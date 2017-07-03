No, AMD Did Not Gain 10% Market Share In A Quarter

First of all, I don’t mean this article to be a negative article for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). I just want it to serve to set things right regarding a piece of information I find misleading. Also generically, I want it to serve as a bit of knowledge which will help investors gauge future information of the same nature.

Both at Seeking Alpha and elsewhere, there is commentary to the effect that AMD could have gained 10% PC CPU market share from Intel (INTC) during Q2 2017. This commentary is based on a PCMark report. This commentary is wrong.

First of all, mostly only enthusiast Ryzen chips were available throughout Q2 2017. The launch schedule was as follows:

March 2: Ryzen 7 1800X, 1700X, 1700 ($329).

April 11: Ryzen 1600X, 1600, 1500X and 1400 ($169).

So for half a quarter, only chips at and above $329 were available for sale. And even after mid quarter, the cheapest chip still cost $169.

Plus, of course, the list of PCs available with these chips was minimal throughout the quarter – most Ryzen-powered branded PCs were just being announced in (very) late May. Plus, they were desktop-only chips and desktops constitute around one-third of PC sales. Plus PCMark was counting units (this is important, because the enthusiast PC is said to be one-third or more of the desktop PC market, but that's only by value).

So, we’re talking about chips geared toward the enthusiast desktop market, which will be less than one-third (desktop) of one-third (enthusiast) of the PC market. And then, we’re mostly talking about chips in boxes, because actual brand PCs with Ryzen selling during most of the quarter were minimal. All of these taken together mean that it was just impossible for AMD to have conquered 10% of the CPU market during Q2 2017. The entire enthusiast desktop PC market likely won’t even be that large (in units).

So What Then?

So what’s wrong with PCMark statistics? Well, nothing is, really. They provide a sample, but it's a sample for a very specific market segment. It's a sample for “PC enthusiasts which benchmark - and likely build - their PCs,” and not for “PCs sold.” Notice, it’s not even a sample for “PC enthusiasts” – but one for those predisposed to benchmark their builds.

It’s a self-selected sample. Each time you have a self-selected sample, you have to worry about the predisposition of your subjects to “take the survey.” AMD has been without a competitive CPU for many years, and now it suddenly got one. Plus the CPU was sold boxed for most of the quarter, thus used by enthusiasts which build their own PC. You can guess that the predisposition of this public to benchmark what they just “created” was pretty high. Hence, a 10% gain in share of this self-reported enthusiast segment.

What About The Actual Share Gain?

The actual market share gain by AMD will have been a small fraction of 10%. Perhaps you can even make a rough and optimistic estimate of just how large it might have been. Let’s try:

A typical quarter sees ~70 million PC units sold.

AMD had $984 million in total revenues for Q1. Market consensus is for this to rise to $1.16 billion in Q2.

If we attribute the entire increase to Ryzen (totally on the optimistic side), then Ryzen would add $176 million.

At an optimistically-low $250 per chip, this would mean ~0.7 million Ryzen chips sold in the quarter. That’s 1% of added market share. Even if AMD doubled that (which would lead to a nice revenue beat, by the way), it would have conquered just 2% of market share.

Conclusion

While Ryzen should have led to some market share gains by AMD, these gains were certainly not 10% of the market. Instead, it’s more likely that they were 1-2% of the market, which is still a nice achievement – but not 10%. The 10% is basically the result of a self-selected sample distorting the actual Ryzen success.

For Intel, this is the start of continued market share, price and margin pressure. Even if Intel wards off AMD’s pressure in terms of chip performance (which seems likely from its new enthusiast chips), the financial pressure will still be present.

For me, the whole event is neutral, and that’s the way the market saw it as well.