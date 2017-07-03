IBM And Watson Are Coming After BlackBerry's Unified Endpoint Management Business

BlackBerry will need to license Watson or another AI if it wants to compete in this space.

After a careful review of what cognitive abilities does for UEM, it's hard to imagine UEM without it.

Unified Endpoint Management is essentially the follow-on to Mobile Device Management and Enterprise Mobility Management. MDM allows enterprises to remotely manage mobile devices with commands such as wipe and reset. EMM expanded on those capabilities by allowing IT professionals to manage the applications on those mobile devices including having those applications run within a secure container. EMM also added desktops computers like Windows and Mac to the collection of devices that can be managed. They did this primarily by running an agent on those computers. This is because while mobile operating systems like iOS and Android surface MDM APIs natively for remote management, most desktop computers were lacking these APIs, so an agent would need to run on those computers for EMM management purposes. (Newer desktop operating systems like Windows 10 now natively include these remote management interfaces.)

Universal Endpoint Management is a formalization of the previous two management systems and adds Internet of Things devices. The idea behind UEM is to incorporate the functionality of MDM, EMM and include the ability to manage mobile devices, desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and IoT devices, all from a single platform.

Most companies that were offering MDM and/or EMM solutions are now repositioning their products as UEM. So while most are providing roughly the same feature set—the ability to wipe the device remotely, reset the device remotely, install and manage apps on a device remotely—IBM (IBM) has taken the platform to the next level by incorporating their artificial intelligence engine, Watson, into their UEM offerings.

Source: IBM

By adding artificial intelligence to an application like this provides a cognitive approach to problem solving within that application. This is the job that Watson was given in IBM's MaaS360 product. Watson is tasked with providing actionable information in real-time, and serving it up to the IT professional for problems that exist in their enterprise that they may not even be aware of. Let me give you an example; recently there was a nasty bit of ransomware called WannaCry making its way around the globe. This ransomware would get onto your computer and encrypt your files, then demand payment for the key used to decrypt your files whereby giving you back access your data. Now if this happened within an enterprise that did not have a UEM with cognitive abilities, like BlackBerry's (BBRY), the IT professional may not even know they have a problem yet. The burden in this scenario would rest entirely with the IT professionals. They would have to discover the vulnerability, determine if any of the enterprise's devices are affected, educate themselves on best practices for dealing with this vulnerability, and finally, applying what ever patches are required. IBM estimates this cycle could easily take eight hours.

Conversely, upon launching IBM's MaaS360 UEM with Watson, the IT professional will immediately be served all the information needed, yet only information that applies to the devices under management. For example, WannaCry only attacked unpatched Windows computers, so IBM's MaaS360 with Watson would serve information on WannaCry only if this MaaS360 UEM was managing such computers.

The MaaS360 Advisor powered by Watson

The MaaS360 Advisor provides three types of information and is presented to the IT professional upon logging in: Informational, Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures, and tips, tricks and optimizations which apply to only the devices under management. All of this information is being collected constantly; while your viewing the report, when you go home for the night, and while you're sleeping. Watson is analyzing the enterprise's devices and constantly checking to see what information is available and what steps are to be taken to mitigate any vulnerabilities.

IBM is already leader in Gartner's June 2017 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Mobility Management Suites.

One of the most significant MaaS360 releases over the past year provided cognitive insights — a capability that combines Watson analytics with customer EMM data to help customers understand their mobile environment and make decisions.

Source: Gartner

Truthfully though, I'm not sure Gartner has adequately measured the value of Watson integration since it's really in a class all by itself. You can't simply add up checkboxes to determine a winner. In the table below, "checkbox" number four is MaaS360's Advisor powered by Watson.

MaaS360 is feature rich, and with Watson, brings the power of cognitative computing to Unified Endpoint Management.

Investor Takeaway:

After looking at how much cogitative computing adds to Unified Endpoint Management, I can't imagine managing hundreds or even thousands of devices without it.

If BlackBerry is to maintain a leadership position in UEM, it must adopt state-of-the-art cogitative computing as one of its core features.

If your investment thesis relies on BlackBerry maintaining a leadership position in Unified Endpoint Management, then please consider that BlackBerry is behind the eight ball with regards to cogitative computing, and that adding such a feature would be difficult at best. IBM with its MaaS360's Advisor powered by Watson is at a distinct advantage in this area.

Invest Accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.