transaction.

While stock buybacks have propped up reported per share profits and cash flow, they have failed to add long-term shareholder value. The stock quote peaked in 2013 at $213 and is not far above the 1999 price high of $129, 18 years ago.

Past recession valuations

During the 2002 recession low pricing of its shares, IBM sold for $56 each ownership unit, 1.1x trailing sales and 8x cash flow. At its 2008 low price of $69, the company was valued at 0.9x sales and 5.5x cash flow. An average of the last two recessions is 1.0x sales and a little less than 7x cash flow for a final destination.

Given IBM’s trailing four quarter sales of $79.3 billion and cash flow of $15.3 billion, we get a projected recession low valuation of $80 to $100 billion for market capitalization, all else being equal. With 948 million fully diluted shares reported at the end of March, a recession low stock value is estimated at $85 to $105 a share in the second half of 2017, into 2018.

Of course, investors must consider IBM is not the same company as 2002 or 2008 on many operating and financial leverage metrics. I can easily argue a major recession could cause revenues and cash flow to plummet, unlike the steady 2002 and 2008 experiences. For example, today’s shareholder equity including goodwill and intangibles is $18 billion vs. the $28 billion total of late 2007 going into the Great Recession. Versus 2007’s net debt of $14 billion, debt minus working capital, the 2017 number of $28 billion is quite high after considering the large shareholder equity decline. As a consequence of the expansion in leverage, my thinking is IBM’s cash flow and earnings are at risk of a material pullback if the global economy enters recession soon.

2017 stock momentum reversal

Warren Buffett appears to be getting nervous about his large IBM stake. He started selling around the $180 high price this year, and has liquidated at least one-third of his holdings since then. Mr. Buffett is concerned intense competition in each of IBM’s businesses will put pressure on revenues and profits going forward. If true, IBM may trade under $100 by 2018, no matter what the economic growth backdrop. I have pictured below the sharp underperformance by IBM of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) blue-chip and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:QQQ) technology centered peer indexes in 2017, since Buffett started selling.

IBM might win the award for the most interesting reversal in fortunes for blue-chip investors from early 2017 to now. The two-year chart below shows little warning of the change in direction from regular momentum indicators. Partly we are looking at Warren Buffett’s decision to sell. Another part of the sell-off may be related to the lackluster performance of America’s largest industrial companies in 2017. Their problems may collectively signal the U.S. is getting close to recession, and I have written about this situation in other articles.

Conclusion

IBM has been a regular member of my weakest momentum sorts since April, using my proprietary Victory Formation system. It is quite possible a retest of the 200-day moving average around $160 is coming this summer. However, the growing “relative” momentum weakness to the market averages, week after week, could be signaling a bigger drop is on the horizon. If the U.S. enters recession on a black swan event, or a bear market in the overall stock market is about to begin, IBM could trade markedly lower.

While the 3.9% dividend yield is a nice draw for investors, competition and pricing pressures could exacerbate the declining sales problem for the company. Under this scenario, an over-sized and unexpected tick down in cash flows and earnings could encourage common share selling on Wall Street. IBM investors should tread carefully the rest of 2017.

A stop-loss sell order in the $150-$151 range may prove a good strategy if you want to continue holding shares on the long side. Considering Buffett’s disapproval of events on the ground, namely weak sales and fears of competition, using IBM as short sale candidate to hedge some long exposure in your portfolio design might be a good idea. IBM underperformance of the market averages may linger for a number of years from here.

Please consult a registered investment advisor before making any trade, and engage in further research about the pros and cons of owning IBM in your portfolio. Shorting the stock should be limited to highly diversified, long/short designs, with a long-term timeline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.